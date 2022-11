VICTORVILLE -- VVWRA raised one of the largest American flags in the Victor Valley at its main plant in Victorville on a blustery Thursday morning. The flag measures 40 feet long by 25 feet wide providing 1000 square feet of red, white, and blue glory. It is being flown on a flagpole that is 80 feet tall. “When our old flagpole started showing signs of wear, we wanted to do something special to honor the men and women who have served our country”, said VVWRA General Manager Darron Poulsen.

