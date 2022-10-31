Read full article on original website
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Carl Icahn Holds 8% Stake In Beverage-Can Maker Crown Holdings, Calls For Changes: Report
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn who has a stake in the beverage-can maker Crown Holdings Inc CCK believes the company should dispose noncore units and boost buyback. Carl’s stake in the company amounted to about $700 million, making him the company’s second-largest holder, the WSJ reported. Crown lowered its...
Dow Surges 150 Points; US Economy Adds 261,000 Jobs
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of jobs data for the month of October. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.48% to 32,156.23 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,355.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.41% to 3,735.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut
Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Another REIT Drops To 52-Week New Low
Less-than-expected funds from operations (FFO) in the third quarter led to a new 2022 low for Centerspace CSR, a small New York Stock Exchange real estate investment trust (REIT). It dropped to the new low at the opening of trading on Nov. 1 and then bounced back as buying interest...
Is Investing In Real Estate A Terrible Idea Right Now?
Is investing in real estate a terrible idea right now? It’s a fair question. If you’ve been following economic news — or even shopping for groceries lately — it’s obvious the economy is in a difficult moment. Supply chain problems, inflation and a topsy-turvy stock market all have investors pretty spooked. If that wasn’t enough, the Federal Reserve has been increasing interest rates all year, a trend that looks set to continue.
Expert Ratings for Ingersoll Rand
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Ingersoll Rand IR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
These 3 High-Yield REITs Could See Dividend Increases Soon
Real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are long preferred as an alternative investment option to hedge market risks, require upgrades to keep up with the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive rate-hike policy in decades. While some have been debating a long overdue Fed pivot, the consensus is that the central...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Partners Bancorp Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Partners Bancorp PTRS. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Tuesday, Partners Bancorp will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Gold Drops Over 1%; Moderna Reports Downbeat Q3 Results
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.04% to 32,133.97 while the NASDAQ fell 1.06% to 10,413.75. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.51% to 3,740.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares gained...
Dow Rises 100 Points; Silver Jumps 7%
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.32% to 32,103.41 while the NASDAQ fell 0.09% to 10,333.91. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,731.53. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares gained...
Massive Insider Trade At Merck & Co
Kenneth C Frazier, Executive Chair at Merck & Co MRK, reported a large insider sell on November 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Frazier sold 867,084 shares of Merck & Co. The total transaction amounted to $87,090,363.
