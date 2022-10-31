Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Kendall Jenner Raises Eyebrows With Sexy 'Toy Story' Halloween Costume
Kendall Jenner put a mature spin on a children's move character for her Halloween costume this year. The reality star dressed up as Jessie, the cowgirl doll included in the Toy Story franchise starting with Toy Story 2. However, Jenner's take on the costume was much more risque than anything Disney and Pixar would approve.
Kylie Jenner Channels the Bride of Frankenstein in Custom Jean Paul Gaultier Halloween Costume
Kylie Jenner doesn't play when it comes to Halloween. The beauty mogul, 25, unveiled her latest seasonal costume on Instagram Friday — revealing that she went out as none other than the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 film of the same name. While she's previously gone out as...
TODAY.com
Kim Kardashian accidentally attends Tracee Ellis Ross’ birthday party in full Halloween costume
Kim Kardashian went all out for a pre-Halloween event, only to find out that it wasn’t a costume party. Over the weekend, the "Kardashians" star and entrepreneur transformed into X-Men's Mystique, complete with a blue latex costume, face paint and red slicked back hair. Jennifer Lawrence and Rebecca Romijn are among the actresses to famously portray the mutant in X-Men movies.
Heidi Klum unrecognizable in elaborate giant worm costume at her New York City Halloween bash
Heidi Klum dressed up as a highly-detailed, terrifying worm for her annual Halloween Party on New York City's Lower East Side on Monday night, following her festive tradition.
BET
Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume
Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands and Channel The Shining Twins for Halloween
The Pitch Perfect star twinned with her girlfriend in a spooky couple’s costume inspired by the horror classic: "Shining this Halloween" Rebel Wilson went for a creepy twinning look for her second Halloween costume this year. The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, wore a blue dress with lace trim and a pink bow around the waist, which was perfectly complemented by girlfriend Ramona Agruma to evoke the ghostly twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining, as they stepped out Friday night in Los Angeles. She posted a series...
Spooky! See Photos of Your Favorite Stars Dressing Up for Halloween This Year
Getting in on the spooktacular fun! Halloween season is upon us and all of the witches and zombies in Hollywood are showing off their festive costumes in celebration of the holiday. Every year, celebrities show up and show out with their ensembles — and 2022 is no different!. Megan...
Women's Health
Zooey Deschanel Fans Absolutely Lost It Over Her Katy Perry Halloween Costume on Instagram
Zooey Deschanel took fans down memory lane when she posted a series of Halloween costume ideas in an Instagram clip. The short video titled "Cool Girl Halloween Costumes Ideas (Part 2)" featured references to Zooey's characters from past TV and movie projects. Zooey then used a 2012 photo of Katy...
Digital Trends
5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween
If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
EW.com
The View dressed a child in Will Smith Oscars slap Halloween costume
Will Smith's Oscars slap still stings several months later, as the ladies of The View revisited the controversial moment on their annual Halloween episode. The holiday-themed episode began as the panel introduced their personal costumes inspired by iconic female characters in television history, ranging from Joy Behar's Peg Bundy to Whoopi Goldberg as a red-hooded handmaid from The Handmaid's Tale.
Look: Patrick Mahomes’ family Halloween costume is out of this world
Patrick Mahomes’ family Halloween costume might just be the cutest thing ever. It’s impossible for Patrick Mahomes to be bad at anything, including his family Halloween costume. “The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster,” Brittany Mahomes tweeted along with several images of the growing families matching costumes....
Sarah Michelle Gellar Creates Her Own Halloween Meme with Special 'Female Protagonist' Costume
Sarah Michelle Gellar has taken part in the most recent Spirit Halloween meme craze, turning herself, and her many characters, into a costume Sarah Michelle Gellar is meme-ing herself for Halloween. The Scooby Doo actress, 45, has taken part in the most recent Spirit Halloween meme craze, turning herself, and her many famous characters, into a costume: "Bad B---- Female Protagonist." The faux costume includes a picture of Gellar wearing a green leather jacket and blue jeans alongside accessories that include a "cocaine-filled cross" from Cruel Intentions,...
Kourtney Kardashian Copies Kylie Jenner's Bride of Frankenstein Halloween Costume by Accident
Talk about a major fashion faux pas. The KarJenners may have all worn a variety of Halloween costumes this season — including making costume changes to add to the drama — but Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had a little bit of overlap. Both sisters picked the Bride of Frankenstein as one of their costumes, and Kardashian says it's because they didn't consult each other beforehand!
Which ‘Abbott Elementary’ Character Had the Best Halloween Costume?
Every Wednesday in October has been leading up to the final one, the blessed last Wednesday before November begins—aka, the day that Abbott Elementary unveiled its Halloween episode. Get your candy and costume ready. “Candy Zombies” is one of the greats.To set the mood, the entire episode is backdropped by a stormy day outside. It’s sad for little trick-or-treaters, but what a great way to get everyone feeling spooky and scary! The most terrified teacher is Jacob (Chris Perfetti), who can’t avoid Mr. Johnson’s (William Stanford Davis) tale of the dead ghost janitor in the basement of the school. You...
ComicBook
Heidi Klum Unrecognizable in Full Reveal of Her Most Bizarre Halloween Costume Yet
Model Heidi Klum revealed her most bizarre Halloween costume ever: a worm. Yes, you read that correctly. A life-sized worm. Heidi Klum's Halloween bash is back after a two-year hiatus thanks to that nasty pandemic, and we can see Klum has been taking the time off to come up with a costume idea that would leave people stunned. To be precise, Heidi Klum's Halloween costume is an earthworm on a hook. Her party came with its own red carpet hosted by Prime Video, with her husband Tom Kaulitz acting as the fisherman hooking his bait.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn applauds ‘Peacemaker’ fan’s highly obscure Halloween costume
Following Peacemaker proving to be a hit with DC-loving audiences at the top of the year, the show provided a fountain of costume ideas this Halloween. From John Cena’s helmeted anti-hero himself to Freddie Stroma’s Vigilante and even an Eagly cosplay, there were some creative choices to be found. However, the most obscure Peacemaker costume has now been found, thanks to the show’s creator, James Gunn, giving it the recognition it deserves on Twitter.
Heidi Klum explains how she used the bathroom in worm Halloween costume
Heidi Klum has revealed the skillful way she used the bathroom while dressed in her elaborate worm Halloween costume.The supermodel – who is famously known as the queen of Halloween costumes – turned heads when she showed up to her Halloween party dressed in a full body worm costume, complete with a large curved head and a long tail.Only her face was somewhat recognisable, as her eyes, nose and mouth peeked out from within the costume. The one thing Klum’s epic costume came without? An easy way to use the restroom.When asked by Page Six how she planned to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Spooky Season queen Vanessa Hudgens mimics Natalie Portman for another epic Halloween costume
Vanessa Hudgens has nailed another epic spook season with her latest Halloween costume celebration. This year the Tick, Tick…Boom! star fully channeled the look of Natalie Portman’s “White Swan” character from the 2010 Darren Aronofsky psychothriller, Black Swan. Hudgens was joined by a passel of friends...
Jennifer Aniston Dresses Up Her Dogs for Halloween in New Instagram Reel
Jennifer Aniston is making sure her dogs have the perfect Halloween, which, of course, means getting them their own costumes to wear ahead of the fur-raising holiday. The Friends alum, 53, showed off her pups' adorable costumes on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 28, and the adorable video is enough to keep her fans smiling all Halloweekend long.
Sean "Diddy" Combs' Joker Transformation for Halloween Is Frighteningly Good
Watch: Diddy Is Unrecognizable as the Joker for Halloween. If there's one star who took their Halloween costume very seriously this year, it's Sean "Diddy" Combs, who turned into the Joker and was almost unrecognizable. "Hello my friends, I'm the Joker," he wrote on Instagram Oct. 30 while debuting his...
Comments / 0