Read full article on original website
Related
Ashley Biden finds her voice: 'I know my worth'
First daughter Ashley Biden has been a regular presence in President Joe Biden's White House -- she quit her job before the 2020 campaign partly to be near the man she calls her "best friend" -- but until this fall, she stayed carefully behind the scenes.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Alarming Promise About Ukraine If GOP Wins Congress
Fellow Republican Liz Cheney slammed the far-right lawmaker's pledge as being "exactly what Putin wants."
Kari Lake's 'Creative Editing' Excuse Gets Flipped Back On Her
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" didn't buy the GOP candidate's response to backlash about her Paul Pelosi joke.
Ashley Biden is making more appearances with politically charged statements
First daughter Ashley Biden has been a regular presence in President Joe Biden's White House but until this fall, she stayed carefully behind the scenes. CNN's Kate Bennett reports.
Comments / 0