ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…

Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk’s final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC]: What history tells us about assessing bottom formation

Following a prolonged period of extremely low volatility that caused the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC], to trade in a tight range since early September, its price rallied above the $20,000 level during last week’s trading session. The king coin traded as high as $20,961, and doubts about whether the bottom had been reached re-emerged.
ambcrypto.com

Decoding Shiba Inu’s potential targets amidst its current bull run

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a patterned breakout, can the buyers continue to inflict gains?. The meme crypto’s Open Interest over the past day reaffirmed the buyer’s trust. Shiba...
ambcrypto.com

The Sandbox [SAND] investors must watch out for these ‘LAND’mines in Q4

A new Messari report found that The Sandbox [SAND] was at the receiving end of some disinterest from the market. The general decline in interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and tokenized blockchain gaming in Q3 culminated in a series of declines for the blockchain. According to NFTGo, The Sandbox is...
ambcrypto.com

Binance Coin: Pullback to this area can be used to enter a long position

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Market participants from traditional and crypto markets had a close eye on the FOMC meeting results. Another 75 bps hike (0.75%) was expected as the Federal Reserve seeks to fight inflation. This could see Bitcoin mirror major stock indices in the short term in the next few days.
ambcrypto.com

LINK’s long-term bullish alliance speaks volumes but what about short-term plans

Chainlink [LINK] revealed its latest adoption update that the chain managed to achieve more than 15 integrations with top blockchains in the last seven days. This update could strengthen LINK’s long-term bullish outlook, but is it enough to help secure the recent short-term gains?. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for...
ambcrypto.com

Can Polkadot solely rely on its development activity for a bullish November

Polkadot [DOT] has been in the spot light for quite some time now owing to its high development activity. DOT made headlines once more for the same reason, as it ranked second among crypto projects in terms of development activity in the last 30 days, only behind Cardano [ADA]. _____________________________________________________________________________________
ambcrypto.com

Can 1INCH’s latest whale accumulation urge bulls to showcase their strength

Data from Santiment revealed that the intraday trading session for 1INCH was marked by a rally in the count of whale transactions. This rally came after the severe price volatility that plagued the cryptocurrency market on 23 and 24 October. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for 1INCH for 2023-2024...
ambcrypto.com

ApeCoin investors must consider these factors before going long on APE

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. ApeCoin saw a bearish patterned break as the sellers expedited their pressure over the last few days. The crypto’s funding rates on Binance and FTX turned negative, can the...
ambcrypto.com

Gotbit opens its liquidity providing program

Many people know that Gotbit has been a CEX & DEX market maker for over 5 years. Since 2017, the company has been working with cryptocurrency markets and successfully managing capital in decentralized assets. The Gotbit team does not tolerate a state of stagnation, but grows in all kinds of directions. As evidence, this year the company has launched a liquidity-providing program and now provides liquidity to projects in two main directions:
ambcrypto.com

ENS boasts growth in various areas but is there more than meets the eye

The spike in revenue generated by Ethereum Name Service [ENS] has been a positive development for the crypto community amid the ongoing bear market. According to recent data, the number of avatars on ENS continued to grow over the past month. This could be a promising sign for ENS in the long run.
ambcrypto.com

Can MATIC’s recent pump help it achieve new highs in November?

The month of October was quite exciting for the Polygon [MATIC] ecosystem as several developments and integrations took place. Beginning with the launch of Polygon’s new zk-EVM public testnet, which is a layer 2 construction on top of Ethereum that solves its scalability through mass transfer processing rolled into a single transaction, to several integrations, such as the one with SuperLayer.
ambcrypto.com

How Shiba Inu’s recent gains amidst the crypto winter can mold its trajectory

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu jumped above its 20/50 day moving average, can the buyers continue to induce gains?. The meme crypto’s long/short ratio over the past day hinted at a bearish...
ambcrypto.com

Aave: Why traders must overlook AAVE’s address activity this trading season

Data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that October was marked by a rally in AAVE’s network activity. This rally culminated in the altcoin registering a daily high of 495 new addresses on 30 October. This was the highest daily count of new addresses since 17 July. In addition,...
ambcrypto.com

Can AIPs save ApeCoin [APE] from the bearish storm in the near-term

ApeCoin [APE] recently shared some important information regarding its ApeCoin Improvement Proposals (AIPs), which are suggestions intended to enhance the network. According to the latest update, ApeCoin’s AIP-134 to establish a bug bounty program for the staking system outlined in AIPs-21 and 22 got passed. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction...
ambcrypto.com

Discussing XRP’s latest NFT developments at the back of XRPL PUNKS

The Crypto market’s interest in XRP NFTs has been growing tremendously, thanks to the XRPL PUNKS, an NFT collection on the XRP network. Now, many analysts are predicting that this spike in interest could help Ripple compete with other growing NFT marketplaces. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for XRP for...
ambcrypto.com

Ripple gets new allies- Decoding what this update means for XRP

As fresh information about the case comes in, the Ripple v. SEC case just continues to grow more intriguing. After much opposition, it was disclosed last week that the SEC had finally conceded to the Amicus Brief motion, although with their own conditions. On 31 October, several of the parties...
ambcrypto.com

SAND ends October with a strong rally but investors can expect this in November

The Sandbox [SAND] concluded October with a mega party for the Sandbox Alpha Season 3 but this wasn’t the only grand ending for the network. Its native cryptocurrency SAND also ended the month in a big way after delivering a strong rally. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for The Sandbox...

Comments / 0

Community Policy