Dayton, OH

Daily Advocate

Shaw resigns; Marker denied seat on fair board

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors met on Wednesday for a meeting that lasted for over three and a half hours. Immediately after calling the meeting to order and going through roll call, fair board director Jim Zumbrink made a motion to approve the resignation of Thomas Shaw as a director. The motion was approved unanimously. Shaw, according to a recent interview with the Daily Advocate, had originally planned to resign this winter as he is moving to Fort Recovery. He said he and his wife had purchased a home in Mercer County but would not be able to move in until January.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

New leader takes helm at Dayton manufacturer

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton plastics manufacturer named its new president and CEO this week. The external hire will be bringing over 20 years of experience into his new roles. Craig Dixon has joined CTC Plastics as the company’s new leader. He has extensive experience in polymer...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Butler County auditor finds pricing problems during Family Dollar checks

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's auditor is warning about pricing problems at Family Dollar stores. This follows a recent announcement and lawsuit regarding Dollar General's alleged pricing failures. Over the past week, price verification checks were conducted at all 13 Family Dollar stores in Butler County. There were...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.

The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton247now.com

Central State unveils new Honors Residence Hall

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Central State University cut a ceremonial ribbon in celebration of its new Honors Residence Hall. The $15 million, 55,000-square-foot facility will feature a computer lab, student collaborative spaces, tutoring areas, vending area, laundry facility, and the administrative offices for the Honors College. Dr. Jack Thomas, president...
WILBERFORCE, OH
dayton247now.com

10th annual AcadeCon at the Dayton Convention Center this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 10th annual AcadeCon is back in Dayton this weekend at the Dayton Convention Center from Friday, November 4 to Sunday, November 6. The RPG Academy podcast Faculty and Friends are hosting the 10th annual event, a gaming convention where everyone is welcome and having fun is the main objective.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Kettering Health Chief Executive Officer set to retire

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, Kettering Health announced that Chief Executive Officer Fred Manchur would be stepping down from his position as of December 31. During the coming weeks, the Kettering Health Board will choose a reputable executive search agency to coordinate a nationwide search for their new CEO.
KETTERING, OH
dayton247now.com

5 local men sentenced to prison for roles in methamphetamine ring

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, November 4, five individuals were given prison sentences in U.S. District Court for their participation in a narcotics trafficking ring that supplied large quantities of methamphetamine to the greater Dayton area. These five individuals include:. - 26-year-old Justus Ruby of Englewood, received 78 months...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Thriving Dayton pizzeria plots new Miami Valley location

TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local Dayton favorite pizza spot will be opening a fourth location next summer. The project will create new jobs and provide another dining option. Old Scratch Pizza will set up shop in the former Troy Fire Department at 19 E. Race St. Eric...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Dayton announces $4 million for investments across the city

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following the City Commission's acceptance of the contracts, the City of Dayton has revealed the most recent investments made with Dayton Recovery Plan (DRP) funds. The investments total $800,000 for Dayton Habitat for Humanity's vital roof repairs in six areas, $2.5 million for Homefull's food/wellness campus...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Downtown Dayton Radisson could become Hard Rock Hotel

Local official says hotel company has signed an agreement; state officials cite no movement toward casino, gambling. A downtown hotel near the Dayton Convention Center that recently closed will be renovated and turned into a Hard Rock Hotel, said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. Gudorf on Friday...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Moeller Brew barn announces change in plans for Piqua facility

PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Moeller Brew Barn, a local craft brewery and kitchen with four taproom locations in Ohio, announced Wednesday it will no longer be building a production facility in Piqua. Plans to build a 30,000 square foot facility on 16 acres of land off Cromes Drive were announced...
PIQUA, OH

