Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold
TONKA BAY, Minn. (AP) — Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. A red wave in Minnesota could mean rapid change in major policy areas such as abortion, taxes and the environment — and could raise Minnesota’s importance as a western edge of Blue Wall presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Republicans need to hold the Senate and pick up four seats to take the Minnesota House. Millions of dollars have been pouring into roughly two dozen competitive seats.
Abortion doctor sues Indiana AG over bids to access records
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio is suing Indiana’s attorney general, seeking to block him from using allegedly “frivolous” consumer complaints to issue subpoenas seeking patients’ confidential medical records. The lawsuit targeting Attorney General Todd Rokita was filed Thursday in Marion County on behalf of Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, her medical partner, Dr. Amy Caldwell, and their patients. It alleges that Rokita has issued subpoenas seeking the medical records of patients based on complaints from people who’ve never been a patient of either Bernard or Caldwell and “who lack any personal knowledge of the alleged circumstances giving rise to the complaints.”
High costs, economy, abortion top last Pappas-Leavitt debate
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Chis Pappas has accused his Republican challenger of treating politics as a performance without offering solutions to problems, while Karoline Leavitt has accused the Democratic incumbent of being a partisan problem creator during their third and last debate. The candidates for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District on Thursday offered contrasting views on rising costs and the economy, as well as abortion, among other issues. Pappas, who is seeking a third term, said he was proud to have worked on getting a record amount of money in heating assistance to New Hampshire families and is working on ways to move more goods to market, strengthen the workforce and deal with housing shortages. Leavitt accused him of supporting trillions of dollars in reckless spending.
Oprah delivers November surprise, endorses Fetterman over Oz
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — TV icon Oprah Winfrey is endorsing Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race and rejecting Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Winfrey helped launch Oz to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought the heart surgeon on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest. Until now, Winfrey had said she would leave the election to Pennsylvanians, but she changed that position Thursday evening in an online discussion on voting in next Tuesday’s election. She said that, if she lived in Pennsylvania, she would have already cast her vote for Fetterman for many reasons. She didn’t elaborate.
Virginia education tip line sees concerns from parents
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians have used a tip line that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin set up to submit complaints about curriculum, remote learning, controversial books, mask policies, teachers and other topics. A sampling of emails was provided this week to a coalition of news organizations as part of a settlement. Some positive feedback was included in the batch of approximately 350 documents. But the majority expressed anger or frustration with teachers, administrators and school policies. Youngkin campaigned heavily on education and a promise to give parents more input in their children’s curriculums. Democrats and some parents and educators have criticized the tip line as divisive, authoritarian and unfairly targeting educators. Youngkin’s spokeswoman says it was deactivated in September.
As FEMA deadline approaches in Missouri, some flood victims still struggling to get back on their feet
UNIVERSITY CITY, Missouri (KMOV) — The deadline for people in Missouri to get money assistance from FEMA after major flooding is quickly approaching. It’s been nearly four months since flooding hit the Metro hard, and some people are still trying to recover. On Wednesday, FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center...
Rice beats UTEP, reaches 5 wins for first time since 2015
HOUSTON (AP) — TJ McMahon threw for a career-high 334 yards, including a go-ahead 23-yard touchdown to Bradley Rozner with 25 seconds left, and Rice edged UTEP 37-30. Rice reached five wins in a season for the first time since 2015. UTEP backup QB Calvin Brownholtz ran for a 25-yard score to tie the game at 27-all with 11:17 left in the fourth quarter. The teams traded field goals with UTEP tying it with 2:35 left. Rice used back-to-back 13-yard plays to get to midfield and McMahon later found Rozner in the corner of the end zone for their sixth connection of the game. McMahon was 21 of 31 with two touchdowns and one interception, and Rozner had 142 receiving yards and a score.
Watsonville and Gilroy expecting possible hail and severe winds
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service is issuing a special weather statement telling people in Watsonville and Gilroy to watch out for extreme weather. Winds of 40 mph and pea-sized hail are expected until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
