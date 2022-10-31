Read full article on original website
Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attacker Had Bag Containing ‘Multiple Zip Ties’ and Duct Tape
David DePape, the man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), in a vicious assault with a hammer, had a bag with him that contained multiple zip ties among other things including duct tape, according to a law enforcment source speaking to CNN. DePape, 42, is alleged to have carried out the attack in the couple’s San Francisco home, while demanding, “Where is Nancy?”On Saturday, Nancy Pelosi said she and the rest of her family remained “traumatized” by the attack on her 82-year-old husband early Friday morning. “Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” she said in a statement. “Our children, our grandchildren, and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the lifesaving medical care he is receiving.” Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a fractured skull on Friday, and his wife said “his condition continues to improve.”Read it at CNN
Paul Pelosi’s son says his dad’s condition is improving: ‘They are rebuilding him slowly’
Paul Pelosi’s son says his father appears to be responding to treatment after he was brutally assaulted with a hammer during a home invasion.“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according tothe New York Post.Mr Pelosi Sr, 82, suffered a fractured skull when a man armed with a hammer broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on Friday morning.Suspect David DePape, 42, reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy” and allegedly attempted to restrain Mr Pelosi with zip ties and wait for...
New details emerge about Paul Pelosi's alleged assailant
New details are emerging about the suspect in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi. David Wayne DePape is facing federal felony charges after he allegedly beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside his San Francisco home on Friday. Law enforcement officials believe he had a list of people he wanted to target. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
RNC Chief Ronna McDaniel Blames Democrats While Wishing Paul Pelosi Well
It was Democratic policies that led a Republican conspiracy-minded suspect to attack the Democratic Speaker of the House’s husband in a quest for the Speaker herself, according to the Republican Party chairwoman. Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream asked Ronna McDaniel to respond to a Washington Post story that detailed the GOP’s decade-long efforts to “demonize” Nancy Pelosi, asking what McDaniel made of the accusation that the party’s “increasingly violent and threatening rhetoric toward their political opponents” led to the attack.McDaniel, characteristically, blamed Democrats and a lack of repudiation against those who wished violence against Republicans. “You can’t say people saying...
N.J. serial killer faces arraignment for 15-year-old's murder
NEWARK, N.J. -- Convicted New Jersey serial killer Khalil Wheeler-Weaver is back in court Wednesday to face arraignment in the murder of a Newark teenager.Wheeler-Weaver is accused in the death of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, who was last seen in 2016. Her remains were found three years later.Investigators claim Wheeler-Weaver strangled the teen after meeting her online and arranging to meet in person. Last year, he was sentenced to 160 years in jail for killing three women and the attempted murder of a fourth.
Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee
The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
Pelosi break-in caught on security camera, sources say
The break-in at the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, was captured by security cameras outside the house that were installed by the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) and that send live video feeds to its command center in Washington, D.C. But Capitol Police only learned of the break-in after an officer in the command center saw a police cruiser in the couple's driveway and alerted superiors, Capitol Police confirmed.
CBS News
Judge grants continuance in case against Army physician, Maryland doctor indicted of providing Russia with medical information
A federal judge has granted a continuance in the case against an Army physician and her anesthesiologist wife who have been indicted for conspiring to give Russia medical information to help its invasion of Ukraine. Maj. Jamie Lee Henry, a doctor at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and her wife...
Trump Takes Swipe at Dem Cities in Rambling Response to Pelosi Break-in
Donald Trump called the attack on Paul Pelosi a “terrible thing” in his first public comments on the hammer assault on Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband. Speaking to Spanish-language conservative network Americano Media, Trump addressed the attack on Mr. Pelosi during a rambling answer about crime in American cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing,” the former president said, striking a markedly more solemn tone in his response to the attack than that of his son, Donald Trump Jr. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally,” he continued. “Look at what’s happening in Chicago.” He said that Chicago “was far worse than Afghanistan,” comparing the number of American soldiers shot in Afghanistan with the number of people shot in the Illinois city. “This country is out of control,” Trump added. “You look at—and they’re Democrat-run cities, almost exclusively.”
Trump ally: ‘Dozens’ of my associates sought help on pardons
NEW YORK (AP) — A trusted friend of Donald Trump who’s facing federal foreign influence charges testified Thursday that “dozens” of people asked him for help in getting pardons from the former president. Tom Barrack also told a jury at a trial in New York City...
Biden says husband of U.S. House Speaker Pelosi getting better following attack
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, is doing better following an attack for which he required surgery.
Trump Organization fraud trial delayed after witness tests positive for COVID
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization went on hold on Tuesday after the company's controller, Jeffrey McConney, who had been testifying as a prosecution witness, tested positive for COVID-19. McConney had been coughing during his testimony earlier in the day and on Monday after he took the stand as the first witness in the trial. He tested positive after complaining of illness during Tuesday's lunch break.
Capitol Officer Harry Dunn testifies Oath Keepers weren't helping him on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn testified at the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial Monday that members of the far-right organization did not assist him during the Jan. 6 attack. Dunn, armed with a rifle, stood near House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on Jan. 6, 2021, and...
Pelosi attacker faces deportation
The man arrested and charged in connection to the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home could be deported from the U.S. after he is released from custody, according to the Department of Homeland Security. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an "immigration detainer" on...
In FBI recording from Jan. 10, 2021, Oath Keepers' Stewart Rhodes talked about hanging Pelosi "from the lamppost"
Federal prosecutors played a recording of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes meeting with members of his far-right militia on Jan. 10, 2021, days after he and other Oath Keepers allegedly participated in an attack on the U.S. Capitol building. "My only regret is they should have brought rifles," Rhodes says...
Man attempted car attack outside Pentagon and said "I hate America," court documents say
An Ethiopian man living in Virginia who allegedly yelled "F*** America" and told officers "I hate America" is accused of attempting to attack federal police officers outside the Pentagon last week, according to federal court documents. Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, allegedly drove through a security checkpoint outside the Pentagon on Friday,...
Major Garrett on 300+ election deniers running for office nationwide
CBS News conducted a review of federal and statewide elections this cycle and found 308 Republicans who deny the validity of the 2020 election are currently running for office. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
Woman Buying Halloween Costume Escapes Kidnapping Attempt: Police
Matthew Henry Swann was apprehended on suspicion of kidnapping.
Justice Department rests case in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial
The Department of Justice has rested its case in the seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four of his associates. CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins Errol Barnett and Lana Zak on where the trial goes from here.
