For SFA students, tiny homes prove to be big opportunities for course credit, community service

SFA’s Early Childhood Laboratory receives extra funding
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Administrators in Stephen F. Austin State University’s Early Childhood Laboratory were pleasantly surprised to learn recently that the lab had been awarded an extra $162,000 in grant funding through the 2022 Child Care Relief Fund. “I did not expect this,” said Crystal Adams, director of...
The 2022 Texas State 8 Ball Champion Is From Lufkin, Texas
The ACS Texas 2022 8 Ball State Championships were held at the end of October in Belton, Texas. Lufkin local, Tavo Velazquez, was the 2021 Texas State Champion and returned to the competition to defend his title. Though Velazquez had won last year, winning again was not a given. There...
Troup community hosts prayer vigil for hospitalized teen
TROUP, Texas — The Troup community organized a vigil for a teen hospitalized after suffering a seizure. JaQuan Lacy suffered a sinus infection a couple weeks ago. When the Lacy returned home from school on October 26, he suffered a seizure. Lacy transferred from a Tyler emergency room to...
WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holds job fair in Nacogdoches
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a pursuit that started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson streets near Highway 80 in Longview. Demographics, economy discussed at Longview State of City address. Updated: 19 hours...
Nacogdoches Water Sewage Funds Cut
“We have amazing complexes for athletics. We have amazing complexes for industry. We have it all,” Mack said. He said the median age of Longview residents was previously in their forties, but it has now dropped to around 35 years old. |. “The Latino has the opportunity to really...
SFA’s Swingin’ Axes, Aces to perform jazz favorites by Nestico, Goodwin, others
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Swingin’ Axes and Swingin’ Aces jazz bands at Stephen F. Austin State University will present their final concert of the fall semester when the student ensembles perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus. The Swingin’...
Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student
JaQuan Lacy suffered a seizure October 26 that sent him to a Tyler emergency room. After transferring to a Dallas hospital, doctors found an infection in his brain.
Black bears in East Texas? Possible sighting caught on deer cam in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An animal was caught on a deer cam in Trinity County on Monday morning, and some people think that the animal shown is a baby bear. A photo posted by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace sparked a conversation with some believing that the animal is a baby black bear, others […]
East Texas Food Bank Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event in Lufkin canceled
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank said the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event slated to be held tomorrow has been canceled. The food bank cited the threat for severe weather as the reason for the cancelation. The event was supposed to be held at UBank at 5:30 p.m....
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Elkhart ISD Pulls Together After Bus Accident
ELKHART – Students, parents and school staff got together for their annual Elkhart Independent School District (EISD) family school reunion event only days after a bus traveling to an Elk football game rolled over injuring several people on board. As reported in the Messenger, the school bus was carrying...
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.” The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.
Lufkin updates city’s animal ordinances
East Texas health experts warn flu season is ramping up early. According to the Department of State Health Services, cases of flu-like illnesses at the start of the flu season have doubled since before the pandemic. In October 2019, DSHS reports the percentage of visits to the hospital for the flu was 2%. This October, that number is at 4%, a concern as flu season has just started.
East Texas restaurant feeling effects of nationwide turkey shortage
KILGORE, Texas — Thanksgiving Day is just three weeks away. While inflation is already taking a toll, restaurants and catering businesses are also dealing with a turkey shortage. One of the main reasons for the shortage, according to experts, is the bird flu. Thanksgiving Day is just three weeks...
Grapeland ISD Gets Staffing Report Card at Board Meeting
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Independent School District (GISD) held its monthly board meeting Monday, Oct. 24 in the school library. The board met to hear the report and recommendations from the Texas Association of School Boards. (TASB) The GISD board met to hear a report the district had requested...
A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX
Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
14 Best Things to do in Nacogdoches, Texas
Nacogdoches is a historic city in East Texas that was founded in 1779 by the Spanish pioneer and settler, Antonio Gil y’Barbo. The town was originally inhabited by the Caddo tribe, till it was colonized by the Spanish in the early 1800s. The city is well-known for its role...
Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed the Overton First Baptist Church Family Life Center has been under investigation until now. Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Linder said their investigation is now complete. He said the cause of the fire has been labeled as undetermined, but they concluded...
Fire at Nacogdoches city landfill ‘contained,’ smoke could last for days
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches Fire Department went to the scene of a fire at a landfill on NW Stallings Drive around 2:52 a.m. Tuesday. Nacogdoches firefighters arrived on the scene to a large brush pile burning inside the entrance to the city landfill. Officials deemed the fire too large to extinguish, but the blaze […]
Endangered Missing Alert for Women Last Seen in Elkhart Texas
November 3, 2022 (Flyer link) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department issued an endangered missing alert for Courtney Dollgener, 34, who was last seen in the 3900 Block of FM 1817, Elkhart, Texas at 1pm on November 2, 2022. Dollgener was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, light...
