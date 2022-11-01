NBA Executive Thinks Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Okay With The Warriors Moving On From Draymond Green

An NBA executive believes Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are on board with the Warriors moving on from Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors have had a tough start to the season, despite winning the championship last season. They have a 3-4 record currently, and recently, they've lost to rebuilding teams such as the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons.

The team was the subject of a lot of media attention right before the start of the season due to Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in practice. A lot of people spoke out about that matter, with many of them suggesting that Draymond Green's actions were unacceptable .

Due to that incident, there has been a lot of speculation about the Golden State Warriors potentially moving on from Draymond Green. A recent report from Jack Simone of Heavy.com revealed that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson may not mind the Warriors potentially parting ways with Green.

While Golden State may be ready to move on from Green, their choice largely depends on the cooperation of Curry and Klay Thompson. If their star backcourt doesn’t want to see Green moved, then the Warriors would have a hard time moving on, as they don’t want to upset their core players. However, the executive told Deveney that it seems as though Curry and Thompson are “on board” with moving on from Green. “If Draymond had been a good soldier all the way, maybe they plan to work it out with him. But everything that happened gave them the opening to move on from him, and the other guys are going to be OK with it. Individually, I am not sure anyone would say Steph or Klay is fed up or anything, but the organization is more in a position to move on from him, and you have to think that would not be the case if they did not think Steph and Klay were on board.”

There is no doubt that the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have a lot of experience together, and they obviously have won a lot as a trio. However, it seems as though Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson understand that the team may have to make tough choices about the forward's future.

Draymond Green Could End Up On The Lakers

If Draymond Green ends up leaving the Warriors in next year's free agency or prior to the trade deadline, then there will likely be a number of teams who will want to add him to their roster. He has most frequently been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, and Stephen A. Smith has previously claimed that Draymond Green wouldn't be averse to joining the Lakers in next year's free agency .

Opt out, take a two-year deal. Go to the Lakers and join LeBron. He wouldn't be averse to that,

Obviously, a lot of things can change, and there is still a chance that the Golden State Warriors will be able to sign Draymond Green to a new deal. It would make sense for them to retain him, as Green is a key part of the team's system on both ends of the floor.

Hopefully, we see Draymond Green get a new lucrative deal, whether it comes from the Los Angeles Lakers or otherwise. There's no doubt that Green is still a fantastic player and is absolutely a winning player.