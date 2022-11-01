ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Lynch explains emotional Wilson Jr. trade, why 49ers did it

Running back Jeff Wilson was on a plane Tuesday preparing for a week off with his family in Texas when he received a call from John Lynch. The 49ers' general manager informed Wilson that he had been traded to the Miami Dolphins. On a conference call with local media later...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings

When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
49erswebzone

Why the 49ers didn’t trade for Commanders DT Daron Payne

The San Francisco 49ers were active during the trade deadline, moving backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick after acquiring star halfback Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for several midround selections over the next two seasons. However, they were...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments

It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
Larry Brown Sports

Everyone made the same joke about Dolphins’ trade for new RB

The Miami Dolphins’ latest trade acquisition is looking mighty familiar to one player who is already on their roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins are acquiring veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. Miami is sending back a 2023 fifth-round pick as part of the trade.
NBC Sports

Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for package including 49ers’ first-round pick

Bradley Chubb is heading to Miami. Chubb, the Broncos linebacker who has been the subject of trade talks for the last few weeks, has been traded to the Dolphins. The package the Dolphins are giving up will be the 49ers’ 2023 first-round draft pick, the Broncos’ 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Chubb and the Broncos’ 2025 fifth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Dolphins have the 49ers’ first-round pick next year because the 49ers traded up with them to draft Trey Lance in 2021. The Dolphins forfeited their own first-round pick for violating NFL tampering rules.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Bradley Chubb feeling mixed emotions after being traded

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb was traded to the Miami Dolphins Tuesday. At Broncos headquarters in the afternoon Chubb told reporters he was feeling a mix of emotions."It sucks at the moment but it's just cuz of the guys I'm leaving," he said, "the relationships I built over these past couple years. Just like walking into this facility every day, it's going to be different going to a different one, but I'm excited for the new journey God has for me and for me and my family."Asked if he felt a sense of closure after the speculation, Chubb said "At...
DENVER, CO
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet

The winds of change continue to howl on the NFL Power Rankings as we near the midpoint of the 2022 season. Well, not at the top. The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs remain locked in their respective positions for the fourth consecutive week. This power troika remains the cream of the proverbial crop, with a considerable gap separating the Big Three from the rest of the league.
NBC Sports

Source: 49ers trade Wilson Jr. to Dolphins for fifth-round pick

The 49ers on Tuesday traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. It was reported Friday that San Francisco was willing to listen to offers on Wilson after the team acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Byron Allen prepares a bid for the Commanders

He tried to buy the Broncos. He’ll now try to buy the Commanders. According to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com, media mogul Byron Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel and Tanya Snyder. Allen pursued a purchase of the Broncos, but he wasn’t among the...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Sports

2022 NFL trade deadline live blog: Tracking latest rumors, completed deals

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and we've already seen a couple deals get done over the last few days. The Kansas City Chiefs acquired 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants to bolster their wide receiver depth. The Baltimore Ravens traded for veteran linebacker Roquan Smith in a deal with the Chicago Bears on Monday.
NBC Sports

49ers among NFL trade deadline winners with new backfield

There rarely is a quiet day during an NFL season. Tuesday's trade deadline was another level of chaos, however, as teams scrambled to add talent to their playoff hopes or stash draft picks for next spring. NFL insiders were glued to each of their five phones until the 1 p.m. PT buzzer.
NBC Sports

Commanders finalizing trade of William Jackson III to Steelers

The Commanders have finally found a trade partner to move on from cornerback William Jackson III. The Steelers are finalizing a trade that will acquire Jackson from the Commanders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jackson, who signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders as a free...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Cowboys cut Trysten Hill

The Cowboys waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill, the team announced Tuesday. The fourth-year veteran was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s game against the Bears, although he had played in the first seven games of the season. The Cowboys likely shopped Hill before the trade deadline, and when they didn’t...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Aiyuk reveals why he landed in Shanahan's doghouse last year

Brandon Aiyuk once was in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but he since has clawed his way out and now has established himself as the 49ers' leading receiver. The third-year wideout joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday morning, where he was asked about his rocky start to the 2021 season and if Shanahan ever was hard on him as a young receiver.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Roob's Observations: Why Eagles didn't make a move at the deadline

Understanding why the Eagles didn’t make a deadline trade, an interesting perspective on the Eagles’ run defense and elite company for Miles Sanders. All that and tons more in a Special Edition Thursday Morning Roob’s 10 Random Eagles Observations!. 1. Just because the Eagles didn’t go out...
PITTSBURGH, PA

