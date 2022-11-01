Read full article on original website
Astros rookie star Peña delivers again in World Series win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña put on quite an all-around performance Thursday night in Game 5 of the World Series. He became the first rookie shortstop to homer in the World Series, added two key singles and made a critical leaping catch in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Having already won the AL Championship Series MVP award and a Gold Glove in the last two weeks, the emerging star from the Dominican Republic helped Houston move one win away from the ultimate prize — the World Series trophy. And just think, the Astros started the season with many of their fans wondering how in the world they would replace All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa.
Phillies’ Long in search of hits, seeks 3rd Series ring
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Long has become Major League Baseball’s most successful hitting coach. He’s reached the World Series with a fourth team at age 55, pursuing a third title with the Philadelphia Phillies after earning rings with the New York Yankees in 2009 and Washington Nationals in 2019. Long started coaching in 1997. His first project was teaching Carlos Beltrán to switch hit. Long became the Yankees hitting coach in 2007 and went on to the Mets and Nats before he joined the Phillies this year.
Royals turn to Matt Quatraro to turn around languishing club
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals had qualified candidates to become their next manager already within the organization, including one hired by the Chicago White Sox just this week. Yet the six-person committee that waded through the options came to the conclusion that an outside voice was necessary. That voice wound up belonging to Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro. His job now will be turning around an organization that won the World Series just seven years ago but quickly returned to irrelevance. The rebuilding club won just 65 games last season before Mike Matheny was fired.
Garber sees linear TV deal, expansion on MLS’ horizon
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said during his “State of the League” address that the league is in the process of finalizing deals to simulcast some games on linear television. MLS begins a groundbreaking 10-year partnership with Apple next season to broadcast all games. St. Louis CITY SC will debut as the league’s 29th team with an announcement on the 30th expected by the middle of 2023. San Diego and Las Vegas are the two frontrunners for the latest team.
'It’s crazy, isn’t it': Game-saving catch, magical moments have Astros one win away from World Series title
The Astros are headed back to Houston this weekend needing just one win to cement their place in baseball history.
Phillies’ bats go cold in crunch time in Game 5 loss
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies continued to struggle in the clutch in a 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. The Astros lead the series 3-2 as it heads back to Houston. The Phillies failed to get the key hit for most of the game and the big bats went silent. Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto both had potential big hits wiped out by fantastic defensive plays by the Astros.
76ers star Harden out a month with right foot tendon strain
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain. Harden was injured during the Sixers’ loss at Washington on Wednesday and the 10-time All-Star will be evaluated again in two weeks. Harden stumbled on a drive to the basket early in the game and remained on his back in pain before he got up and returned to the game. Harden still scored 24 points. The Sixers are 4-5 heading into Friday’s home game against the New York Knicks.
White Sox banking on spark from Grifol to give them jolt
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox say they have hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager. The White Sox announced the move Thursday after Grifol agreed to take the job earlier in the week. General manager Rick Hahn mentioned in a statement the 52-year-old Grifol’s experience in a variety of coaching and scouting roles at the major and minor league levels. He also cited the fact that Grifol is bilingual and called him a “modern baseball thinker.” The White Sox finished second in the AL Central at 81-81 in 2022 and missed the playoffs after running away with the division in 2021.
Eagles without Scott against Texans missing Cooks, Collins
HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia cornerback Josiah Scott and Houston receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins were inactive for Thursday night’s game. There was much speculation this week that Cooks would be traded but no deal was made before the deadline. He missed practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday for personal reasons. Collins was out for a second straight game with a groin injury, leaving the Texans without their top two receivers.
Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera, Barry Larkin discuss recent Kyrie Irving saga: 'Fight for the same mission'
In the midst of Kyrie Irving's latest controversy, Mariano Rivera and Barry Larkin said that beliefs away from the field can differ if the goal on it is the same.
Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to get a 29-17 win over the Houston Texans Thursday night, giving them the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and game was tied at halftime. But C.J. Gardner-Johnson grabbed his NFL-best and career-high fifth interception before Hurts threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to give them the lead in the third quarter.
Cooks inactive against Eagles but expected to return Friday
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith spent most of his postgame news conference after his team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles fielding questions about a player who wasn’t on the field. Smith was peppered with questions about the status of veteran receiver Brandin Cooks after he was inactive two days he wasn’t traded following days of speculation that he would be dealt. Cooks didn’t play in a 29-17 loss to the Eagles that left the lowly Texans (1-6-1) with just one win this season after he didn’t practice all week for what Smith called personal reasons.
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”. Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a...
Seahawks believe successful shift on defense is permanent
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — There’s a lot of good stories developing in Seattle with a team that’s among the biggest surprises nearing the midpoint of the regular season. And near the top of that list is a defense that couldn’t stop anyone early in the season becoming one of the better units in the league over the past three weeks. Less than a month ago, the Seahawks were among the worst defenses in the NFL as they struggled with an offseason change to a 3-4 alignment. They had allowed 84 points in a two-game span against Detroit and New Orleans. In the past three games Seattle has allowed 45 total points.
MLS Cup final could be a battle to become the next USMNT coach
Philadelphia Union and LAFC meet on Saturday for the championship and are led by two of the best young coaches in the league
Chiefs to lean on McDuffie after trading Fenton to Falcons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect cornerback Trent McDuffie to return Sunday night against Tennessee. He’s been out since the opener against Arizona, when the first-round pick hurt his hamstring. In fact, the Chiefs are so confident in McDuffie and fellow rookies Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson that they traded veteran Rashad Fenton to the Falcons for a conditional draft pick this week. The only other cornerbacks on the roster, L’Jarius Sneed and Chris Lammons, are only in their third years in the league. That makes the Chiefs one of the youngest defensive backfields in the NFL.
Chastain’s video game-inspired ride puts more eyes on NASCAR
PHOENIX (AP) — Ross Chastain’s video game-inspired ride along the wall at Martinsville carried him across the finish line, into the NASCAR championship finale and around the world. Like it or not, the hands-free, foot-to-the-floor Chevy slingshot ride catapulted Chastain and NASCAR into the social media stratosphere. A championship is on the line this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, but there was nearly as much attention on Chastain’s bold move last week as on who will win the Cup Series title between him, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell.
