Erik Ten Hag Reveals Manchester United Plans During World Cup

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Erik Ten Hag has revealed today what Manchester United’s players that aren’t at the World Cup will be doing during the tournament.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag was asked today about what he’s going to do with the players who will not be going to the World Cup next month. The Dutchman has revealed what he and his squad will be doing during the tournament.

Ten Hag will have a selection of players available at his disposal during the tournament. Some fringe players and youngsters will have time to impress the manager when they stay at the club.

It was also revealed today that United will be embarking on a mid season training camp in Spain during the tournament. The Red Devils will also face Spanish side Cadiz in a friendly during the camp.

Speaking to the media, Ten Hag revealed the plans for the squad staying during the World Cup. He said;

“It's a strange season. It's not as usual, because there is a World Cup, but also players who won't leave. We have to train them during these six weeks and give them the right program to keep them in good physical condition."

“We will be training here [at Carrington] for about a week, eight or nine days, then we will take a short break. Then we will resume training and go to Spain for a camp a week's training.”

“There we will be able to train properly. We will have good opponents, which will allow us to have playing time. Then we will come back, ready for the second part of the season."

