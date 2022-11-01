Starting in May of this year, “Top Gun: Maverick” was promoted across the world. Though I’ve never seen a single movie in the franchise, every time I logged on to social media those days, I could not escape Tom Cruise. I feel it important to note that most, if not all of the people I follow, don’t care about “Top Gun” either. I’ve curated my feed toward anime, television or video games. But for some reason, this picture of Japanese voice actresses in horse ears posing with Cruise swarmed my timeline. Coming from a verified Twitter profile with 1.4 million followers, I thought, “What is this account? Who are these girls, and why are they with Tom Cruise?” As I checked the replies, this edit of Tom Cruise running with anime girls stood out as well. Given the context clues, I had to guess that these were the characters those voice actresses portrayed. But many questions remained. Thus began my descent into the lore of “Uma Musume: Pretty Derby,” what would come to be one of my favorite multimedia franchises.

1 DAY AGO