PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Houston Astros' World Series no-hitter was the most-watched Game 4 in three years. Houston's 5-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday night, which tied the Series at two games apiece, was seen by 11,809,000 viewers on Fox. That was up 9% from the 10,789,000 for Atlanta's 3-2 win over the Astros in Game 4 last year and up 23% from the 9,563,000 for Tampa Bay's 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of 2020.

