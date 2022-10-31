Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland casino gambles on Powerball tickets for workers
(WBFF) — The Maryland LIVE! Casino & Hotel is making a bet on tonight's $1.2 billion Powerball drawing. The casino said it is buying 4,000 tickets for tonight's drawing. If any of the tickets win, the winnings will be split among all active team members in Maryland, Philadelphia and Pittsburg, according to a news release.
Three $1M Powerball Tickets In DMV Area; New Jackpot Swells Up To $1.5B
Nobody claimed the top $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but three from the DMV area are feeling lucky after winning seven-figure prizes in Wednesday’s drawing. In Maryland, lottery officials say that two $1 million winning tickets were sold, one at the Cross Keys Exxon on Falls Road in Baltimore City and in Calvert County at Giant on Solomons Island Road in Frederick.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Couple Wins $580,000 Playing Multi-Match
SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot. The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.
fox5dc.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland
No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland. Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:. -Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City. and. -Giant #146, 655 Solomons...
lineups.com
Hall Of Fame Village Eyes Sports Betting in 2023
The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) has been working around the clock lately to get operators and sportsbooks approved ahead of the Jan. 1 sports betting launch in the Buckeye State. Amidst this, they provided the required authorization for HOFV at a meeting on Nov. 2, to gain licensing for both a retail sportsbook and a mobile sportsbook.
AOL Corp
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Maryland Independence Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
The Maryland Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits to low-income households. SNAP is administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services and benefits are issued monthly via the Maryland Independence Card, the state’s version of the federal EBT card. According to the Maryland DHS, the Independence Card...
lineups.com
With Ohio Betting Launch, Pete Rose Placing First Hard Rock Cincinnati Bet
Plus, retail sports betting will be available at plenty of different major casinos across the state, with Hard Rock Cincinnati being one of the first to open up an in-person sports betting spot. During a special event at the casino, Rose will be the very first person to place a wager at the Hard Rock Sportsbook.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland hospital ERs at capacity due to RSV have had to transfer young patients out of state
Respiratory syncytial virus infections continue to cause major problems at Maryland hospitals. | MORE INFORMATION: Respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) Pediatricians at Sinai Hospital in northwest Baltimore are saying emergency departments are slammed with RSV cases. Shannon Rosenbaur recorded video of her 4-month-old son, Bodhi, in which his labored breathing...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Rockville Pike Gas Station, Powerball Jackpot Rolls to $1.2 Billion
Lady Luck didn’t deliver a Powerball jackpot treat to any players on Halloween night, but she did deliver two $50,000 prizes in Maryland. The jackpot has rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.2 billion for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing and has an estimated cash value of $596.7 million. This is still the second-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s 30-year history and is now the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a jackpot winner. During that span, there have been 26 Powerball tickets sold in Maryland worth at least $50,000.
$10.7 million in Homeland Security funds awarded to Maryland religious groups
Religious and nonprofit institutions statewide - the majority of them synagogues and other Jewish institutions - are getting $10.7 million in federal funding to boost security measures.
wnav.com
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners
Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
lineups.com
Cross-Game Progressive Jackpots Come To DraftKings Casino New Jersey
DraftKings Casino Online is big with fans of other DraftKings offerings and iGaming fans in general thanks to a well-designed interface and plenty of games and promotions. With its latest developments for New Jersey users, DraftKings Casino is looking to continue innovating in the world of mobile casinos. Let’s look at the new DraftKings Casino progressive jackpot options and check out the competition in the iGaming space.
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
Gov. Hogan announces new initiative to provide resources to Maryland veterans
Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday a new initiative to support military veterans and raise awareness about the resources available to them and their families, called Operation Green Light.
Wbaltv.com
Health officials urge Marylanders to get 'flooster' shots to battle COVID-19, flu, RSV
COLUMBIA, Md. — Health officials in Maryland are monitoring a surge in early flu and respiratory illnesses. Flu usually hits Maryland around December, health experts said, but this year, it hit before Halloween — and at the same time as COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus infection. | MORE...
WBOC
Maryland Governor Hogan Tests Positive for COVID-19
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. This is his second time testing positive for the virus. The governor said his symptoms are "minimal" and that he is up-to-date on his booster vaccinations. Hogan said in a tweet he is...
WJLA
$1 million Powerball prize, 6 others remain unclaimed in Maryland from Saturday drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although no one in Maryland won the jackpot from Saturday's Powerball drawing, eight people in the state won some big cash and only one person has claimed it so far, according to state lottery officials. The winning numbers on October 29th were 19, 31, 40, 46,...
NBC Washington
Here's How Metro Says Fare Enforcement Went on Day 1
Metro began enforcing penalties for fare evasion Tuesday, and police say they issued four citations and made one arrest in Virginia on the first day. According to the new enforcement policy, the Metro Transit Police Department can issue tickets and fines to anyone who jumps fare gates or does not pay trip costs. Metro said the fines will help close a shortfall in the upcoming budget.
'What can you do about it': Gas prices on the rise again in Maryland
The issue we keep seeing, the price of a gallon of gas. It's something that keeps going up and we've seen it here in Baltimore rise five cents over the past week.
Warning issued after campaign accused of plotting chaos at polls
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s attorney general issued a response Tuesday after one campaign was accused of calling on supporters to create late chaos at Maryland polls on Nov. 8. The accusation of attempting to create voting chaos came after a campaign manager for Michael Peroutka, the Republican running...
