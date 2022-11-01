Read full article on original website
Related
Police warn about candy look-a-like drugs, edibles ahead of Halloween
(WTAJ) — While not cheap, and hardly given away, edibles that look like candy could be confused with actual candy and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are alerting parents ahead of Halloween. Over the years, edibles have risen in popularity and have grown to mimic many popular, well-known candy packaging such as Sweet Tartz, Sour Patch […]
studyfinds.org
Oh, the horror: Parents steal a third of their kids’ Halloween candy!
NEW YORK — There are few days on the calendar as magical for young children as Halloween. It’s the one day each year we all get to celebrate everything spooky, scary, and macabre. All Hallows’ Eve is especially fun for kids as they get to dress up as their favorite characters and patrol the neighborhood collecting something far more valuable than money — candy! It seems kids aren’t the only ones with a sweet tooth every October 31st, though. According to a new survey of 2,000 U.S. parents with children between the ages of 3-15, two-thirds of respondents have stolen candy that their kids collected while trick or treating.
Fentanyl disguised as candy has some parents concerned this Halloween
More than 12,000 fentanyl pills were found at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday packed into candy boxes and with Halloween just around the corner, some families are worried.
Parents should be ‘alert’ for colorful fentanyl pills on Halloween, unlikely to be found in candy: sheriff
Sheriff Milstead said the intent of drug smugglers is not to pass out fentanyl at Halloween but to use the boxes of popular candy brands as a way to smuggle the drugs into the U.S.
No one visited this house for Halloween in 32 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. No one has visited our house for Halloween in the last thirty-two years.
studyfinds.org
Halloween cancelled? 52% won’t give trick-or-treaters candy this year — many blame inflation
NEW YORK — As kids get ready for another Halloween night of costumes, candy, and fun memories, many adults say they simply don’t have the money to celebrate this year. In a poll of 1,000 Americans, a staggering 52 percent say they won’t be handing out Halloween candy to young trick-or-treaters.
What are the chances of fentanyl in Halloween candy?
Should you be worried about rainbow fentanyl making its way into your kid's candy?
iheart.com
Mom Finds Cannabis Gummy Worms In 5-Year-Old's Halloween Candy
A Missouri mother was shocked to find a package containing cannabis-infused gummy worms mixed in with the Halloween candy her five-year-old collected during a trunk-or-treat event over the weekend. Tiffany Burroughs told KMOV that she took her three boys, ages one, two, and five, to the trunk-or-treat at a local...
Testing Ground: Halloween candy
With Halloween on Monday, I figured it was about time to try some Halloween or fall-related sweet treats.
A note to those planning on giving change to NJ trick-or-treaters this Halloween
Here come the ghosts, goblins, and witches, just waiting to scare you and satisfy that sweet tooth as well. It's Halloween in New Jersey, and the kids can't wait to trick-or-treat at your door. Well OK, maybe trick-or-treating isn't what it used to be. Perhaps it's just me, but trick-or-treating...
50 of the Best Halloween Candy, Ranked for 2022 and Ghoul-, Ghost- and Kid-Approved
We all remember that one neighbor from our childhood who always had "the good candy" come Halloween. Right? There was always one particular house that just did a little extra—splurged for the full-size candy bars or let you grab a second handful of sweets after yelling, "trick or treat!" Those were the days...
Yakima Herald Republic
Other Views: Halloween’s scariest threats? Not razor blades or ‘rainbow’ fentanyl, but rumors and lies
Like roller coasters and horror movies, Halloween amps up the fun by mixing in a dose of fear. Go too light on the scariness — make the coaster too slow, for example, or the monster too tame — and the enjoyment drains away. Perhaps that’s why we keep...
This Home Has 100s of Halloween Decorations in the Yard, and the Internet Has Questions
If you think you’ve overdone your lawn decor for Halloween this year, wait until you see this. In South Carolina, a household has filled their front yard with not just one or two ghouls, but rather, hundreds of them. In a viral TikTok video, user @andrealynnpw drives past the...
Halloween candy bars with Trump 2024 stickers given out in Texas neighborhood
While kids of all ages will forever make a big fuss about houses that give out full-size candy bars on Halloween, trick-or-treaters of one Texas neighborhood scored big thanks to one politically-motivated home. An unidentified Texas home went all out with regular candy bars and added stickers supporting former President Donald Trump to give out this holiday.
Is Stealing Halloween Candy Off Of Someone’s Porch Illegal in Indiana and Kentucky?
Some people are full of tricks instead of treats, but can they actually get into trouble for it?. When you take the kids out trick or treating, I think everyone can agree that there is a certain etiquette to follow. Don't walk in people's landscaping, stick to the walkways, don't trick or treat if the lights are off, and take only one piece of candy if someone leaves the candy bowl out. However, not everyone follows these simple Halloween rules, and ruin the fun for everyone.
Parents beware of candy-like form of deadly drug this Halloween
Police warn parents to be on lookout for candy-like form of fentanyl this Halloween after federal agents have found it in 26 states in recent months.
"No tricks, just treats!" Publix giving out free candy to trick or treaters
MIAMI - If you're looking for a place to take the little ones trick or treating, Publix has you covered.The grocery giant posted on Facebook "No tricks, just treats! Dress up your kids in their best costumes and join us on Halloween from 4 - 7 p.m. for a ghostly good time trick-or-treating in our stores."The in-store trick-or-treating is for children under 12 and they do need to be accompanied by an adult."We trick or treat at our Publix every year. Thank you for this fun tradition!" Tiffany Green Evans wrote on Publix's Facebook page.Although this is a national campaign, you should check with your local store to make sure they're participating.
See the data: Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for child pedestrians
More child pedestrians have been killed by cars on Halloween than on any other day.
Comments / 0