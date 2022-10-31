Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Rural economies program coming to Nevada
NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County. The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Attorney General: Ford vs. Chattah
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sigal Chattah, a lawyer out of Las Vegas, is challenging incumbent Aaron Ford to be Attorney General for the next four years. She says she’s a better choice for Nevada. “This Attorney General has not focused on victim’s rights,” said Chattah. “He’s focused more on...
mynews4.com
Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
Dangerous Cities in Nevada
Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration will send the state of Nevada $21 million to deal with higher energy costs this winter. As we reported earlier Wednesday, Biden will be sending $4.5 billion to states around the nation in a bid to lower their energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a winter plagued by higher energy costs.
KOLO TV Reno
New polls show Lombado holding narrow lead in governor’s race
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo holds narrow leads in two newly-released polls. A poll by The Hill and Emerson College shows Lombardo with a four-point lead of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. 50% of respondents backed the Clark County Sheriff, while 46% supported Sisolak. The same poll...
Elko Daily Free Press
Adam Laxalt: How rural Nevadans can help save our country
Not too long ago, pollsters and analysts were ready to call Nevada a solid blue state. They thought that Democrats in Las Vegas and Reno would forever determine the direction of the entire state, and that rural Nevadans would have little to no ability to influence Nevada elections. This time,...
sparkstrib.com
Grand Opening set for Nov. 4 for Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza
The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony next Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Sparks Marina to celebrate the completion of the years-in-the-making project. The mission of Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is to preserve and honor the...
Fox5 KVVU
Nearly 50,000 new voters register in October, Secretary of State says
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Secretary of State’s office is reporting an increase of 48,330 active registered voters during the month of October. Those numbers are compared to September 2022 and brings the total number of active registered voters in Nevada to 1.8 million, an increase of 2.67%.
Officials: Increase in aircraft noise could be heard across southern Nevada
Nellis Air Force Base are warning Southern Nevadans of increased aircraft noise as they host Aviation Nation 2022.
resourceworld.com
Getchell drills 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres at Fondaway Canyon, Nevada
Getchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE; GGLDF-OTCQB] reported assay results for drill holes FCG22-20 and FCG22-21, which successfully intersected and extended the Colorado Southwest gold mineralization at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada. Highlights: FCG22-20 intersected four significant gold-mineralized intervals starting from surface, including 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres, extending...
Poll: Nevada Republicans lead Democrats in senate, three of four congressional races
(The Center Square) – Nevada Republicans lead Democrats in the Senate race and all House District races but one, according to the most recent survey by Emerson College Polling, KLAS 8 News Now, and The Hill. Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt’s support is at 50%, up 8 points since...
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Join petition to save ballparks
We are writing this letter to express our opposition to the location of the proposed Events Center that Mayor Reece Keener and the Elko City Council and Rusty Bahr and the Boys and Girls' Club are planning in the heart of our city parks. In order to build this events center, well-established green spaces and fields will be destroyed.
2news.com
Christmas Tree Permits Available around Northern Nevada
(November 1, 2022) The Bureau of Land Management is officially offering Christmas Tree Permits at a few different places around northern Nevada. The Plumas National Forest has Christmas Tree Permits now available at local Forest Service offices or online through www.Recreation.gov/. Permits cost $10 and are nonrefundable. A maximum of...
Elko Daily Free Press
Man struck in crosswalk, seriously injured
ELKO – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Monday evening at the intersection of 12th and Idaho streets. Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection at about 7 p.m., where they found the driver and the injured man. The pedestrian was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional...
100 hopefuls vying for Nevada cannabis consumption lounge licenses
It seems quite a few people want to get into the business of cannabis consumption lounges. The Cannabis Compliance Board says at least 100 applications for licenses have been received.
2news.com
Latest Snow Totals
It’s been a cold and messy week with snow falling in the mountains and valley floor. Some spots got more than others, but it’s better than nothing. Places like Fernley also saw lake effect snow with this storm. This wasn’t a huge storm but places like the Sierra Snow Lab got over a foot of snow.
mynews4.com
Fall snow storm brings chain controls to mountain passes in Sierra, northern Nevada
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — A fall snow storm means chain controls on area mountain passes. As of Wednesday morning, chain controls were in place on the following highways and interstates:. California. I-80: Truckee to Nyack in both directions. SR-89: Truckee to Tahoe City. SR-267: Northstar to Kings Beach. Both...
nevadacurrent.com
Avian flu threatens flocks throughout Nevada
Clark County officials have detected a highly contagious strain of avian flu in two dead geese at Sunset Park, and say birds at other watering holes throughout the valley are showing symptoms of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which is primarily found in waterfowl, but is a threat to backyard flocks of poultry and other birds.
Nevada SPCA, Hearts Alive Village offers free resources for stray animals
Nevada SPCA and Hearts Alive Village are working together to provide resources for those who find stray animals in the Las Vegas valley.
Comments / 0