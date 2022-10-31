Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Crown Jewel 2022 Match Card
WWE will be heading back to Saudi Arabia for Saturday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view, and management has put together a card with a few interesting matches for us to enjoy. Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship) The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day. Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar. Karrion...
Bleacher Report
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Vince McMahon and More
CM Punk's career in wrestling is uncertain following what appears to be the end of his run in All Elite Wrestling, but we may not have seen the last of him. Could the Chicago native still have a so-called "wrestling bug?" Might he wish to continue his in-ring career now...
