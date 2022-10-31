ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GATORS PODCAST: UF looks to rebound with November to remember (Ep. 134)

By Orlando Sentinel Podcasts, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

A 42-20 loss to top-ranked and heavily favored Georgia left the Gators 4-4 and 1-4 in the SEC for the first time since 1979. Billy Napier’s team enters the final month of his first season seeking bowl eligibility while aiming to establish a foundation for the future. Two days after the Georgia loss, Napier made a statement about expectations when he dismissed top pass rusher Brenton Cox Jr . — a big blow for a struggling defense. But the November schedule softens, beginning with Saturday’s visit to Texas A&M. The biggest date ahead is Dec. 21 Signing Day. During the latest Swamp Things, Mark and Edgar discuss pivotal two months for the Gators’ program.

  • Brenton Cox Jr. dismissed from team (1:49)
  • ‘It’s bad every which way you cut it’ (9:15)
  • ‘Mentally tough but not tough enough’ (12:30)
  • ‘Gators need to learn how to win’ (17:08)
  • Questionable calls or playing to strengths? (19:22)
  • All eyes on SEC: Georgia vs. Tennessee (27:30)
  • Florida’s best case closing out season (29:15)
  • Dec. 21: Early Signing Day (33:44)

