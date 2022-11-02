ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2022 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions: dates, contestants, how to watch

By Sarabeth Pollock
 3 days ago

For most people, winning a single game of Jeopardy would be a dream come true but for the competitors of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions it’s about making it to the final round to become Jeopardy! champion.

This year, 21 of Jeopardy!’s top players are returning for a multi-week competition to crown the champion. Past contestants include record-shattering winners like Amy Schneider , Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach. Schneider, Amodio and Roach will skip the quarterfinals and advance automatically to the semifinals.

Ken Jennings hosts the event. Jennings holds the title of most earnings by a gameshow contestant and longest winning streak on the show.

Here’s everything we know about the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions schedule

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions begins Monday, October 31, and runs for at least two weeks.

The quarterfinals run October 31 to November 7, the semifinals run November 8-10 and the finals begin November 11.  There will be up to seven games in the finals; the first person to win three games is the winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjzy7_0itjLylE00

(Image credit: Jeopardy)

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions quarterfinal round schedule, contestants

Here’s the breakdown of contestants in the quarterfinal round:

Quarterfinal 1, October 31:

  • Ryan Long (Philadelphia), rideshare driver
  • Megan Wachspress (Berkeley, Calif.), environmental attorney
  • Maureen O'Neil (Cambridge, Mass.), executive assistant (winner)

Quarterfinal 2, November 1:

  • Jonathan Fisher (Coral Gables, Fla.), actor
  • Andrew He (San Francisco), software developer (winner)
  • Christine Whelchel (Spring Hill, Tenn.), graduate assistant

Quarterfinal 3, November 2:

  • Brian Chang (Chicago), attorney
  • Tyler Rhode (New York), director at a start-up
  • Margaret Shelton (Pittsburgh), homemaker

Quarterfinal 4, November 3:

  • Courtney Shah (Portland, Ore.), community college instructor
  • Rowan Ward (Chicago), Chart Caller, writer and editor
  • John Focht (El Paso, Texas), software team lead

Quarterfinal 5, November 4:

  • Eric Ahasic (Minneapolis), meteorologist
  • Jaskaran Singh (Plano, Texas), consultant
  • Jackie Kelly (Cary, N.C.), pension calculation developer

Quarterfinal 6, November 7:

  • Zach Newkirk (Arlington, Va.), attorney
  • Jessica Stephens (Nashville, Tenn.), statistical research specialist
  • Sam Buttrey (Pacific Grove, Calif.), associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions semifinal round schedule, contestants

The semifinals round is made up of three nights of competition. Three of the all-time biggest winners, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach, face off against the winners of the quarterfinals.

Schneider's historic run on the show lasted from November 2021 to January 2022. Not only did she secure a place in the record books as holding the second-longest win streak with 40 wins, she's also the first woman to win a million dollars on the show. She's also the winningest trans contestant on the show, which earned her the GLAAD Media Award for Special Recognition.

Amodio is known for winning 38 consecutive games in 2021, putting him third on the list behind Schneider and Jennings.

Semifinal 1, November 8: Amy Schneider will face off against Maureen O'Neil and Andrew He.

Semifinal 2, November 9: Matt Amodio will face the winners of quarterfinals 3 and 4.

Semifinal 3, November 10: Mattea Roach will face off against the winners of quarterfinals 5 and 6.

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions finals round schedule, contestants

The Finals Round of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions begins on November 11.

Contestants in the finals Round are made up of the winners of the three semifinals Round. To win the title of Jeopardy! champion, a contestant must win three of seven possible games.

Check back as the tournament progresses for more on the contestants who make it to the Finals Round.

How to watch the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Use this handy tool on the show’s website or check your local listings to see the channel listing and time that Jeopardy! airs on cable in your area.

If you’ve cut the cord, you can catch Jeopardy! on live TV with a subscription to streaming services like Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV , FuboTV and YouTube TV .

