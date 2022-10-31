ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

One person found dead following Riverview mobile home fire

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Hillsborough County firefighters say one person was found dead, and a dog is missing following a mobile home fire in Riverview. The fire started after 3 a.m. in the Pleasant Living Mobile Home Community, located off U.S. Highway 301. There were no internal hydrants within the community,...
RIVERVIEW, FL
wogx.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person dead after 4-vehicle crash on I-75 near US 301

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 42-year-old man is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 near U.S. 301 Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says around 4 p.m., all vehicles were going north on I-75 when one pickup truck slowed for other traffic and was struck from behind by the 42-year-old's pickup truck.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were injured when their car hit a bus on I-75 early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 70-year-old Bradenton woman entered the southbound lanes of the interstate from the on-ramp of State Road 64 at about 5:45 a.m.
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Florida troopers investigating deadly I-4 crash in Tampa involving semi-truck

TAMPA, Fla. - A Largo man died following a traffic crash that occurred early Tuesday morning along a major highway in Tampa. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the deadly crash occurred around 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near the Interstate 75 interchange. All lanes have since reopened.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was critically injured Wednesday night when her car rolled over as she attempted to use an on-ramp onto I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 29-year-old woman from Sarasota was traveling east on University Parkway, entering the southbound I-75 entrance ramp. The driver lost control and went off the roadway to the left and began to spin. The car hit a small tree and overturned.
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Human Remains Found On Vacant Tampa Property

The Tampa Police Department are currently conducting an investigation after human skeletal remains were found in Tampa. Police tell us the remains were found on a vacant property located at 200 block of W. Emily st. As of now there are no signs of foul play. Police are working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy