ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBA Executive Thinks Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Okay With The Warriors Moving On From Draymond Green

By Lee Tran
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k33ll_0itiwaZY00

An NBA executive believes Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are on board with the Warriors moving on from Draymond Green.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors have had a tough start to the season, despite winning the championship last season. They have a 3-4 record currently, and recently, they've lost to rebuilding teams such as the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons.

The team was the subject of a lot of media attention right before the start of the season due to Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in practice. A lot of people spoke out about that matter, with many of them suggesting that Draymond Green's actions were unacceptable .

Due to that incident, there has been a lot of speculation about the Golden State Warriors potentially moving on from Draymond Green. A recent report from Jack Simone of Heavy.com revealed that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson may not mind the Warriors potentially parting ways with Green.

While Golden State may be ready to move on from Green, their choice largely depends on the cooperation of Curry and Klay Thompson. If their star backcourt doesn’t want to see Green moved, then the Warriors would have a hard time moving on, as they don’t want to upset their core players.

However, the executive told Deveney that it seems as though Curry and Thompson are “on board” with moving on from Green.

“If Draymond had been a good soldier all the way, maybe they plan to work it out with him. But everything that happened gave them the opening to move on from him, and the other guys are going to be OK with it. Individually, I am not sure anyone would say Steph or Klay is fed up or anything, but the organization is more in a position to move on from him, and you have to think that would not be the case if they did not think Steph and Klay were on board.”

There is no doubt that the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have a lot of experience together, and they obviously have won a lot as a trio. However, it seems as though Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson understand that the team may have to make tough choices about the forward's future.

Draymond Green Could End Up On The Lakers

If Draymond Green ends up leaving the Warriors in next year's free agency or prior to the trade deadline, then there will likely be a number of teams who will want to add him to their roster. He has most frequently been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, and Stephen A. Smith has previously claimed that Draymond Green wouldn't be averse to joining the Lakers in next year's free agency .

Opt out, take a two-year deal. Go to the Lakers and join LeBron. He wouldn't be averse to that,

Obviously, a lot of things can change, and there is still a chance that the Golden State Warriors will be able to sign Draymond Green to a new deal. It would make sense for them to retain him, as Green is a key part of the team's system on both ends of the floor.

Hopefully, we see Draymond Green get a new lucrative deal, whether it comes from the Los Angeles Lakers or otherwise. There's no doubt that Green is still a fantastic player and is absolutely a winning player.

Comments / 5

my mind
3d ago

Yup, The punch gave the organization a way out. Dray screwed himself. if Clay and Curry really want J to be part of the team they will give up some of their salary. I don't see that happening anytime soon

Reply
3
OG4REAL
2d ago

BS, both have spoken in public about how the team wouldn't be who they are without any of their core.

Reply
3
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News

Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Reggie Miller Rips NBA Players For Response To Kyrie Irving

NBA players in the past have admirably come together to speak out against injustices and other wrongdoings. With this history in mind, a Basketball Hall of Famer is disappointed by players going silent in response to Kyrie Irving. Irving recently raised eyebrows when he took to his personal social media...
INDIANA STATE
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement On Steve Nash Firing

The Brooklyn Nets have made the first head coach firing of the NBA season. The Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the regular season. In his three years as the coach of Brooklyn, Nash had a record of 94-67. He also has a...
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy