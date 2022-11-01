Read full article on original website
How to Watch Texas Tech versus TCU
Who: Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3) vs. TCU (8-0, 5-0) When: Saturday, November 5, 11:00 a.m. (CT) Media: Fox (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), TCU (10) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), TCU (5-7, 3-6) Series History: Texas Tech leads 32-29 Last Meeting: October 9,...
Texas Tech vs. TCU game predictions
Texas Tech hits the road to take on TCU this week. The Red Raiders are listed as 8.5-point underdogs to the Horned Frogs by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (4-4, 2-3) vs. No. 7 TCU (8-0, 5-0) When: 11 a.m. (CT) Saturday. Where: Amon Carter...
TCU-Texas Tech tickets are going to cost a pretty penny
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU looks to continue its undefeated season on Saturday as the Horned Frogs host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Horned Frogs were ranked No. 7 nationally in the season's inaugural College Football Playoff rankings, so getting tickets to the upcoming game are going to be pricey.
TCU is forcing college football to see past big-name brands as Sonny Dykes' squad rolls through Big 12
TCU has an image problem. Sonny Dykes should know. It wasn't until recently the TCU coach was recognized at a local Starbucks while fetching coffee for himself and his wife. "I told her, 'Well, it's the very first time everybody in the place kind of knew who I was,'" Dykes recalled in a conversation with CBS Sports. "I was a little disappointed."
TCU a victim of 'brand bias' in first College Football Playoff rankings, Joel Klatt argues
TCU football was No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 college football season, making the Horned Frogs the only unbeaten team to trail a one-loss team (No. 6 Alabama) in the rankings. College football analyst Joel Klatt argues TCU was nothing more than a victim of "brand bias," stating TCU would have cracked the top four if it were a flagship program comparable to the likes of fellow Big 12 members Oklahoma and Texas.
What did WVU change on defense in the second half?
In the first half of Saturday's game, TCU averaged 13.3 yards per play and scored four touchdowns on five drives, totaling up 28 points and 332 yards of offense. In the second half, despite losing yet another starter to injury, the Mountaineer defense was able to slow the Horned Frogs, keeping them to just 13 points (seven of which came in the final 30 seconds) and 162 yards. The average yards per play dropped to just 5.4, including only 2.9 per play on the ground. What changed from the first half to the second? West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley discussed that with the media on Tuesday, and whether the Mountaineers can continue to do that moving forward.
Texas Tech Football Notebook: Joey McGuire Discusses TCU
Another week and another non-transcript. The good news is that I think that head coach Joey McGuire is being as clear as he can be regarding the quarterback and said that Behren Morton would take first team reps. I think it goes against his nature to name a starter for whatever reason. Regardless, I’m good with McGuire saying that Morton would walk out with the first team today. McGuire also discussed how there’s going to be competition at both tackle spots and giving up six sacks was not acceptable.
Texas Tech basketball hit with brutal injury update to top transfer Fardaws Aimaq
When Texas Tech basketball opens the 2022-23 collegiate season, they’ll be without their top transfer in Fardaws Aimaq. According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Aimaq is expected to be out until February. He sustained a foot injury during a workout last September, and it was initially unknown how long he’ll be sidelined.
TCU RB Kendre Miller excelling in role as Frogs' top runner
TCU running back Kendre Miller has had one of the more productive seasons for a Frogs' running back. The surprising part, not many expected him to have quite the year he has had, especially after the Frogs lost Zach Evans to Ole Miss. The junior out of tiny Mount Enterprise, Texas has not only exceeded expectations, he's become one of the top running backs in the nation.
Updated scouting report on Texas Tech 4-star commit Jordan Sanford
Texas Tech and first-year head coach Joey McGuire continue to stack athletes in their 2023 recruiting class. Jordan Sanford, a four-star safety from Mansfield (Texas) Timberview, is certainly one of the better athletes in the group. Below, 247Sports provides an updated scouting report on Sanford, who owns a slew of...
Colorado commit updates: Drew Perez dominating at left tackle for the Dragons
A converted tight end from Chicago, Drew Perez has grown into his role as an offensive tackle at Southlake (Texas) Carroll, literally and figuratively. He moved to the Lone Star State prior to his sophomore year of high school. While lining up at left tackle, the 6-foot-8, 330-pound Perez has...
