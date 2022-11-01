ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Hill

How Oregon suddenly became a battleground

If you listen closely, in the distance you may notice the yawn of an awakening giant booming deep within Oregon’s ancient forests. From Cannon Beach, over the Cascades, with outstretched arms reaching across the continent, the rumbling is being noticed. Stirring is the typically electorally sleepy state of Oregon...
The Hill

Republican holds slight advantage in Oregon governor’s race: poll

Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is leading her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek by 2 percentage points in the race to become Oregon’s next governor, according to the latest Nelson Research poll. About 43 percent of Oregon likely voters backed Drazan while roughly 41 percent supported Kotek, the poll showed.
nbc16.com

26 counties in Oregon to vote on 'magic mushrooms' Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. — In 2020, Oregon voters approved legalizing psilocybin in limited settings, but this year some voters will decide whether to ban mushroom treatments in their county or city. Some investors are watching next Tuesday’s election results closely this year as voters in 26 counties and several cities...
KGW

Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely

PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
The Oregonian

Oregon voter turnout surpasses 20% with a week to go

Voter turnout reached 21% by the end of the day Tuesday, state elections officials reported, leaving the other 79% of voters just seven days to get their ballots postmarked or turned in to county election offices to have their votes count. So far, statewide turnout has failed to keep pace...
nbc16.com

Oregon sees 18% spike in abortions amid nationwide decrease

SALEM, Ore. — A first-time snapshot of abortion numbers nationwide since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade shows an overall nation decrease of about 6% but in Oregon, we saw an 18% spike. "In April there were 820 abortions in Oregon and that went up to 970...
KTVZ

Oregon, Japanese officials sign driver license reciprocity agreement

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Tuesday that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 6 months and counting to Oregon Real ID deadline

Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Thursday marks six...
