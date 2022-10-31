ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Khloé Kardashian furious at Tristan Thompson for paying for daughter's birthday party

Khloé Kardashian was left fuming after she discovered her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had paid for their daughter's birthday party. During the latest episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, fans were given a glimpse of the pastel-themed bash the reality TV star threw to celebrate True's fourth birthday in April.
'Not a big deal': Selena Gomez on Hailey Bieber photo

Selena Gomez has insisted posing for a photo with Hailey Bieber was "not a big deal". The 'Only Murders in the Building' star and the 25-year-old model - who is married to Selena's former boyfriend Justin Bieber - recently shocked fans when they were snapped together by photographer Tyrell Hampton at the Academy Museum Gala last month, but the 30-year-old singer-and-actress claimed there was no need for it to cause such a stir and quashed claims of a feud between them.
Lindsay Arnold expecting a daughter

Lindsay Arnold is expecting a daughter. The former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional dancer took to Instagram to reveal she is pregnant with a baby girl, as she shared a video of her and husband Sam Cusick's gender reveal party. At the bash, the couple were blindfolded and their two-year-old...
Westworld canceled by HBO ahead of season 5

Westworld is coming to an end, one season before it was planned to. HBO canceled the sci-fi mystery series on Friday, just a few months after the end of its fourth season. The original plan for the series, according to co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, was to tell the series’ entire story in five seasons.
Gwen Stefani feared life was over

Gwen Stefani feared her "life was over" after her marriage to Gavin Rossdale ended. The 'Hollaback Girl' singer split from the Bush frontman - the father of her three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and eight-year-old Apollo - in 2015 after 13 years of marriage and she admitted falling for her fellow 'The Voice' coach Blake Shelton shortly afterwards felt like a "miracle".
Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares

Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?

