Verona, NJ

Letter: Perspective On BOE Candidates

We’ve only been Verona residents for 24 years, but I knew after listening to all the candidates at the League of Women Voters session that I was voting for Mike Boone. He had the most to say, but Drappi and Verzella also impressed. I admit to leaning Verzella because...
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

WNY BOE President is 2022-2023 NJ Board Member of the Year

Adam Parkinson got his start with the West New York Board of Education when he was 18 years old, young by anyone’s standards. He advanced rapidly, and was elected president of the board in 2016 at the age of 20. This year, Parkinson has been named the 2022-2023 New Jersey School Board Member of the Year.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
paramuspost.com

Connecting the Dots to Paterson

In this fascinating talk, presented by native Patersonian, Freddie Kotek, the parallels of two early industrial cities, Paterson, NJ and Lodz, Poland are examined. Telling the story through the personal lens of his own family’s journey to America, Mr. Kotek brings to life the urgency of the need to flee Europe and the reason so many Jewish families from this part of Poland chose Paterson as their new home. Suggested donation of $5 includes a catered kosher lunch.
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Hackensack University Medical Center undergoes major tech transformation

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- CBS2 got a behind-the-scenes look Tuesday at one of the largest hospital expansion projects in New Jersey history.It transformed Hackensack University Medical Center into what they call the smartest hospital in the Garden State, Vanessa Murdock reported.Walking into the new Helena Theurer Pavilion might feel like walking into the lobby of a fancy hotel, but it is no hotel. It's a hospital, a SMART one."In every sense of the word," said Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "For its technological abilities and because hospital in the nation built during COVID era."Lessons learned from COVID are embedded...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Will professors keep their jobs when 2 N.J. colleges merge? Union raises alarm about job losses.

The union representing faculty members at Bloomfield College is raising concerns that the college’s impending merger with Montclair State University may lead to job losses. Montclair State and Bloomfield College announced last week they plan to merge by June 30, 2023. The highly-unusual merger of Montclair State, a large public research university, and a private college is expected to save Bloomfield College after school officials said last year it might shut down for financial reasons.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne council awards contracts, accepts grants, and even gets a gift

The Bayonne City Council has passed a number resolutions awarding contracts for various capital improvements and accepting state and county grants. At the October 19 meeting, a resolution was approved by the council authorizing a contract for road paving improvements on Broadway. Resident Gail Godesky asked the council what the improvements entailed, and Department of Public Works Director Tom Cotter said the city is looking to pave Broadway,
BAYONNE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center welcomes new transplant surgeon

The Renal and Pancreas Transplant Division at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center recently welcomed its newest transplant surgeon, Dr. Matthew Rosenzweig. Rosenzweig joins Drs. Stuart Geffner and Harry Sun, with Associates in Transplant and General Surgery, and Dr. James Guarrera and the transplant surgeons from Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School and University Hospital in Newark. Together, they form New Jersey’s largest and most experienced group of transplant surgeons, specializing in renal and pancreas transplantation, dialysis access and general and advanced laparoscopic surgery.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
myveronanj.com

Constance A. Wilson, 77

Mrs. Constance A. (nee Riley) Wilson, 77, passed away peacefully at her home in Verona on October 30, 2022. Born in Glen Ridge, Connie lived in Verona most of her life. She graduated from Our Lady of the Lake School, Mount St. Dominic Academy and the Mountainside Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for Mountainside Hospital before working as a private duty nurse, forming her own agency. She later became president and owner of Cambridge Contracting, a company founded by her father, Frank W. Riley, in Linden, New Jersey.
VERONA, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Mayor’s ‘Local Scandals’ Make News Across The River

Montclair, NJ – Montclair and its mayor are making news across the river, but it’s not one of those articles about how great it is to live in Montclair. A former Montclair Local editor who now writes for Gothamist has penned “Montclair, NJ’s mayor is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
myveronanj.com

Sandra Zilinsky, Former Resident

Mrs. Sandra Zilinsky, 88, formerly of Verona and Long Beach Island, died on October 23, 2022 in Hackettstown Regional Medical Center in Hackettstown, New Jersey. Visiting in the Prout Funeral Home, 370 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona will be on Thursday, November 3 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. A funeral mass will...
VERONA, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak Co. trades Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2M

The Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. Inc. on Tuesday said it recently sold the Winfield Scott Tower in Elizabeth for $6.2 million. Located at 323 N. Broad St., the 48-unit high-rise apartment building with 26,000 square feet of retail space went into foreclosure years ago, with ownership eventually transferring to a private lender.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Gothamist

In Newark, a community grapples with ‘manmade, urban flooding’

Homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of Newark want neighboring Seton Hall University to address stormwater runoff they say is flooding their homes. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Residents in a West Ward neighborhood believe development at nearby Seton Hall, in affluent South Orange, is to blame. They want the school to help fix it. [ more › ]
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Walmart brings in-home delivery service to 2 N.J. cities

Walmart, one of the nation’s largest retailers, is implementing an in-home delivery service in New Jersey. The company’s delivery service, InHome, expanded to Jersey City and Newark on Oct. 26. Customers can have groceries and other household essentials dropped off at their doorstep, brought into their garage or...
NEWARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

7 NJ universities among world’s best in 2022-23 rankings

New Jersey makes seven appearances in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 rankings of the best universities throughout the world. The list includes 2,000 schools from 95 countries, based on 13 indicators that measure the universities' academic research performance and their global and regional reputations. The United States is home...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
myveronanj.com

Halloween Treat: Pet Adoptions

A new partnership between a Verona business and a Verona animal rescue group resulted in a special treat on the eve of Halloween. Rosemarie’s Rescue Ranch and Avenue Bistro held what they called a “Yappy Hour” on Sunday afternoon to bring pets who need new homes to the attention of the community. Susan Janett, who runs Rosemarie’s Rescue Ranch, said the event produced a record seven adoptions. “We were absolutely thrilled,” she added.
VERONA, NJ

