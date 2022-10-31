ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Victoria Fuller Says She’s ‘Very Happy’ Amid Cheating Allegations

By Lauren Weiler
 3 days ago

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is heating up with recent scandals involving Victoria Fuller . Victoria and Johnny DePhillipo started their romance early in the season, and many fans think they’re a perfect match. Unfortunately, cheating allegations plagued Victoria . But she recently claimed she’s “very happy” despite the rumors.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise spoilers ahead regarding Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo.]

Rumors suggested Victoria Fuller cheated on Johnny DePhillipo with Greg Grippo

Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 shows Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo’s relationship blossom. According to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers, Victoria and Johnny end the season engaged. But it seems their relationship doesn’t last. According to Reality Steve , they broke up in the summer of 2022. Victoria was then seen with Bachelor Nation star Greg Grippo in Italy. To top it off, rumors circulated that suggested Victoria cheated on Johnny twice and at least once with Greg.

Reality Steve confirmed the footage of Victoria and Greg in Italy was real, but he couldn’t confirm the cheating rumors.

“They were in Italy. It does not mean she cheated on Johnny with Greg,” he wrote. “Doesn’t mean she didn’t, either. I’m just saying this video doesn’t have to do with that. However, knowing how much drama she’s been involved in ever since she’s been on the show, I just don’t think she’s gonna earn a lot of benefit of the doubt from fans. The whole thing is just a horrible look overall.”

Victoria Fuller says she’s ‘very happy’ despite the cheating allegations

With the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 rumors surrounding Victoria Fuller, it was only a matter of time before she responded. A Reddit user reposted a video showing Victoria thanking her fans for supporting her through the rumors. “Just wanted to say thank you for all the support this week,” she noted. “I love you all and it just means a lot to me.”

According to another Reddit thread, Victoria commented on a separate post about the situation. After someone commented, “She is not a happy camper right now,” she wrote, “No, I assure you, I’m very happy.”

In another comment beneath the first, she added, “Mind ya d*** business.”

Many fans on Reddit believe that Victoria and Johnny broke up before Victoria and Greg became romantically involved.

“Johnny and VF probably just broke up shortly after paradise and then GG and VF started dating/whatever it is that they’re doing,” a fan wrote. “I’m sure it’ll be addressed at the BIP reunion and we’ll get a better idea of what the actual timeline was like.”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Episode 10 shows her deciding between 2 men

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers note Victoria Fuller ultimately ends up with Johnny DePhillipo. But episode 9 shows she’s unsure whether to move forward with Johnny or Alex Bordyukov. Victoria noted she felt “confused” over who to choose. After asking Johnny hard-hitting questions about the future, it didn’t seem like Victoria got the answers she needed.

Fans will see Victoria give Johnny her rose. But many viewers aren’t surprised by their breakup post- Paradise .

“What I do know is that I’m watching where she’s talking to Johnny about her goals and where she is at life, and she’s asked him several very important Qs that he’s been very noncommittal in answering,” a fan on Reddit wrote. ” … Judging from this convo I’m watching from the last ep, they were never about to stay together.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

