How Oregon suddenly became a battleground
If you listen closely, in the distance you may notice the yawn of an awakening giant booming deep within Oregon’s ancient forests. From Cannon Beach, over the Cascades, with outstretched arms reaching across the continent, the rumbling is being noticed. Stirring is the typically electorally sleepy state of Oregon...
Republican holds slight advantage in Oregon governor’s race: poll
Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is leading her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek by 2 percentage points in the race to become Oregon’s next governor, according to the latest Nelson Research poll. About 43 percent of Oregon likely voters backed Drazan while roughly 41 percent supported Kotek, the poll showed.
nbc16.com
26 counties in Oregon to vote on 'magic mushrooms' Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — In 2020, Oregon voters approved legalizing psilocybin in limited settings, but this year some voters will decide whether to ban mushroom treatments in their county or city. Some investors are watching next Tuesday’s election results closely this year as voters in 26 counties and several cities...
Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely
PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
What to expect on Oregon’s election night amid tight races
Oregon has been controlled by Democrats for decades but a combination of factors has Republicans thinking they could increase their political power.
ijpr.org
As state’s top school official, Oregon’s next governor will face low achievement, changing grad requirements
Oregon’s next governor will also serve as Oregon’s superintendent of schools. She will be able to appoint a deputy superintendent who will oversee the state’s Department of Education. Oregon spends more of its general fund on education than anything else, though educators and the state’s Quality Education...
Just over 20% ballots returned in Oregon amid tight midterm races
Election Day is less than one week away and most voters in Oregon and Washington have yet to return their ballots, with just over 20% of ballots cast in Oregon and 22% in Washington, according to officials.
KTVZ
League of Women Voters of Oregon announces student mock election results: Kotek wins, M. 114 wins approval
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The results are in! Students across Oregon participated the League of Women Voters of Oregon's 2022 Oregon Student Mock Election for a realistic voting experience, endorsed by Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The League of Women Voters of Oregon created a mock...
nbc16.com
Gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson visits with Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The topic of downtown Springfield's revitalization came up during coffee between gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Springfield mayor Sean VanGordon Thursday morning. This is part of Johnson's state tour to meet Oregonians and talk about local government, which Johnson says is vital information for lawmakers in...
yachatsnews.com
In many parts of rural Oregon, psilocybin treatment is on the Nov. 8 ballot – but what it entails is still a mystery
Pat Shannon is a restaurateur and a commissioner for Gilliam County in north Central Oregon. He and two colleagues on the county board voted to put a ballot measure opting Gilliam County out of Oregon’s new psilocybin therapy program, in front of voters this November. He’s also a recovering...
Oregon voter turnout surpasses 20% with a week to go
Voter turnout reached 21% by the end of the day Tuesday, state elections officials reported, leaving the other 79% of voters just seven days to get their ballots postmarked or turned in to county election offices to have their votes count. So far, statewide turnout has failed to keep pace...
KATU.com
Measure 113: Oregon voters to decide whether to punish lawmakers for too many walkouts
SALEM, Ore. — A measure on the ballot this election asks Oregon voters to decide whether to bar lawmakers from re-election if they have more than 10 unexcused absences on days they are scheduled to vote. Ballot measure 113 seeks to limit lawmakers' ability to continue staging walkouts without...
KGW
Oregon governor candidates on mandatory COVID vaccines for students
Oregon currently requires eight vaccines for kids in daycare through 12th grade. We asked each candidate for governor what they thought about adding COVID vaccines.
nbc16.com
Oregon sees 18% spike in abortions amid nationwide decrease
SALEM, Ore. — A first-time snapshot of abortion numbers nationwide since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade shows an overall nation decrease of about 6% but in Oregon, we saw an 18% spike. "In April there were 820 abortions in Oregon and that went up to 970...
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
KTVZ
Oregon, Japanese officials sign driver license reciprocity agreement
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Tuesday that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 6 months and counting to Oregon Real ID deadline
Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Thursday marks six...
ijpr.org
Oregon nurses union proposes legislation to cap the number of patients a nurse can be assigned
The Oregon Nurses Association today announced details of a bill it plans to introduce in the 2023 legislative session that would mandate certain nurse-to-patient ratios in hospitals. It would include stiff penalties for hospitals that fail to meet the new standards. And it would allow nurses and their union to...
WWEEK
House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson’s Husband’s Media Company Has Flourished Since She Became Caucus Boss
Since state Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) became Oregon House minority leader on Nov. 30, 2021, the amount of campaign money flowing to the political strategy firm her husband owns has soared. Much of the money secured by the Iverson Media Group in the current election cycle comes from political action...
focushillsboro.com
A Massive Federal Funding Request For The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge Has Been Made
The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge: For a projected multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the deteriorating Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, federal funding is still being sought. The present span will be replaced in Oregon and Washington “with a contemporary,...
