What does “VOTE CLIMATE” mean? These signs are appearing around our area: “Vote like Earth depends on it” and “There is no Planet B.” How do we respond?. Consider climate impacts at the local and state levels in the upcoming election. For example, the Idaho legislature in its last session voted (H660) to forbid municipalities from passing stricter energy codes than state standards, and voted (S1254a) to remove vehicle emissions testing requirements in the Treasure Valley (which has the worst air quality in Idaho).

IDAHO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO