A few months ago, Johnny Depp made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, popping up as the face of the Moon Person trophy before commercial breaks. It was the kind of thing that would’ve made perfect sense 10 or 20 years ago, but made absolutely zero sense in 2022. Setting aside any other things that Johnny Depp has done or been accusing of doing, he’s not really a musician (we made a Billy Bob Thornton joke while covering the VMAs already), he has no important connection to the VMAs or Moon People, and he hasn’t really done anything culturally relevant in a very long time. It would’ve made more sense to bring out Orlando Bloom if they absolutely need a Pirates Of The Caribbean actor. Hell, it would’ve made more sense to bring out the Orlando Magic basketball team. But, really, it would’ve made more sense to just not do it at all.

