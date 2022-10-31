Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Art of the Native Florida GardenModern GlobeFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets EarlyMark HakeTampa, FL
Related
59-year-old cyclist struck, killed by HART bus
Tampa police are at the scene of a deadly accident Friday afternoon involving a pedestrian and a Hillsborough County public transit bus.
fox13news.com
One person found dead following Riverview mobile home fire
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Hillsborough County firefighters say one person was found dead, and a dog is missing following a mobile home fire in Riverview. The fire started after 3 a.m. in the Pleasant Living Mobile Home Community, located off U.S. Highway 301. There were no internal hydrants within the community,...
wogx.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
1 person dead after 4-vehicle crash on I-75 near US 301
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 42-year-old man is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 near U.S. 301 Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says around 4 p.m., all vehicles were going north on I-75 when one pickup truck slowed for other traffic and was struck from behind by the 42-year-old's pickup truck.
I-75 South reopens after deadly crash, car hauler fire
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to two incidents on Interstate 75 around Sun City Center and Ruskin.
1 dead after 4-vehicle wreck on Interstate 75
One person is dead after a crash involving four cars on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening.
Mysuncoast.com
Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were injured when their car hit a bus on I-75 early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 70-year-old Bradenton woman entered the southbound lanes of the interstate from the on-ramp of State Road 64 at about 5:45 a.m.
Man dead in overnight crash in Hernando County
A man is dead after a crash overnight on CR-572, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Murder suspects from Virgin Islands arrested in Polk County, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested two murder suspects from the U.S. Virgin Islands Thursday evening, according to a release.
10NEWS
Police investigating deadly crash involving Hart bus
Tampa police are currently investigating a deadly crash involving a HART bus. Drivers are warned to avoid the area.
Search underway for suspect who shot at 2 people in car in New Port Richey
New Port Richey Police said two people were shot after a gunman opened fire on a car Friday afternoon.
fox13news.com
Florida troopers investigating deadly I-4 crash in Tampa involving semi-truck
TAMPA, Fla. - A Largo man died following a traffic crash that occurred early Tuesday morning along a major highway in Tampa. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the deadly crash occurred around 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near the Interstate 75 interchange. All lanes have since reopened.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was critically injured Wednesday night when her car rolled over as she attempted to use an on-ramp onto I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 29-year-old woman from Sarasota was traveling east on University Parkway, entering the southbound I-75 entrance ramp. The driver lost control and went off the roadway to the left and began to spin. The car hit a small tree and overturned.
Man seen stealing $1K in merchandise from small Tampa business, owner says
Surveillance video on Wednesday afternoon shows a robber run out of the Heads and Tails with dozens of hats despite a store employee standing nearby.
Video shows suspects damage multiple cars before murdering Jeffrey Chapman
The two suspects recorded themselves and even texted each other about the crime spree that ended in a random murder
iontb.com
Clearwater police investigate bicyclist involved crash at Sunset Point Road and Keene Road
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department and crews from Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the intersection of Sunset Point Road and Keene Road. An adult male bicyclist was...
wild941.com
Human Remains Found On Vacant Tampa Property
The Tampa Police Department are currently conducting an investigation after human skeletal remains were found in Tampa. Police tell us the remains were found on a vacant property located at 200 block of W. Emily st. As of now there are no signs of foul play. Police are working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.
St. Petersburg police lieutenant suspended after domestic battery incident
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police lieutenant was suspended after being accused of hitting his adult daughter in the face with an open hand, according to a news release. The agency says Lt. Robert Turner, a 24-year veteran on the force, was arrested in August by the...
Largo Man Killed In Crash When Tractor-Trailer Collides With Rear Of Car On I-4
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old Largo man was killed in crash that happened around 1:05 am on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a car traveling westbound on I-4 approaching US-301 in the outside lane with a
Bicyclist bludgeoned to death during men’s criminal mischief spree, Clearwater police say
Police will hold a news conference on Thursday to provide an update on their investigation into the violent murder of a bicyclist in Clearwater Beach.
Comments / 0