Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
oc-breeze.com
OCTA invests more than $1 billion in Orange County streets
Through Measure M, the Orange County Transportation Authority has invested more than $1 billion in Orange County streets and roads since it went into effect in 2011, helping move people more safely and efficiently throughout the county. That major milestone was recently highlighted for the OCTA Board of Directors, which...
oc-breeze.com
Doing Good Works – local business spotlight
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris honored Doing Good Works for the monthly business spotlight. Doing Good Works, is a small business that does things differently. They hire, train and mentor foster youth. This model is incredibly unique and full of impact as half of foster youth ending up homeless and 4 out of 5 incarcerated Californians were in the foster system.
oc-breeze.com
Trisha Murphy appointed to the Los Alamitos City Council
Welcome our newest Council Member, Trisha Murphy. Mrs. Murphy was appointed as the District 2 Council Member at a Special meeting on October 24, 2022. The Council voted to appoint a member to fill the vacancy until the next General Municipal Election on November 5, 2024. Per the Council’s direction, the City Clerk’s Office coordinated an open recruitment from September 27 through October 18, 2022. City Council interviewed three applicants all of which were current City Commissioners, Gary Loe, Trisha Murphy, and Daniel Patz, on October 24, 2022, at a Special meeting open to the public. Council voted to appoint Trisha Murphy. Mrs. Murphy was sworn in the same evening by City Clerk Quintanar. Her first meeting as a seated Council Member will be November 14, 2022.
oc-breeze.com
Orange Coast College Chamber Singers & Chorale present Fall Showcase Nov. 12
Orange Coast College’s Chamber Singers and Chorale will join talented soloists and a cappella groups to present a Fall Choral-Vocal showcase on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the Robert B. Moore Theatre. Tickets are on sale for $10 at the OCC tickets website. Eliza Rubenstein, OCC choral...
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley Releases Statement in Response to OCTA Mechanic Strike
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement in response to news that Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) mechanics, represented by Teamsters Local 952, went on strike today as a result of an impasse in negotiations. “I am disappointed that OCTA and Teamsters could not reach an agreement to ensure...
oc-breeze.com
OCTA Maintenance employees strike; OC Bus Service to halt beginning Nov. 3
The Orange County Transportation Authority is notifying passengers that bus service will be halted throughout the county beginning Thursday, Nov. 3, after maintenance employees began striking this afternoon. Passengers are asked to continue checking octa.net for service updates. ACCESS service for those with disabilities will continue as usual. OCTA remains...
oc-breeze.com
Follow the money in the 2022 Cypress Council election: Terry Miller
The City of Cypress has posted online the campaign finance disclosure statements (“460s” and “497s”) for all the candidates running for City Council next month. Once the page displays after you click the link, you will need to scroll down to see the list of qualified candidates. Clicking on a particular candidate’s name will expand the list to display details about that candidate.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress Soroptimist celebrates 40 years of service to the community
It’s our birthday! Join us as we celebrate our 40th year of service to the community. The celebration will take place Wednesday, November 16, 2022. 6:15pm – 7:30pm at the Boys & Girls Club of Cypress, 10161 Moody Street, Cypress, CA 90630. We are learning cake decorating! Refreshments included. RSVP to Catherine Youngerman Hernandez at 714-321-9501.
oc-breeze.com
New Chick-fil-A restaurant opens in Buena Park
A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Buena Park community on Thursday, Nov. 3. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Steven Hollins as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A 91 & Orangethorpe. Located at 5960 Orangethorpe Ave., near the intersection of Valley View Street and Artesia Freeway, Chick-fil-A 91 &...
oc-breeze.com
Federal prosecutor to serve as District Election Officer for seven California counties during November 8 general election period
United States Attorney Martin Estrada announced that Assistant United States Attorney Thomas F. Rybarczyk will serve as District Election Officer for the Central District of California during the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 8 general election. As District Election Officer, AUSA Rybarczyk will oversee...
oc-breeze.com
OCTA alerts bus passengers of potential strike beginning as soon as today, Nov. 2
Bus passengers should plan alternate ways to travel as soon as tomorrow Nov. 3, after the Orange County Transportation Authority was notified this afternoon that its maintenance employees intend to go on strike as soon as today, Wednesday, Nov. 2. If a strike is called by the union, bus service...
oc-breeze.com
Newbury Park forfeits first-round CIF-SS Boys Water Polo playoff win; Carpinteria advances
Newbury Park High School had an ineligible player participate during their Division 2 varsity boys’ water polo team contest yesterday versus Carpinteria High School. Due to that fact Newbury Park will be forfeiting that contest and is immediately removed from the playoffs. CIF Southern Section Constitution and Bylaws Rule...
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach Police Department awarded $790,000 grant to deter unsafe behaviors, increase safety on roads
The Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” HBPD Sergeant Mike Thomas said....
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, November 2, 2022:. A chance of showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
oc-breeze.com
County Health Officer issues Declaration of Health Emergency and Proclamation of Local Emergency
The County Health Officer issued a Declaration of Health Emergency in Orange County due to rapidly spreading virus infections causing record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits. Additionally, a Proclamation of Local Emergency has been declared, which allows the County to access State and Federal resources to address the situation and seek mutual aid from surrounding counties.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Camerata Singers announces “Considering Matthew Shepard”
The Long Beach Camerata Singers continue their 57th season on Sunday November 13, 2022 with a special performance of the iconic contemporary oratorio, “Considering Matthew Shepard.” This performance continues the conversation started in October with Peace Project 6: Community, which featured works by LGBTQ composers, arrangers and lyricists. The concert will be the inaugural performance of Camerata’s new all professional group, The Catalyst Chamber Ensemble. The concert will be presented in the Beverly O’Neill Theater beginning at 4:30pm. A pre-concert lecture will be presented by Jeff Mack from the Matthew Shepard Foundation. The Catalyst Ensemble is led by 2021 Grammy-award winning Artistic Director, Dr. James K. Bass.
oc-breeze.com
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club celebrated Halloween with treats and Kanikapila music
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club gathered at the Cerritos Senior Center on Thursday, October 27, 2022, to celebrate Halloween with surprise bags of candy treats, word games, and a pumpkin decorating activity prepared by Program Co-VP’s Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray. After Larry Anduha led the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America, Frank Yoshii led the singing of “Hawaii Pono ‘I, and Hedy Anduha led club members in singing “Happy Birthday” in English and Hawaiian to the club’s October birthday celebrants.
oc-breeze.com
Coast Guard conducts oil recovery from sunken fishing vessel in San Pedro
On Friday the Coast Guard completed cleanup efforts after the vessel Bill Ketner, a 70-foot fishing vessel, partially sank at the pier in San Pedro last Monday. At approximately 7 p.m. on October 24, Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach Incident Management Division received notification that the Fishing Vessel Bill Ketner had partially sunk at the pier with a max capacity of 2,500 gallons of diesel onboard. Capt. Ryan Manning, the Federal On-Scene Coordinator, approved the opening of the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund and the contracting of an oil spill response organization. The organization was contracted to raise the vessel, remove the fuel still onboard, and clean up the discharge in the water. Working alongside Los Angeles Port Police (LAPP) and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife: Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR), Coast Guard Pollution Responders oversaw the successful clean-up operation.
oc-breeze.com
Precious Life Annual Toy, Purse and Jewelry sale to be held on Nov. 10-11
The Precious Life Annual Toy, Purse and Jewelry sale is set for Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, November 11 from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. Shop an amazing selection of new toys and high end purses and jewelry. Los Al Bucks can be used to maximise your shopping experience. Come early for the best selection.
oc-breeze.com
La Palma police blotter, October 22 to October 27, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. October 22, 2022. Disturbance...
Comments / 0