Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years
One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
Everyone agrees a gory body horror torpedoed its chances at greatness with an off-the-rails ending
It’s stating the obvious to say that cinematic greatness can only be achieved by maintaining a consistently high level of quality to the first frame to the last, with 2012’s gnarly body horror American Mary shooting itself square in the foot with an ending that went so far off the rails it torpedoed the entire experience for many viewers.
Slipknot's Corey Taylor reveals the horror movie that made him sweat right "through the sheets" in his bed
Corey Taylor is a lifelong horror fan, but there's one recent film that even had him sweating!
‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel
When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
Horror fans shower ironic appreciation on a sequel that may or may not be funny on purpose
One of horror’s staple franchises has almost as many films as days spent in the office by Liz Truss, with one of its most despised and ignored sequels being graced with light four decades on. The poster boy for slashers Friday the 13th has seen countless sequels, but its...
Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory horror movie that's had audiences puking, has now officially been submitted for Oscar consideration
The horror sequel that's had people puking, fainting and getting ambulances called has been submitted to the Oscars!. It's been the most talked about horror movie of 2022, and now Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory slasher sequel that's had audiences puking, fainting and getting ambulances called - and that's done insane numbers at the box office - is being submitted for the world's most prestigious film awards.
Bono Admits Michael Hutchence’s Addiction Struggles Are Why He Ended Friendship Before INXS Singer’s Suicide
Before Michael Hutchence’s tragic suicide in 1997, he and Bono’s friendship had come to an end. Bono, 62, detailed the deterioration of his friendship with the INXS singer in his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. In an excerpt published by Apple News, Bono writes that he and his wife, Ali Hewson, “grew uncomfortable” with spending time with Michael and his partner, Paula Yates, because the couple was in a “ free fall – [spiraling] down the vortex of recreational drug use that had become hard work for everyone, especially their family, especially the younger ones. As their [behavior] changed, our friendship became strained, and we grew uncomfortable during their visits.”
A modern horror classic that bewitched audiences gets burned at the stake by skeptics
A film that’s widely agreed to be one of the finest entries in the horror genre from the past decade is finding itself on the end of, well, a witch hunt after skeptics have begun slandering the movie that launched not just the career of its talented director but also that of its rising young star, both of whom have become major lights in Hollywood since this particular production released seven years ago.
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
‘Barbarian’: ‘American Psycho’ Author Bret Easton Ellis Says Horror Film Didn’t Have “Courage Of Its Convictions” & He Wanted A Different Ending
Bret Easton Ellis is a writer who knows a thing or two about horrific events in stories. The man behind the novel “American Psycho” is no stranger to putting incredible amounts of terror and blood in his stories. So, you’d imagine this is a person who has a soft spot in his heart for horror films. And that’s exactly the case. However, he also has very particular ideas about what makes a horror film really work. Unfortunately, the recent hit, “Barbarian,” doesn’t necessarily fall under his umbrella of great horror.
Curious streamers exhume the dreadful final horror from a genre icon that was outlawed by a monarchy
As the director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist, Tobe Hooper gets an eternal pass from fans of the horror genre, and with good reason. Unfortunately, the last feature he helmed before his death in 2017 may have been the worst, not that you’d have known given the way Djinn was buried and sent out with no accompanying fanfare whatsoever.
The comeback nobody asked for continues: Johnny Depp joins Rihanna’s next Savage X Fenty show
A few months ago, Johnny Depp made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, popping up as the face of the Moon Person trophy before commercial breaks. It was the kind of thing that would’ve made perfect sense 10 or 20 years ago, but made absolutely zero sense in 2022. Setting aside any other things that Johnny Depp has done or been accusing of doing, he’s not really a musician (we made a Billy Bob Thornton joke while covering the VMAs already), he has no important connection to the VMAs or Moon People, and he hasn’t really done anything culturally relevant in a very long time. It would’ve made more sense to bring out Orlando Bloom if they absolutely need a Pirates Of The Caribbean actor. Hell, it would’ve made more sense to bring out the Orlando Magic basketball team. But, really, it would’ve made more sense to just not do it at all.
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
‘Really given me sleepless nights’: readers on their scariest movie endings
After the slow burn, creeping dread of the film, the last 10 minutes are just full out batshit, with the mother bashing her head against the underside of the attic door repeatedly, the naked people grinning, the sawing and then the final *cluck*. It’s one of the great modern horrors,...
A nightmare-inducing horror keeps it in the family by seizing the #1 spot on streaming
We are but 24 hours away from the spookiest date on the calendar, and fans of all things frightening have responded in kind by checking out as many horror movies as humanly possible on every notable streaming service. While that’s a completely expected development, Spanish-language nightmare The Grandmother reaching the summit of a major platform has come right out of left field.
125 Years Old and Still Biting
You know him. Everybody knows him. The opera cape and the tuxedo and the hypnotic gaze and the Mitteleuropean accent and the winking lines about not drinking … wine and staying out of the sun. Many of these are from Hollywood adaptations, from Dracula’s Daughter to Love at First Bite, but the original Bram Stoker novel, a century and a quarter old this year, gave the character his long-standing appeal—for reasons well worth thinking about today.
An acclaimed Oscar-nominated box office smash getting an unrelated prequel instead of a sequel is still boggling minds
On paper, a critically-acclaimed thriller hailing from one of the best directors in the business that earned nearly $240 million at the box office and landed five Academy Award nominations would be a shoo-in for the sequels that were already planned ahead of time, but that didn’t turn out to be the case for David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
Viral Low-Budget Horror ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the extremely low-budget and extremely bloody take on A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s story that became a viral sensation when stills were released over the summer, is heading to cinemas. Fathom Events is set to release the slasher horror — from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield — for a one-day event across hundreds of U.S. theaters on Feb. 15. Meanwhile, Altitude has acquired Blood and Honey for the U.K., Mexican chain Cinemex has plans to put it on several hundred screens and in Canada the Cineplex chain is releasing the film. The Hollywood Reporter understands that several other territories are also...
A reclusive thriller dunked on by critics is drawn out of hiding to become a streaming obsession
Guy Pearce is a very good actor that’s lent his talents to a number of phenomenal movies and box office smash hits over the decades, but he’s also does a sideline in forgettable B-tier thrillers that regularly get dunked on by critics, with this year’s The Infernal Machine the latest to be added to the collection.
Marvel's Wonder Man show lands DC star as its lead – and he's a great fit
Marvel has reportedly signed up Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead its Wonder Man TV series. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Abdul-Mateen II has swapped DC for Marvel, with the Aquaman and Watchmen star landing the top job for the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Disney Plus show. Curiously,...
