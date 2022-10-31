EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Schoen wasn’t very well known in the New York City area when he was hired as the general manager of the Giants in January. He had been the Bills assistant GM the previous four seasons and flew under the radar because he didn’t play in the NFL. It was easy for him to go to stores and not be recognized. Those days are over. The Giants are 6-2 heading into their bye week and they have a chance at making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The new GM has made the right moves.

15 HOURS AGO