In the first half of Saturday's game, TCU averaged 13.3 yards per play and scored four touchdowns on five drives, totaling up 28 points and 332 yards of offense. In the second half, despite losing yet another starter to injury, the Mountaineer defense was able to slow the Horned Frogs, keeping them to just 13 points (seven of which came in the final 30 seconds) and 162 yards. The average yards per play dropped to just 5.4, including only 2.9 per play on the ground. What changed from the first half to the second? West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley discussed that with the media on Tuesday, and whether the Mountaineers can continue to do that moving forward.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO