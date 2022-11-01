Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter layoffs – live: Elon Musk to announce ‘thousands’ of job losses
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk will begin massive layoffs at the company on Friday, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion. Thousands of employees at the company may lose their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday, according tomultiple US media reports.
Business Insider
Twitter employees will find out whether or not they've been laid off via an email called 'Your Role at Twitter,' company says
"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," Musk wrote in a memo.
Twitter is getting sued as it gears up for mass layoffs, with lawsuit saying company didn't give employees enough notice of job cuts: Bloomberg
The lawsuit — filed by by attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan — is asking the court to issue an order requiring Twitter to obey the WARN Act, per Bloomberg.
Seth Meyers: Kari Lake Is Still 'Creepy' No Matter How Good Her Fake Lighting Is
Kari Lake is just as looney as some of the worst conspiracy theorists, but she’s “much slicker,” Meyers said.
Trump news - live: Trump tells rally to vote in ‘giant red wave’ as he rants about ‘weaponised’ justice system
Donald Trump spoke at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday night in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have been armed and shot the man who assaulted him, intending to...
Comments / 0