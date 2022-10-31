ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction

Decided you want in on the action? You can buy Shiba Inu on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second-largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token, called SHIB, has a reputation for exhibiting astronomical gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate SHIB at dirt-cheap prices.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
DoYouRemember?

Coin Expert Breaks Down How To Spot A Half Dollar Worth Over $150,000

Value can be a relative thing, even when it comes to something so apparently definite as money. Those in the know, for instance, note how recent penny production can cost more than they’re worth. But looking at historic half dollars, according to the coin experts who run the TikTok account AppraiseItNow, can generate a shocking price tag.
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.

If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
Fox Business

Rare coin sells for $4.2 million

An auction house specializing in currency announced it recently purchased a rare nickel coin for millions of dollars. The coin, called the Walton 1913 Liberty Head nickel, was sold to GreatCollections for a whopping $4.2 million dollars, according to a press release put out Sunday by the auction house. The family the auction house bought it from had owned it since 2018.
ambcrypto.com

Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…

Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk’s final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...

