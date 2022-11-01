ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

How to Watch Texas Tech versus TCU

Who: Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3) vs. TCU (8-0, 5-0) When: Saturday, November 5, 11:00 a.m. (CT) Media: Fox (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), TCU (10) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), TCU (5-7, 3-6) Series History: Texas Tech leads 32-29 Last Meeting: October 9,...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Texas Tech vs. TCU game predictions

Texas Tech hits the road to take on TCU this week. The Red Raiders are listed as 8.5-point underdogs to the Horned Frogs by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3) vs. No. 7 TCU (8-0, 5-0) When: 11 a.m. (CT) Saturday. Where: Amon Carter...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

TCU-Texas Tech tickets are going to cost a pretty penny

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU looks to continue its undefeated season on Saturday as the Horned Frogs host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Horned Frogs were ranked No. 7 nationally in the season's inaugural College Football Playoff rankings, so getting tickets to the upcoming game are going to be pricey.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Sports

TCU is forcing college football to see past big-name brands as Sonny Dykes' squad rolls through Big 12

TCU has an image problem. Sonny Dykes should know. It wasn't until recently the TCU coach was recognized at a local Starbucks while fetching coffee for himself and his wife. "I told her, 'Well, it's the very first time everybody in the place kind of knew who I was,'" Dykes recalled in a conversation with CBS Sports. "I was a little disappointed."
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

TCU a victim of 'brand bias' in first College Football Playoff rankings, Joel Klatt argues

TCU football was No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 college football season, making the Horned Frogs the only unbeaten team to trail a one-loss team (No. 6 Alabama) in the rankings. College football analyst Joel Klatt argues TCU was nothing more than a victim of "brand bias," stating TCU would have cracked the top four if it were a flagship program comparable to the likes of fellow Big 12 members Oklahoma and Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

What did WVU change on defense in the second half?

In the first half of Saturday's game, TCU averaged 13.3 yards per play and scored four touchdowns on five drives, totaling up 28 points and 332 yards of offense. In the second half, despite losing yet another starter to injury, the Mountaineer defense was able to slow the Horned Frogs, keeping them to just 13 points (seven of which came in the final 30 seconds) and 162 yards. The average yards per play dropped to just 5.4, including only 2.9 per play on the ground. What changed from the first half to the second? West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley discussed that with the media on Tuesday, and whether the Mountaineers can continue to do that moving forward.
MORGANTOWN, WV
stakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Football Notebook: Joey McGuire Discusses TCU

Another week and another non-transcript. The good news is that I think that head coach Joey McGuire is being as clear as he can be regarding the quarterback and said that Behren Morton would take first team reps. I think it goes against his nature to name a starter for whatever reason. Regardless, I’m good with McGuire saying that Morton would walk out with the first team today. McGuire also discussed how there’s going to be competition at both tackle spots and giving up six sacks was not acceptable.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

TCU RB Kendre Miller excelling in role as Frogs' top runner

TCU running back Kendre Miller has had one of the more productive seasons for a Frogs' running back. The surprising part, not many expected him to have quite the year he has had, especially after the Frogs lost Zach Evans to Ole Miss. The junior out of tiny Mount Enterprise, Texas has not only exceeded expectations, he's become one of the top running backs in the nation.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Updated scouting report on Texas Tech 4-star commit Jordan Sanford

Texas Tech and first-year head coach Joey McGuire continue to stack athletes in their 2023 recruiting class. Jordan Sanford, a four-star safety from Mansfield (Texas) Timberview, is certainly one of the better athletes in the group. Below, 247Sports provides an updated scouting report on Sanford, who owns a slew of...
LUBBOCK, TX
KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
AUSTIN, TX
clarendonlive.com

CC Bulldogs win Texas Tech rodeo

The Clarendon College men’s rodeo team is reeling off victories like the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. Riding the backs of its bronc busters and bareback riders, the Bulldogs have won three events in a row, most recently at Texas Tech University this past weekend. With that, Clarendon College moved to within 60 points of Southwest Region leader Western Texas College.
LUBBOCK, TX
coppellstudentmedia.com

Band victorious in area marching competition

BEDFORD – The time is 1:12 p.m., and Coppell Band assistant director Riaz Mohammed leans over to a flutist. With one step on the turf at Pennington Field, they, in tandem, determine the ground is neither wet nor slick enough to prevent the band from performing its best. And...
COPPELL, TX
247Sports

247Sports

