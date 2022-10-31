GATORS PODCAST: UF looks to rebound with November to remember (Ep. 134)

A 42-20 loss to top-ranked and heavily favored Georgia left the Gators 4-4 and 1-4 in the SEC for the first time since 1979. Billy Napier’s team enters the final month of his first season seeking bowl eligibility while aiming to establish a foundation for the future. Two days after the Georgia loss, Napier made a statement about expectations when he dismissed top pass rusher Brenton Cox Jr . — a big blow for a struggling defense. But the November schedule softens, beginning with Saturday’s visit to Texas A&M. The biggest date ahead is Dec. 21 Signing Day. During the latest Swamp Things, Mark and Edgar discuss pivotal two months for the Gators’ program.

Brenton Cox Jr. dismissed from team (1:49)

‘It’s bad every which way you cut it’ (9:15)

‘Mentally tough but not tough enough’ (12:30)

‘Gators need to learn how to win’ (17:08)

Questionable calls or playing to strengths? (19:22)

All eyes on SEC: Georgia vs. Tennessee (27:30)

Florida’s best case closing out season (29:15)

Dec. 21: Early Signing Day (33:44)