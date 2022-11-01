ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

‘Mischief Night’ Murder Suspect Arrested in Middletown

Police say that have identified and arrested a man they believe is responsible for the mischief night murder of a Hudson Valley man. The night before Halloween, a quiet Hudson Valley neighborhood was rocked by a fatal stabbing that shut down the street and forced residents to stay indoors. The victim was discovered to be Jeffrey Harris who lived at 33 Brookline Avenue. The Hudson Valley man was found stabbed to death in a garage at his home.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man who stabbed senior citizen to death in road rage incident indicted

GOSHEN – An Orange County grand jury has indicted the 22-year-old Middletown man who stabbed a 74-year-old man to death after a road rage incident on October 20. District Attorney David Hoovler announced that Horace Duke was charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the murder of Joel Laddy of the Town of Wallkill.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wallkill murder suspect arrested

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police have arrested a City of Middletown man in connection with the stabbing death of a Town of Wallkill man on Sunday, October 30. Police Chief Robert Hertman said Damante Troy Stansberry, 23, was arrested by Wallkill Det. Dane Wakefield around 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1 for allegedly killing Jeffrey Harris, 52, in the garage of his home at 33 Brookline Avenue in Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fugitive from Dutchess County arrested in NYC

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 25-year-old Pine Plains man has been arrested by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office for dissemination of indecent materials to minors. The arrest is the result of a lengthy investigation, according to Sheriff Kirk Imperati. Hayez Prelich was charged with felony disseminating indecent materials to minors...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man hits two homes after losing consciousness while driving

PORT JERVIS – A Port Jervis resident struck his and a neighbor’s home as he lost consciousness while moving his car from his driveway Tuesday morning, November 2. Police information was unavailable as of Tuesday evening. However, neighbors on scene said the driver, believed to be in his mid-30’s, was injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital.
PORT JERVIS, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woodstock hit with vandalism, more cooking oil theft

Woodstock Police are seeking three suspects in connection with damage to Tinker Street businesses early Saturday morning. A bottle of hand lotion was thrown through the front window of Golden Notebook sometime overnight October 28 or early morning October 29. Police are working off photos of the suspect from surveillance footage, Woodstock Police Chief Clayton Keefe said.
WOODSTOCK, NY
Hudson Valley Woman Arrested For DWI After Hitting Trooper on Bridge

A New York State Trooper is recovering at home, after his vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle on a major area bridge. Officials say the driver of the other vehicle was intoxicated at the time of the crash that occurred Wednesday night. The Trooper was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, after the impact.
TUCKAHOE, NY
