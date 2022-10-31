City Seeking Arts Employment Support Proposals

Funding to use pandemic relief funds to operate arts employment program

Brian Coddington, Communications Director

The City has issued a notice of funding availability seeking proposals from qualified organizations interested in providing administration of an economic support funding program to address pandemic impacts to local artists in Spokane.

The selected organization or organizations would distribute grant dollars to organizations that can demonstrate a drop in 2019 income caused by the pandemic within the following parameters:

Direct grants to individuals who primarily work in the arts

Performing arts venues grossing less than $2 million per year

Nonprofit arts organizations that grossed less than $1 million in income

Other creative business entities that grossed less than $1 million in income

Additionally, the selected organization or organizations must serve within the Spokane city limits and be a public or private nonprofit, charitable organization, or private for-profit organization.

Funding will be awarded through a public process that requires submission, review, and evaluation of application materials for alignment to eligibility requirements and competitiveness through the City’s online portal. Information about each of the funding opportunities, including how to apply, can be found at My.SpokaneCity.org/ARPA.

The portal on the City’s website walks applicants through eligibility criteria and required documentation to submit a proposal.