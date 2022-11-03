ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $1.5B after no winner Wednesday

By Teddy Grant
ABC News
 3 days ago

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow.

With no winner matching all six numbers on Wednesday, the jackpot for Saturday is now an estimated $1.5 billion, which would hold a cash value of $745.9 million, Powerball said.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's estimated $1.2 billion jackpot were 2, 11, 22, 35 and 60, and the Powerball was 23. The powerplay number was 2.

There was also no jackpot winner Monday -- though more than 5.4 million tickets totaling $59.5 million in cash prizes won on Halloween, Powerball said in a press release , including 10 tickets that matched all five white balls for a $1 million prize.

MORE: Powerball jackpot rises to $1 billion without Saturday winner

Wednesday's jackpot marked the third time in the game's 30-year history that the main prize has hit the $1 billion milestone.

If there's a winner Saturday night, the jackpot would be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and third-largest in U.S. lottery history, Powerball said.

The largest prize in Powerball history, sold in January 2016, was $1.586 billion and was shared by three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters - PHOTO: The Powerball jackpot of 1 billion dollars is advertised in a store in New York City, Oct. 31, 2022.

What are your odds of winning the lottery

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to a statement from Powerball.

How late can you buy Powerball tickets

According to Powerball, "sales cut-off times vary by selling jurisdiction. Please check with your local lottery for more information."

What time is the Powerball drawing

The Powerball drawings happen Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

ABC News' Nadine El-Bawab contributed to this report.

ABC News

