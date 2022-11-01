Read full article on original website
Related
‘Mischief Night’ Murder Suspect Arrested in Middletown
Police say that have identified and arrested a man they believe is responsible for the mischief night murder of a Hudson Valley man. The night before Halloween, a quiet Hudson Valley neighborhood was rocked by a fatal stabbing that shut down the street and forced residents to stay indoors. The victim was discovered to be Jeffrey Harris who lived at 33 Brookline Avenue. The Hudson Valley man was found stabbed to death in a garage at his home.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man who stabbed senior citizen to death in road rage incident indicted
GOSHEN – An Orange County grand jury has indicted the 22-year-old Middletown man who stabbed a 74-year-old man to death after a road rage incident on October 20. District Attorney David Hoovler announced that Horace Duke was charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the murder of Joel Laddy of the Town of Wallkill.
Middletown man charged in weekend slaying
Wallkill police say the Middletown man fatally stabbed 52-year-old Jeffrey Harris at the victim’s home on Brookline Avenue Sunday in the Town of Wallkill.
Police: Man arrested for chasing kids with real knife on Halloween
Police say 30-year-old Thomas Dailey was arrested Halloween night for menacing several children with a knife after authorities were called to a report of an altercation on River Street.
News 12
Dutchess County man arrested for sending indecent images to minors
A Dutchess County man has been arrested for disseminating indecent material to minors. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office says Hayez D. Prelich, 25, of Pine Plains, was charged in early 2022 for indecent images to minors using social media, but failed to appear for his court appearances. He was located...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wallkill murder suspect arrested
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police have arrested a City of Middletown man in connection with the stabbing death of a Town of Wallkill man on Sunday, October 30. Police Chief Robert Hertman said Damante Troy Stansberry, 23, was arrested by Wallkill Det. Dane Wakefield around 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1 for allegedly killing Jeffrey Harris, 52, in the garage of his home at 33 Brookline Avenue in Wallkill.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fugitive from Dutchess County arrested in NYC
POUGHKEEPSIE – A 25-year-old Pine Plains man has been arrested by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office for dissemination of indecent materials to minors. The arrest is the result of a lengthy investigation, according to Sheriff Kirk Imperati. Hayez Prelich was charged with felony disseminating indecent materials to minors...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man hits two homes after losing consciousness while driving
PORT JERVIS – A Port Jervis resident struck his and a neighbor’s home as he lost consciousness while moving his car from his driveway Tuesday morning, November 2. Police information was unavailable as of Tuesday evening. However, neighbors on scene said the driver, believed to be in his mid-30’s, was injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Known Criminal Sentenced For Nearly Killing Poughkeepsie Cop
A Hudson Valley man with a litany of crimes and offenses to his name, was recently sentenced for an incident back in March of this year that nearly killed a Poughkeepsie police officer. The Original Events. Back on March 15, 2022 thirty-year-old John Vanleuven Jr, led law enforcement on an...
News 12
Murder charge dropped in alleged self-defense road rage slaying of Wallkill grandfather
Horrace Duke left court in handcuffs and shackles Thursday, but his case appears to have taken a huge turn in his favor. The 22-year-old Middletown man is no longer facing a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of town of Wallkill grandfather 74-year-old Joel Laddy during an alleged self-defense road rage attack in October.
Unsolved Orange County Murder Case Looking for New Clues
Cold cases in the United States have gripped our attention for decades, and unfortunately, the Hudson Valley isn't immune to these unsolved crimes. Recently, renewed interest has been shown in one of the most tragic cases in Orange County, NY history. The Case of Dawn Marino in Orange County, NY.
Killer on loose after Wallkill man fatally stabbed
An ordinary evening in a Wallkill neighborhood last Sunday ended with a massive police presence and a killer on the loose.
New York State’s Police Officer Of The Year Patrols Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley police officer who was nearly killed in the line of duty was just named the best police officer in New York. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul honored a police officer from Orange County, New York. New York Honors Middletown, New York Police...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woodstock hit with vandalism, more cooking oil theft
Woodstock Police are seeking three suspects in connection with damage to Tinker Street businesses early Saturday morning. A bottle of hand lotion was thrown through the front window of Golden Notebook sometime overnight October 28 or early morning October 29. Police are working off photos of the suspect from surveillance footage, Woodstock Police Chief Clayton Keefe said.
Catskill Police raid nets drugs, cash, pair of arrests
A raid at 69 Hop-O-Nose in Catskill on November 2 turned up over five grams of crack cocaine, Ecstasy pills, cash, and concentrated cannabis, according to a release from the Catskill Police Department.
Hudson Valley Woman Arrested For DWI After Hitting Trooper on Bridge
A New York State Trooper is recovering at home, after his vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle on a major area bridge. Officials say the driver of the other vehicle was intoxicated at the time of the crash that occurred Wednesday night. The Trooper was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, after the impact.
Queens woman, 60, dies months after brutal parking lot robbery: 'She was someone who mattered'
Despite the fact that Caroline Bonacci, 60, has no immediate family or parents to mourn her death, her wake Tuesday is expected to be filled with friends, colleagues and people from her neighborhood. “She was someone who mattered,” one friend said.
Bizarre Roadkill Trend Resurfaces in Hudson Valley, NY
This past Saturday I was driving on Route 300 in New Windsor when I passed what appeared to be a dead deer on the side of the road. Just off the shoulder, it looked as though it must have been hit by a car but there was obviously more going on which you can see in the picture.
Man From Southeast Faces DWI Charge After Crossing Double-Yellow Line, Sheriff Says
A 37-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the Hudson Valley. A deputy saw a vehicle that crossed over the yellow lines and was not maintaining its lane of traffic in Southeast at about 12:50 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, the Putnam County Sheriff's Department reported.
Newburgh man sentenced to 5 years for selling fentanyl, soliciting a minor
Malik Ellis was arrested in February after a two-month investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0