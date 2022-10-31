Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving apologizes amid Twitter controversy and suspension by Brooklyn Nets over ‘failure to disavow antisemitism’
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving apologized late Thursday for tweeting a link to a documentary criticized as antisemitic, saying he takes full responsibility for his decision to share the content with his nearly five million followers. The NBA star posted the apology on his verified Instagram account hours after the...
NIL money a magnet for college basketball players
The NCAA’s name, likeness and image policy has opened the doors for college basketball players to earn endorsement money while they are still in school. It has also allowed players who might have left early for the NBA to stay in school and lure recruits who had possibly thought about turning pro. NIL also has allowed Overtime Elite, once a professional-only league, to offer scholarships so players can retain their eligibility. NIL has had little impact on NBA G League Ignite, which recruits only players who might be first-round NBA draft picks.
76ers star Harden out a month with right foot tendon strain
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain. Harden was injured during the Sixers’ loss at Washington on Wednesday and the 10-time All-Star will be evaluated again in two weeks. Harden stumbled on a drive to the basket early in the game and remained on his back in pain before he got up and returned to the game. Harden still scored 24 points. The Sixers are 4-5 heading into Friday’s home game against the New York Knicks.
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”. Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a...
Eagles without Scott against Texans missing Cooks, Collins
HOUSTON (AP) — Philadelphia cornerback Josiah Scott and Houston receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins were inactive for Thursday night’s game. There was much speculation this week that Cooks would be traded but no deal was made before the deadline. He missed practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday for personal reasons. Collins was out for a second straight game with a groin injury, leaving the Texans without their top two receivers.
Chiefs to lean on McDuffie after trading Fenton to Falcons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect cornerback Trent McDuffie to return Sunday night against Tennessee. He’s been out since the opener against Arizona, when the first-round pick hurt his hamstring. In fact, the Chiefs are so confident in McDuffie and fellow rookies Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson that they traded veteran Rashad Fenton to the Falcons for a conditional draft pick this week. The only other cornerbacks on the roster, L’Jarius Sneed and Chris Lammons, are only in their third years in the league. That makes the Chiefs one of the youngest defensive backfields in the NFL.
Rams RB Cam Akers back at practice, won’t explain absence
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has returned to practice, working out with the team for the first time in three weeks. Akers had not been with the team since Oct. 12, when an apparent conflict with the coaching staff led to his separation from the team. He declined to explain exactly why he was away from the defending Super Bowl champions. Coach Sean McVay said on Oct. 17 the Rams would attempt to trade Akers, but the trade deadline passed Tuesday with no moves.
Garber sees linear TV deal, expansion on MLS’ horizon
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said during his “State of the League” address that the league is in the process of finalizing deals to simulcast some games on linear television. MLS begins a groundbreaking 10-year partnership with Apple next season to broadcast all games. St. Louis CITY SC will debut as the league’s 29th team with an announcement on the 30th expected by the middle of 2023. San Diego and Las Vegas are the two frontrunners for the latest team.
Giants’ first trip to the playoffs since 2016 within grasp
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Schoen wasn’t very well known in the New York City area when he was hired as the general manager of the Giants in January. He had been the Bills assistant GM the previous four seasons and flew under the radar because he didn’t play in the NFL. It was easy for him to go to stores and not be recognized. Those days are over. The Giants are 6-2 heading into their bye week and they have a chance at making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The new GM has made the right moves.
Astros rookie star Peña delivers again in World Series win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña put on quite an all-around performance Thursday night in Game 5 of the World Series. He became the first rookie shortstop to homer in the World Series, added two key singles and made a critical leaping catch in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Having already won the AL Championship Series MVP award and a Gold Glove in the last two weeks, the emerging star from the Dominican Republic helped Houston move one win away from the ultimate prize — the World Series trophy. And just think, the Astros started the season with many of their fans wondering how in the world they would replace All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa.
