Amityville, NY

Amityville haunted house raises awareness and money for Erb's palsy

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Halloween haunted house in Amityville is hoping to give visitors a little scare while also raising awareness about a dangerous disease.

The Vargas family's haunted house is raising money for children with Erb's palsy - a neurological disorder that damages nerves on one side of the body. Angelo Vargas' 11-month-old daughter Juliana was diagnosed with the disease.

Paying customers will help send children who suffer from the disorder to a camp in Missouri where they get specialized treatment.

Friends and family dressed up as live actors in the haunted house - and it's been a big hit with the community.

They have raised enough money to send nearly 10 children to the special camp.

"It's been really great. We had so much positive feedback and so many people coming to us," Vargas says. "I couldn't have known it would be this popular."

The haunted house is located on Railroad Avenue.

