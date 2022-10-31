Read full article on original website
Beavercreek PD seeks passage of levy on Election Day
Election Day is next week, and one local community is asking voters to pass a levy to help its police department. This is the first time a police levy has been on the ballot in Beavercreek since 2014. Beavercreek city council put this levy on the November ballot after voters...
Daily Advocate
Shaw resigns; Marker denied seat on fair board
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors met on Wednesday for a meeting that lasted for over three and a half hours. Immediately after calling the meeting to order and going through roll call, fair board director Jim Zumbrink made a motion to approve the resignation of Thomas Shaw as a director. The motion was approved unanimously. Shaw, according to a recent interview with the Daily Advocate, had originally planned to resign this winter as he is moving to Fort Recovery. He said he and his wife had purchased a home in Mercer County but would not be able to move in until January.
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Auditor finds pricing issues at 15 local Dollar General stores
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Consumers should exercise caution, according to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith, after 15 nearby Dollar General stores failed pricing inspections earlier this week. On Thursday and Friday, inspectors from the Auditor's office performed price verification tests at 18 of the county's 30 Dollar General shops,...
Gettysburg officials hope to change Norcold decision to leave Darke, Shelby counties
GETTYSBURG, Darke County — UPDATE @ 10:35 p.m. Elected officials in the Village of Gettysburg have asked for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, officials in Darke County and those representing Norcold, the RV refrigerator maker that will close its facility in the village and another in Shelby County because of economic conditions and labor constraints.
dayton247now.com
New leader takes helm at Dayton manufacturer
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton plastics manufacturer named its new president and CEO this week. The external hire will be bringing over 20 years of experience into his new roles. Craig Dixon has joined CTC Plastics as the company’s new leader. He has extensive experience in polymer...
Ohio SUPCO rules on child custody issue
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that parents cannot appeal a custody decision based on a 90-day hearing rule.
lovelandmagazine.com
Marcia Neumann: Reason to vote no on school operating levy
Marcia Neumann resides within the school district and the City of Loveland limits in Hamilton County.
dayton247now.com
Butler County auditor finds pricing problems during Family Dollar checks
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's auditor is warning about pricing problems at Family Dollar stores. This follows a recent announcement and lawsuit regarding Dollar General's alleged pricing failures. Over the past week, price verification checks were conducted at all 13 Family Dollar stores in Butler County. There were...
dayton.com
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
Greene County receives $200K to reduce violent crime
The Greene County ACE Task Force will attain the funding from the next round of Gov. DeWine's Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, according to an Nov. 2 release.
dayton247now.com
Central State unveils new Honors Residence Hall
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Central State University cut a ceremonial ribbon in celebration of its new Honors Residence Hall. The $15 million, 55,000-square-foot facility will feature a computer lab, student collaborative spaces, tutoring areas, vending area, laundry facility, and the administrative offices for the Honors College. Dr. Jack Thomas, president...
dayton247now.com
10th annual AcadeCon at the Dayton Convention Center this weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 10th annual AcadeCon is back in Dayton this weekend at the Dayton Convention Center from Friday, November 4 to Sunday, November 6. The RPG Academy podcast Faculty and Friends are hosting the 10th annual event, a gaming convention where everyone is welcome and having fun is the main objective.
dayton247now.com
Kettering Health Chief Executive Officer set to retire
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, Kettering Health announced that Chief Executive Officer Fred Manchur would be stepping down from his position as of December 31. During the coming weeks, the Kettering Health Board will choose a reputable executive search agency to coordinate a nationwide search for their new CEO.
dayton247now.com
5 local men sentenced to prison for roles in methamphetamine ring
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, November 4, five individuals were given prison sentences in U.S. District Court for their participation in a narcotics trafficking ring that supplied large quantities of methamphetamine to the greater Dayton area. These five individuals include:. - 26-year-old Justus Ruby of Englewood, received 78 months...
dayton247now.com
Thriving Dayton pizzeria plots new Miami Valley location
TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local Dayton favorite pizza spot will be opening a fourth location next summer. The project will create new jobs and provide another dining option. Old Scratch Pizza will set up shop in the former Troy Fire Department at 19 E. Race St. Eric...
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton announces $4 million for investments across the city
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following the City Commission's acceptance of the contracts, the City of Dayton has revealed the most recent investments made with Dayton Recovery Plan (DRP) funds. The investments total $800,000 for Dayton Habitat for Humanity's vital roof repairs in six areas, $2.5 million for Homefull's food/wellness campus...
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton Radisson could become Hard Rock Hotel
Local official says hotel company has signed an agreement; state officials cite no movement toward casino, gambling. A downtown hotel near the Dayton Convention Center that recently closed will be renovated and turned into a Hard Rock Hotel, said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. Gudorf on Friday...
dayton247now.com
Moeller Brew barn announces change in plans for Piqua facility
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Moeller Brew Barn, a local craft brewery and kitchen with four taproom locations in Ohio, announced Wednesday it will no longer be building a production facility in Piqua. Plans to build a 30,000 square foot facility on 16 acres of land off Cromes Drive were announced...
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: Police investigating shooting at E Third St. and Jefferson St.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews were called to a scene at E Third St and Jefferson St on Friday afternoon around 3:31 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that a suspect was shot and that crews found the victim at the RTA Hub in downtown Dayton.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: How Square One Salon and Spa became a dominant winner this year
Long before Square One Salon and Spa became synonymous with high end spa services in the Miami Valley, its three founders, Doug Henderson, Josh Stucky and Brent Johnson, began to talk about opening a business. “Doug was a stylist at O’neys Salon in Dayton,” Johnson said. “The salon had five...
