Read full article on original website
Related
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County Hot Spot, Nov. 1, 2022
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 — The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about Commissioner Candidates Answer Questions, Honker Football Headed to Playoffs, and Night at the Museums Draws Crowds.
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County Flash, Nov. 4, 2022
It's the Lake County Flash for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 — your video news source for all things Oregon Outback. Catch a new Flash every Friday! This week's edition of the Flash features stories about Town of Lakeview Increases Water and Sewer Rates, 4-H Hiking Club Fun, Sagebrush in the Prisons, and Improvements at Warner Canyon Ski Hill.
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County, Oregon News of Record
Lake District Hospital had four admissions and 31 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Oct. 25 – Monday, Oct. 31. There were five outpatients in OB and surgery, and no births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
lakecountyexam.com
Obituary: Debra (Koch) Bailey
Debra (Koch) Bailey, 59, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 in Lakeview where she has been living for the past two years. Debra was born on Feb. 2, 1963 in Portland to Ace and Derlene Koch. Debra served in the Army from 1982-1985. She enjoyed living and working in Lakeview and meeting all her new friends. Debra enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, gardens, plants, wildlife and having good conversations with her friends.
Comments / 0