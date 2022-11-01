Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Nearly 100% of Institutional Investors Say One Crypto Use Case Will Revolutionize Asset Management: BNY Mellon
A survey commissioned by the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) is showing that tokenized products are highly popular among institutional investors. The survey, which polled 271 institutional investors, says that over 90% of the respondents would be interested in putting their money into tokenized products. “91% of respondents...
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
How a hospitality startup founder hooked Google's VC firm to lead its $5.8 seed round with a 4-minute pitch
Skipper's Jason Shames got the attention of Gradient Venture investor Wen-Wen Lam by focusing on his extensive knowledge of the hotel industry.
BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of the SistersInc. Summit
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique monthly visitors, announced its SistersInc. Summit, the virtual experience for women entrepreneurs, will return on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Bringing BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s award-winning business podcast to life, the event provides an opportunity for the growing number of...
CoinTelegraph
World Crypto Conference 2023 connects TradFi with Web3 to debate the future of digital assets
One of Europe’s most exciting blockchain conferences — the World Crypto Conference 2023 — will be held from Jan. 13 to 15 in Switzerland, the global center of traditional finance and one of the world’s most crypto-friendly countries. Fittingly, the WCC2023 takes place just before the...
fundselectorasia.com
Fidelity appoints southeast Asia and Singapore country head
Fidelity International has appointed Sabrina Gan as head of southeast Asia and country head of Singapore, subject to regulatory approval. In her new role, she will be responsible for delivering continued growth across client channels for Fidelity’s business in southeast Asia. Her appointment follows on the heels of Lawrence...
cryptoglobe.com
Mercado Pago Expands Cryptocurrency Services to Mexico
Mercado Pago, the bank of Mercado Livre, the largest marketplace in Latin America, is now looking to expand the platform’s cryptocurrency trading to Mexico, as reported by local media. Mercado Libre, listed on the Nasdaq, launched in 2021 an integration with Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market. The company even...
blockworks.co
JPMorgan Trade on Public Blockchain ‘Monumental Step’ for DeFi
JPMorgan, DBS and SBI Digital Asset execute live trade using DeFi, tokenized deposits and verifiable credentials. JPMorgan has used the Polygon blockchain to trade tokenized cash deposits — the latest instance of banks moving into DeFi markets. The trade occurred as part of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)...
US News and World Report
Hong Kong, Struggling to Revive Hub Status, Sells 'China Advantage' to Global Banks
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong and Chinese officials on Wednesday touted the city's connection to the world's second-largest economy as they looked to restore its reputation as a global financial hub after years of punishing COVID crackdowns. Hong Kong's status as a premier financial centre has been clouded by...
consumergoods.com
Unilever Will Be Almost Entirely In the Cloud This Year
Unilever will have 95% of its business operations in the cloud by the end of this year, according to CEO Alan Jope, who pointed to the accomplishment as an example of early progress within its new organizational structure. The acceleration of moving its data, applications, and network technologies to the...
US News and World Report
Barclays Builds up Asia Business, Sees Growth in India and Australia
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Barclays Plc, which recently made big investments in India and Australia and set up a Taiwan subsidiary in July, is evaluating entering new markets but is currently focused on building up its franchises, its top regional executive said. The British lender has been re-building its Asian business...
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Names Mehrotra, Haufrect as Americas M&A Co-Heads -Memo
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs on Monday named two veteran bankers to head its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) unit in the Americas, weeks after Chief Executive David Solomon unveiled a major shake-up of the Wall Street bank's top ranks. Goldman on Monday elevated Avinash Mehrotra and Brian Haufrect as the...
A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency
Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
TechCrunch
Quinio’s $40M equity, debt raise shows LatAm is strong market for e-commerce aggregators
It’s an interesting time for e-commerce aggregators. Over the past year, the market went from hot, hot, hot to cool, though some aggregators still held on and were even able to close on venture capital deals. For example, OpenStore closed on $32 million in September, while secondhand apparel aggregator Gently took in $2 million of pre-seed dollars and Una Brands bagged $30 million to acquire APAC brands.
ffnews.com
BlueSnap Partners With Objectsource to Enhance Magento Integration for Evolving EU Market
BlueSnap, the payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses has expanded its partnership with top eCommerce agency, objectsource to support online sellers across Europe. The paytech firm has teamed up with the London-based consultancy to enhance its integration with popular shopping cart plug-in Magento /Adobe Commerce,...
Supply Chain FinTech Breeze Teams With Finverity on African SMB Capital
Nigerian startup Breeze has partnered with U.K.-based supply chain finance company Finverity to accelerate its mission of providing small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Africa with access to trade finance. The startup has been selected for Finverity’s Emerging Leaders Programme, which aims to nurture the next generation of local trade...
technode.global
MAS: first Industry pilot for digital asset and decentralized finance goes live
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced Tuesday that the first industry pilot under MAS’ Project Guardian that explores potential decentralized finance (DeFi) applications in wholesale funding markets has completed its first live trades. More industry pilots have been launched to test the application of asset tokenization and DeFi...
financefeeds.com
Talos integrates crypto liquidity from Amber Group’s WhaleFin
Talos has welcomed Amber Group to its partner network of over 40 liquidity venues that includes leading exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, and FTX, as well as top OTCs & market-markers. The platform caters to large and sophisticated market participants and their end clients and provides a trading platform, lending...
technode.global
Google Cloud launches Climate Finance Accelerator with MAS and KPMG Singapore
Google Cloud has on Thursday launched a Climate Finance Accelerator with Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and KPMG Singapore to provide climate fintech firms and startups with mentorship and funding opportunities to scale market-ready solutions. Google Cloud said in a statement, this is part of Point Carbon Zero Program Advisory...
blockchain.news
Goldman Sachs to Launch Data Service to Classify Digital Assets
Investment bank and Financial service firm Goldman Sachs has revealed it is set to release a data service to classify hundreds of digital coins and tokens so institutional investors can comprehend the rapidly growing digital asset class. Created in collaboration with global index provider MSCI and crypto data firm Coinmetrics,...
