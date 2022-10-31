There will be a memorial service for the late Bruce Wands at Prout Funeral Home on Thursday, November 3, at 4 p.m. Wands passed away on July 6, 2022 at the age of 72. He dedicated his life to art, music and creativity, and was a pioneer in developing computer graphics. His digital art, writing, music and photography explored the relationship between contemporary art, mathematics, new forms of narrative and the creation of contemporary American folk art. He authored two books, “Art of the Digital Age” and “Digital Creativity,” as well as dozens of articles on digital art.

