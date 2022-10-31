ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Letter: Perspective On BOE Candidates

We’ve only been Verona residents for 24 years, but I knew after listening to all the candidates at the League of Women Voters session that I was voting for Mike Boone. He had the most to say, but Drappi and Verzella also impressed. I admit to leaning Verzella because...
Bruce Wands Memorial Service Thursday

There will be a memorial service for the late Bruce Wands at Prout Funeral Home on Thursday, November 3, at 4 p.m. Wands passed away on July 6, 2022 at the age of 72. He dedicated his life to art, music and creativity, and was a pioneer in developing computer graphics. His digital art, writing, music and photography explored the relationship between contemporary art, mathematics, new forms of narrative and the creation of contemporary American folk art. He authored two books, “Art of the Digital Age” and “Digital Creativity,” as well as dozens of articles on digital art.
Sandra Zilinsky, Former Resident

Mrs. Sandra Zilinsky, 88, formerly of Verona and Long Beach Island, died on October 23, 2022 in Hackettstown Regional Medical Center in Hackettstown, New Jersey. Visiting in the Prout Funeral Home, 370 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona will be on Thursday, November 3 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. A funeral mass will...
Constance A. Wilson, 77

Mrs. Constance A. (nee Riley) Wilson, 77, passed away peacefully at her home in Verona on October 30, 2022. Born in Glen Ridge, Connie lived in Verona most of her life. She graduated from Our Lady of the Lake School, Mount St. Dominic Academy and the Mountainside Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for Mountainside Hospital before working as a private duty nurse, forming her own agency. She later became president and owner of Cambridge Contracting, a company founded by her father, Frank W. Riley, in Linden, New Jersey.
Halloween Treat: Pet Adoptions

A new partnership between a Verona business and a Verona animal rescue group resulted in a special treat on the eve of Halloween. Rosemarie’s Rescue Ranch and Avenue Bistro held what they called a “Yappy Hour” on Sunday afternoon to bring pets who need new homes to the attention of the community. Susan Janett, who runs Rosemarie’s Rescue Ranch, said the event produced a record seven adoptions. “We were absolutely thrilled,” she added.
