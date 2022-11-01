Read full article on original website
Iron Linked to Chronic Heart Failure in Half of Heart Attack Survivors
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the...
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass Spectrometry: What Factors Are Driving Its Application Landscape?
Inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) is undoubtedly the fastest-growing trace element technique available today. Only a handful of instruments were sold when it was commercialized in 1983. But today the annual worldwide market size exceeds 2,000 systems, used for many varied and diverse applications. Even though it can broadly determine...
4D Lipidomics: Workflow for Increased Throughput
Lipid profiling from complex lipid extracts can be a challenging and time-consuming task. The high complexity of samples and co-elution of isobaric or isomeric compounds complicate the confident annotation of lipids. Download this app note to discover a workflow that:. Ensures confident annotations of a wide range of lipids. Increases...
How Ancient DNA Sequencing Changed the Game
The past two decades have witnessed extraordinary technological and computational advances in nucleic acid sequencing. Working with ancient DNA, Beth Shapiro has applied next-generation sequencing to look into genomes of the distant past, with the hope that they can help us to understand our future.
Vitamin C Could Enhance Immune System-Based Cancer Treatment
Researchers from the Epigenetics and Immune Disease Lab at the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute has recently shown that vitamin C improves the immunogenic properties of dendritic cells, in vitro. Results recently made public show that treating the cells with vitamin C leads to a more consistent activation of genes involved in the immune response, mainly through DNA demethylation, a kind of epigenetic reprogramming. This discovery may be useful to generate more potent dendritic cell-based therapies in the future.
Failing Fast at the Forefront of Innovation for Pharma Companies
In one sense, “failure” can be devastating for a biopharmaceutical company, but by failing early enough, companies can learn lessons, avoid unnecessary expenditures and conserve resources for other, more successful projects which can lead to better outcomes in the future. While no one likes to talk about failing along the way, failure is quite common and almost necessary for a process to succeed.
How "Chameleon Cancers" Change To Survive Treatment
Some leukemias evade treatment by changing their appearance and identity through changing the read-out of their DNA, a new study has found. Prof. dr. Olaf Heidenreich, research group leader at the Princess Máxima Center for pediatric oncology and co-lead of the study: "Our new research will help us in the future to pick out those children with leukemia who are at greatest risk of their cancer coming back, so we can adjust and personalize their treatment."
Arima Genomics Presents Data on Cancer Structural Variants at the Association of Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting
Arima Genomics, Inc., the leader in 3D genomics, has announced that new data on the detection of actionable structural variants from cancer samples embedded in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues will be presented at the Association of Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting and Expo in Phoenix, Ariz. The data, developed in partnership with researchers from NYU Langone Health, shows how Arima Genomics’ 3D genomics tools were useful in detecting previously undetected gene rearrangements, fusions, and other structural variants of clinical significance, meaning that those variants were diagnostic, prognostic, the target of on-market therapies, or therapies being investigated in ongoing clinical trials.
AI-Powered Holograms Help Study Tiny Plankton at Microscopic Level
Using holograms created in digital microscopes and interpreted using artificial intelligence (AI), for the first time researchers can now follow the lives of microplankton at the individual level. The method is the result of an interdisciplinary research project at the University of Gothenburg. Plankton are one of the most important...
A Novel Data Processing Workflow for Isotope Tracing Experiments in LC-MS
A Novel Data Processing Workflow for Isotope Tracing Experiments in LC-MS and LC-TIMS-MS Based Metabolic Pathway Analysis and Fluxomics. On the frontier of metabolic pathway analysis and fluxomics research, LC-MS and LC-TIMS-MS based isotope tracing experiments offer the opportunity to detect and quantify the incorporation of isotopically labeled atoms into an organism’s metabolites.
Metastatic Potential Increases for Cancer Cells in Highly Viscous Environments
The human body is made up of more than a billion cells that join to form the tissues and organs of our bodies. However, cells are dynamic structures that, using different techniques, move through the body to fulfil various functions, such as close wounds or carry nutrients to other tissues.
Residual Herbicides Detected in Food With Novel Nanoparticle-Based Sensors
Two newly developed, low-cost tests that use nanoparticles to detect chemicals can accurately measure tiny amounts of two potentially harmful herbicides in fruits, vegetables and their products. Reporting in the journal Food Chemistry, a Washington State University research team used two testing methods to measure the levels of two herbicides,...
New Images Reveal Structures of Critical Brain Receptors
New images from scientists at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) reveal for the first time the three-dimensional structures of a set of molecules critical for healthy brain function. The molecules are members of a family of proteins in the brain known as NMDA receptors, which mediate the passage of essential signals between neurons. The detailed pictures generated by the CSHL team will serve as a valuable blueprint for drug developers working on new treatments for schizophrenia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric conditions.
New Troponin Test Improves Heart Attack Diagnostics
A new test has been developed in Turku, Finland, that helps in separating heart attack patients from those whose cardiac troponin values are elevated due to renal insufficiency. Blood sample tests for cardiac troponins are an important cornerstone in the diagnostics of heart attack, but the result may be elevated also due to other transient or chronic conditions, such as renal insufficiency, atrial fibrillation or strenuous physical exercise. The new test may help in identifying myocardial infarction (MI) faster and more specifically and thus improve the treatment of MI patients.
CD8+ T Cell Effector and Memory Functions Controlled by Protein Kinase CK2 During Infection
The protein kinase CK2 is involved in a wide range of biological processes and cellular functions, including inflammatory responses and pathologies associated with inflammation. Also, its aberrant expression and activity are characteristic of many cancers. Yet the basic function of CK2 in CD8+ immune T cells has remained completely unknown.
Potential Drug Targets Discovered for Rare, Deadly Nerve Tumors
Very few people, other than professionals and those close to the young people who have this rare form of cancer have ever heard of a malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor (MPNST). Across the United States population of nearly 331 million people, about 13,000 people a year will be diagnosed with...
Mathematical Model of Alzheimer's Shows How Proteins Cluster
Scientists have used a mathematical model to reveal how toxic proteins cluster together inside the brain during the early stages of Alzheimer’s. The researchers, from the University of York’s School of Physics, Engineering and Technology, say the discovery could have important implications for future treatments. The study revealed...
New Connections Between Cell Death and Inflammation Revealed
As researchers glean new insights into the dynamic inner world of the human immune system, it has become increasingly clear that mitochondria are critical regulators of how our bodies respond to disease. Beyond their traditional job as “powerhouses of the cell,” mitochondria play key roles in the lives — and...
Central Functions of Innate Immune Cells Discovered
Inflammation and increased mucus production are typical symptoms of worm infections and allergies. This immune response involves our innate immune cells, but their exact functions are not yet fully understood. A research team from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin has now shed light on the key tasks that these cells perform. In the study, which has been published in the journal Nature*, the researchers also identify potential therapeutic approaches for the treatment of allergies.
