WPXI
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
NBC Sports
U.S. women’s gymnastics team wins record-breaking world championship
A U.S. women’s gymnastics team mixing veterans and new stars won the program’s record-breaking sixth consecutive world championship in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday. Shilese Jones, the U.S.’ new top all-arounder, plus Tokyo Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist Leanne Wong and 17-year-old rookie Skye Blakely combined to crush the field.
ESPN
Rebeca Andrade makes history at 2022 world gymnastics championships
With gravity-defying tumbling and confidence that seems to grow with every routine, Rebeca Andrade made history on Thursday at the world championships in Liverpool, England, becoming the first South American gymnast to win the all-around title. The 23-year-old Brazilian competitor, who earned all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered...
'She's 100% not okay': Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle asks supporters to write to the 32-year-old basketball star because she is struggling to stay strong after her appeal against the nine and a half year prison term was denied last week
Brittney Griner's wife has said she is not doing well in prison and asked members of the public to write to her after her appeal against the nine-year jail term was rejected last week. Her wife Cherelle is devastated by the WNBA star's imprisonment which she is serving in Russia...
Putin says mobilised troops will be ready in two weeks as he warns Nato against ‘global catastrophe’ – as it happened
Russian president says any direct clash with Nato troops would be ‘global catastrophe’ as he says 220,000 will be called up
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
Meet the wealthiest man in all of history
There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
mailplus.co.uk
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Miss Argentina And Miss Puerto Rico Reveal They Quietly Tied The Knot
Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín shared a sweet video celebrating their marriage on Instagram.
Best Place to Survive Nuclear War in the U.S.
Biden recently said Russia may be leading the world into nuclear "Armageddon," while Elon Musk tweeted that "nuclear war probability is rising rapidly."
The next U.S. COVID wave is coming. Why it will be 'much weirder than before.'
Unless you’re a real-life virologist — or unless you enjoy playing one on Twitter — it has become pretty much impossible to keep up with all of the latest coronavirus variants. First they were named after Greek letters, like Omicron. Easy enough. Then came a few short,...
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Two USAF F-16s race to intercept two Russian bombers flying near Alaska before escorting them out of air defense zone amid heightened tension with Moscow
The US Air Force intercepted and escorted out two Russian bomber jets flying near Alaska as tensions heighten with Moscow. The two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bombers were 'positively' identified flying in the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, according to NORAD - a combined defense organization between America and Canada.
Russia says the West has 'essentially stolen' its foreign currency and gold reserves as the EU eyes asset transfer to Ukraine
Russia accused the West on Monday of stealing from its currency and gold reserves. Western sanctions have frozen $640 billion worth of Russian assets. The European Council is considering transferring those assets to Ukraine. Russia accused the West of stealing from Moscow's currency and gold reserves on Monday thanks to...
After years of headaches, the US Navy's first stealth destroyer is operating farther from home than it's ever been
USS Zumwalt's Japan visit "seems ordinary" but "was actually a culmination of years of hard work and planning," the ship's command master chief said.
Meet Julia Günthel, the world's most flexible woman
Julia Günthel (who professionally goes by the name Zlata), also known as the Goddess of Flexibility, can fit herself in a 50 cm square box easily and it ‘just feels very natural to her.’ When doctors put her through an MRI machine, they found that she was as flexible as an infant.
Former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico secretly marry: 'A special day'
After keeping a two-year relationship out of the public eye, pageant queens Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico announced they secretly married.
Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections
An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
Business Insider
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
A 72-year-old US citizen was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia, his son told media. Saad Ibrahim Almadi was arrested for 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son said. Almadi holds dual US-Saudi citizenship and was living in Florida when he made the tweets. Saad Ibrahim...
