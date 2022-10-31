Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Idaho8.com
Kyrie Irving apologizes amid Twitter controversy and suspension by Brooklyn Nets over ‘failure to disavow antisemitism’
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving apologized late Thursday for tweeting a link to a documentary criticized as antisemitic, saying he takes full responsibility for his decision to share the content with his nearly five million followers. The NBA star posted the apology on his verified Instagram account hours after the...
Idaho8.com
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”. Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a...
Idaho8.com
76ers star Harden out a month with right foot tendon strain
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain. Harden was injured during the Sixers’ loss at Washington on Wednesday and the 10-time All-Star will be evaluated again in two weeks. Harden stumbled on a drive to the basket early in the game and remained on his back in pain before he got up and returned to the game. Harden still scored 24 points. The Sixers are 4-5 heading into Friday’s home game against the New York Knicks.
Idaho8.com
Suggs, Magic hand Warriors fourth straight loss, 130-129
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss. Stephen Curry had 39 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson added 27 points, but missed a jumper at the buzzer. Rookie Paolo Banchero had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who shot 53.8% from the field and won for only the second time this season. The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road.
Idaho8.com
Giants’ first trip to the playoffs since 2016 within grasp
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Schoen wasn’t very well known in the New York City area when he was hired as the general manager of the Giants in January. He had been the Bills assistant GM the previous four seasons and flew under the radar because he didn’t play in the NFL. It was easy for him to go to stores and not be recognized. Those days are over. The Giants are 6-2 heading into their bye week and they have a chance at making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The new GM has made the right moves.
Idaho8.com
After conquering music world, rapper Stormzy targets racial inequality in football
Premier League clubs Manchester United and Fulham are among the organizations that are partnering with rapper Stormzy’s Merky FC to improve diversity and representation at all levels of the football industry. The program was announced following a report commissioned by Adidas and the FARE (Football Against Racism in Europe)...
Comments / 0