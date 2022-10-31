Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
Decided you want in on the action? You can buy Shiba Inu on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second-largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token, called SHIB, has a reputation for exhibiting astronomical gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate SHIB at dirt-cheap prices.
McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. MCD said it will accept Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s request to accept Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a form of payment — but with a "condition." What Happened: McDonald’s said on Twitter that it will agree to Musk’s request only if Tesla accepts...
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When The Coin Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says Twitter isn't even worth $10 billion and Elon Musk should start from scratch if he wants to make his money back
Elon Musk's offer to purchase Twitter for $44 billion is far more than what the company is actually worth, Kevin O'Leary said. "I don't think it's worth $10 billion," O'Leary said to CNBC, emphasizing the need for new management in the company. He urged Musk to "get out the whacking...
I’m a coin collector – your half-dollar could be worth nearly $13,000 – the exact ‘rims’ to look for
ONE of your Kennedy half-dollars could be worth more than $13,000 because it was made a year late, a coin collector has explained. In a video, TikToker Treasuretown explained that 1976 collector-edition Kennedy half-dollars were struck using 40 percent silver as a way to commemorate the nation's Bicentennial. That honors...
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Revived His $44B Twitter Offer, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is now the owner (and CEO) of one of the largest social media platforms. Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk completed an acquisition of Twitter on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. The acquisition is significantly impacting one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies. What Happened:...
Coin Expert Breaks Down How To Spot A Half Dollar Worth Over $150,000
Value can be a relative thing, even when it comes to something so apparently definite as money. Those in the know, for instance, note how recent penny production can cost more than they’re worth. But looking at historic half dollars, according to the coin experts who run the TikTok account AppraiseItNow, can generate a shocking price tag.
Stimulus Check Updates: Here's How To Receive Another $1,400 Before November 17
The IRS has sent all three rounds of federal stimulus checks, and the vast majority of Americans have already received their Economic Impact Payments. However, even a small percentage of those who lost out on the payments for several reasons make up a sizable number-more than 9 million, according to the IRS.
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.
If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Rare coin sells for $4.2 million
An auction house specializing in currency announced it recently purchased a rare nickel coin for millions of dollars. The coin, called the Walton 1913 Liberty Head nickel, was sold to GreatCollections for a whopping $4.2 million dollars, according to a press release put out Sunday by the auction house. The family the auction house bought it from had owned it since 2018.
When Will You Get Your Inflation Relief Check?
Millions of Californians have already received their Middle-Class Tax Refund by direct deposit, and there are still many more individuals that are still waiting for the check to arrive.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel expects stocks to soar 30% in 2 years - and house prices to tumble 15% from their peak
Jeremy Siegel expects US stocks to surge by 20% to 30% over the next two years. The Wharton professor sees interest rates dragging house prices down by 10% to 15% from their peak. Siegel warned the Fed risks causing a recession if it continues to aggressively hike rates. Jeremy Siegel...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…
Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk’s final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...
