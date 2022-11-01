Welcome our newest Council Member, Trisha Murphy. Mrs. Murphy was appointed as the District 2 Council Member at a Special meeting on October 24, 2022. The Council voted to appoint a member to fill the vacancy until the next General Municipal Election on November 5, 2024. Per the Council’s direction, the City Clerk’s Office coordinated an open recruitment from September 27 through October 18, 2022. City Council interviewed three applicants all of which were current City Commissioners, Gary Loe, Trisha Murphy, and Daniel Patz, on October 24, 2022, at a Special meeting open to the public. Council voted to appoint Trisha Murphy. Mrs. Murphy was sworn in the same evening by City Clerk Quintanar. Her first meeting as a seated Council Member will be November 14, 2022.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO