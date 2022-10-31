ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

City Seeking Arts Employment Support Proposals

Spokane, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFJDu_0itj1QlL00

Funding to use pandemic relief funds to operate arts employment program

Brian Coddington, Communications Director

The City has issued a notice of funding availability seeking proposals from qualified organizations interested in providing administration of an economic support funding program to address pandemic impacts to local artists in Spokane.

The selected organization or organizations would distribute grant dollars to organizations that can demonstrate a drop in 2019 income caused by the pandemic within the following parameters:

  • Direct grants to individuals who primarily work in the arts
  • Performing arts venues grossing less than $2 million per year
  • Nonprofit arts organizations that grossed less than $1 million in income
  • Other creative business entities that grossed less than $1 million in income

Additionally, the selected organization or organizations must serve within the Spokane city limits and be a public or private nonprofit, charitable organization, or private for-profit organization.

Funding will be awarded through a public process that requires submission, review, and evaluation of application materials for alignment to eligibility requirements and competitiveness through the City’s online portal. Information about each of the funding opportunities, including how to apply, can be found at My.SpokaneCity.org/ARPA.

The portal on the City’s website walks applicants through eligibility criteria and required documentation to submit a proposal.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Absolutely crucial’: WA Dept. of Social and Human Services provide resources to people living at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Social and Human Services has brought a Mobile Community Services Office truck to Camp Hope. The truck, along with eight DSHS staff members, will help connect people living at the encampment to various services and programs, including Electronic Benefits Transfer Cards, which serve as debit cards for people looking to get food or...
SPOKANE, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane firefighters who lost jobs due to vaccine mandate return to duty

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined a small welcome ceremony for a dozen firefighters who returned to work this week. The emergency responders were forced out of their positions last year after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Camp Hope residents sue to stop local governments from clearing encampment

Residents of Camp Hope, a large homeless community on Washington State Department of Transportation land in Spokane, have sued local governments over plans to clear the encampment. Camp residents, as well as Jewels Helping Hands and Disability Rights Washington, which are also suing, said clearing the camp is unconstitutional, and...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
SPOKANE, WA
thecentersquare.com

Spokane grapples with $3.9M deficit in parking services

(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Parking Services has enacted a surcharge on parking transactions made with a mobile app to help offset a $3.9 million deficit that resulted from COVID-19 responses. The new 35 cent transaction per parking session goes into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 1,...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Former Spokane city councilman, Steve Salvatori dies at 67

SPOKANE, Wash. - Steve Salvatori, a former Spokane city council member, has died after undergoing leukemia treatment for years, our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. He was 67-years-old. Salvatori was a city council member from 2011-2014 who "helped bring people together from all different parties, to try to find a...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: New $42K camera system to monitor Spokane County Elections Office

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Elections Office is now equipped with new security surveillance cameras to ensure your vote is secure. The surveillance system comes from the Help America Vote Act, which awarded nearly $400,000 to Spokane County. The cameras at the Elections Office cost around $42,000. The cameras are motion-detecting and record, not streaming. The cameras will not...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane’s first Ukrainian market to raise money for civilians, soliders in conflict zones

SPOKANE, Wash. – Local business owners are coming together to raise money for Ukrainian civilians and soldiers in conflict zones.  Spokane’s first Ukrainian Market will be held at the Anthesis Co. studio on November 19.  Anthesis Co., known for its beautifully crafted floral arrangements, is owned and co-founded by Ukrainian sisters Lina Ulyanchuk and Viktoriya Kukharsky.  The upcoming market marks...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane County worker admits to $1.38M theft involving fake liability claims

(The Center Square) – A former Spokane County liability claims technician has pleaded guilty to stealing $1.38 million over the course of a decade. Rhonda Sue Ackerman filed dozens of fake claims involving family and friends, according to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. “My prosecutors and I are committed...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane to get colorful crosswalks and street art

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has approved a $973,000 contract with Spokane Arts to implement community crosswalks and residential street murals. The first crosswalk will be a rainbow, representing LGBTQ pride. The crosswalk will be put in one of four locations: Northwest Boulevard and Monroe Street, Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street, South Perry Street and 10th Avenue or Post Street and Garland Avenue.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Thor-Freya construction delayed to the end of the month

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Thor-Freya Construction Project is going to take a little longer than expected. The City of Spokane says crews are working on adding concrete, which is a time-consuming project. They say the construction will finish on November 30. The City says it will be worth it, saying it will keep the corridor in good condition for longer....
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley reopens to traffic

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After months of work, Sullivan Road, also known as Bigelow Gulch Phase 6, reopened on Thursday in Spokane Valley. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sullivan Road and Wellesley Avenue to celebrate the road's reopening. Some of the road's...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy