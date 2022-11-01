Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Daily
Finding the fairy tale
If I were to imagine the least magical, least romantic place on Earth, it would be a dark, sticky basement full of people who may or may not have showered in the last 48 hours, bobbing their heads up and down to “Business” by Tiësto for the third time that week. Second to that would probably be the filtered water fountains on the fourth floor of the Shapiro Undergraduate Library that are somehow always on the “red” status, deeming their contents undrinkable, in a cluster full of students on the verge of tearing their heart out in the name of whatever Canvas page they’ve had opened for days.
Michigan Daily
‘My Policeman’ is just as heartrending as the novel
The story of “My Policeman” is an emotional telling of a tragic history regarding the mistreatment and criminalization of homosexuality in 1950s Britain. In her novel of the same name, author Bethan Roberts seamlessly transitions from one narrator to another, effectively portraying the passion and desperation of the love triangle at the center of the story: Schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin, “The Crown”) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson, “The Road to Coronation Street”) both love the same man, policeman Tom (Harry Styles, “Don’t Worry Darling”), who is unattainable to each of them.
Michigan Daily
Melissa Lozada-Oliva’s poetic novel ‘Dreaming of You’ is a beautiful yet complicated mess
Who is the first celebrity you think about when you ponder over the idea of Latinidad, the term author Melissa Lozada-Oliva uses to refer to Latinx identity? Whether you’re a member of the Latinx community or not, most of us think of Selena Quintanilla Pérez, the Mexican-American queen of Tejano music. Lozada-Oliva is no different. In drafting a collection of poems to depict Lozada-Oliva’s confusion regarding her femininity and Latinx identity through a fictionalized version of herself, she brings the iconic Selena back to life in “Dreaming of You,” spiraling into a world of chaos and insanity.
Can theaters survive the streaming era?
More movies are going to streaming services like Netflix. But as we return to normal from the pandemic, will this be the end of movie theaters? One local theater manager says he doesn’t think so.
Michigan Daily
A late-night conversation on Cate Blanchett’s latest, ‘Tár’
Content Warning: This article contains mentions of grooming, suicide and spoilers for the movie “Tár.”. Maya Ruder, Daily Arts Writer: And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to…. Kristen Su, Daily Arts Writer: No really, if Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”) doesn’t win, then the Oscars are rigged....
Michigan Daily
iPartied with Matt Bennett
Upon walking into in downtown Detroit, one is greeted by many vestiges of the past. An illuminated marquee lined with individual light bulbs juts out from an ornately decorated facade. Inside, geometrically pieced archways soar over the grand atrium, and individually numbered exit signs are collages of stained glass. History lines the concert hall: Medieval-esque suits of armor guard columns teleported from Ancient Rome and vivid murals depict animals on the Earth uninhibited by the existence of humans as party lights change colors overhead.
Michigan Daily
‘Uma Musume’: What if race horses were anime girls?
Starting in May of this year, “Top Gun: Maverick” was promoted across the world. Though I’ve never seen a single movie in the franchise, every time I logged on to social media those days, I could not escape Tom Cruise. I feel it important to note that most, if not all of the people I follow, don’t care about “Top Gun” either. I’ve curated my feed toward anime, television or video games. But for some reason, this picture of Japanese voice actresses in horse ears posing with Cruise swarmed my timeline. Coming from a verified Twitter profile with 1.4 million followers, I thought, “What is this account? Who are these girls, and why are they with Tom Cruise?” As I checked the replies, this edit of Tom Cruise running with anime girls stood out as well. Given the context clues, I had to guess that these were the characters those voice actresses portrayed. But many questions remained. Thus began my descent into the lore of “Uma Musume: Pretty Derby,” what would come to be one of my favorite multimedia franchises.
Comments / 0