World Series no-hitter most-watched Game 4 since 2019
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Houston Astros' World Series no-hitter was the most-watched Game 4 in three years. Houston's 5-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday night, which tied the Series at two games apiece, was seen by 11,809,000 viewers on Fox. That was up 9% from the 10,789,000 for Atlanta's 3-2 win over the Astros in Game 4 last year and up 23% from the 9,563,000 for Tampa Bay's 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of 2020.
Astros rookie star Peña delivers again in World Series win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jeremy Peña trotted around third base, looked toward the Houston dugout and gave the most casual two-handed shrug you'll ever see on a ballfield. Like it was any routine game in May.
Schwarber HR off Verlander ends Astros' hitless streak in WS
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber put a sudden end to that record-tying hitless streak by Houston pitchers. Schwarber homered on Justin Verlander's second pitch in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, a day after four Astros pitchers combined on a no-hitter against Philadelphia.
76ers star Harden out a month with right foot tendon strain
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain. Harden was injured during the Sixers' loss at Washington on Wednesday and the team said the 10-time All-Star will be evaluated again in two weeks.
Chiefs to lean on McDuffie after trading Fenton to Falcons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs showed overwhelming confidence in their group of rookie cornerbacks this week when they traded Rashad Fenton, one of their few veterans, to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional draft pick. The move left them with six cornerbacks on their depth...
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”. Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a...
Hurts, Eagles beat Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to beat the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday night for the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and game was...
Thunder, Clippers fined $25K for violating NBA injury rules
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA issued $25,000 fines to the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday for violations of the league's policies regarding injury reporting. In the Clippers' case, the league found that the team did not disclose an accurate game availability status for guard...
Brady, Buccaneers look to end skid against SB champion Rams
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Tom Brady ended his brief retirement, citing “unfinished business” as motivation for continuing his record-breaking football career, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in last season’s playoffs was still fresh on the Tampa Bay quarterback’s mind. The last two Super...
MLS Cup final could be a battle to become the next USMNT coach
Philadelphia Union and LAFC meet on Saturday for the championship and are led by two of the best young coaches in the league
