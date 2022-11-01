ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs, Jazz Not Contending for Top 2022 Picks Just Yet

By Derek Parker
Basketball Draft Digest
 3 days ago

San Antonio and Utah currently sit atop the NBA standings, but it might not last much longer.

Just a handful of games into the season, it appears I, along with several writers league-wide, were wrong about some things: the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs are not what we thought.

Yet, at least.

Both standing at 5-2 through seven games apiece, the Spurs and Jazz have looked formidable among some of the leagues best teams so far.

Utah forward Lauri Markkanen, flanked by Jordan Clarkson and the revived Colin Sexton, looks to be a rising star. And Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson are carrying the load better than many expected to this point.

For now, it seems that Utah and San Antonio aren’t a match for the Magic and Rockets, who again hold their respective conferences worst records. (Insert quip about Lakers and Nets)

But it might not be that way too much longer, especially in Utah’s case.

General manager Danny Ainge, who arrived in Utah after undergoing a full reconstruction in Boston, can’t be upset with the results so far. But it’s not likely he’s happy either.

The Jazz have great pieces, but not sustainable ones in the way of longterm success. In order to contend for the Victor Wembanyama’s and Scoot Henderson’s of the Draft, he’ll likely need to offload even more players in exchange for future assets.

And Ainge just might do that.

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio is a different case. They’ve long suffered in the middle ranks of the NBA, and it appears they may be in for another season of it.

While San Antonio opted to go more for a full reset this season, they’ll likely be less chipper than the Jazz to tear even more pieces away from the culture they’ve built over the past several seasons.

Of course, both teams could lean fully into the cores they've created. But as previously stated, it's clear these rosters are far off from longterm, sustainable success. Even if they are fun in the short-term.

It's certainly a conundrum for general managers. For now, we enjoy the success of two teams who have overachieved. And who may not do so too much longer.

