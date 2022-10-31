ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

India's Delhi shuts primary schools as air quality deteriorates

NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Primary schools in India's New Delhi will be shut from Saturday and restriction on road traffic will be considered, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as the capital continued to be engulfed by high levels of air pollution.

