Los Angeles, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Dwight Howard Has A Message For The Warriors

Dwight Howard wants to play another year. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with during the early stages of his career. Of course, everyone is familiar with how he was able to carry the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals back in 2009. Unfortunately, from there on out, Howard struggled to really find a permanent home in the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Frustratingly Explains Why He Is Turning The Ball Over A Lot: "Every Night I’m Gonna Be Guarded By Five Players..."

Kevin Durant is not a happy man right now as the Brooklyn Nets find themselves near the bottom of the Eastern Conference after a woeful 2-6 start. The latest setback came in the form of a 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, as firing head coach Steve Nash before the game didn't seem to make much of a difference in terms of the result.
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans

LOS ANGELES -- — Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Pelicans looking like clear winner of Anthony Davis deal

Los Angeles hosts New Orleans tonight and the game could show just how big the gap is between the two franchises while putting a stamp on who won the Anthony Davis trade. When Davis got his wish and was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, it was supposed to bring excitement to an organization with a generational talent. The trade certainly did that... for the New Orleans Pelicans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham Reveals Whether Or Not Matt Ryan Buzzer Beater Was Planned

In the least dramatic way possible, Matt Ryan may have saved the Lakers season on Wednesday night. Okay, maybe not really. But the shot he hit in the corner to force overtime against the Pelicans was one of the bigger regular season shots a Laker has hit in recent memory. Especially to salvage a game in which the Lakers led by 16 at one point.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Matt Ryan Had ‘Unwavering’ Confidence Leading Up To ‘Biggest Shot Of My Life’

The Los Angeles Lakers gave Matt Ryan their final roster spot because of his 3-point shooting. and he came through in the biggest way possible on Wednesday night. With the Lakers down three points with just 1.3 seconds remaining, head coach Darvin Ham inserted Ryan back in the game and he came through with an unbelievable buzzer-beating shot to send the Lakers to overtime with the New Orleans Pelicans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals What Mookie Betts Was Doing on the Night of His Birthday

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was a guest on MLB Network’s Intentional Talk on Monday, live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where Game 3 of the World Series was rained out. The main topic of conversation, of course, was Turner winning the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award for the humanitarian service he and his wife, Kourtney, do in the Los Angeles area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Ringer

Five Reasons the Lakers Will Get Better—and One Reason It May Not Matter

It’s easy to pile on the Los Angeles Lakers, who kind of deserve the mockery through their first half-dozen games of the 2022-23 season. They were the last team to win a game. They’ve already shuffled through starting lineups. They can’t even look to the future, because the New Orleans Pelicans have swap rights on their 2023 first-round pick.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Suddenly Riding High After Matt Ryan Miracle Shot

Or actually, Ryan will tell you it was a real shot. And truly, for a shooter like Ryan, it likely was. It came in the corner at the final buzzer of regulation, while Ryan was falling out of bounds, tying the game against the Pelicans and sending the game into overtime. The Lakers eventually won.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

George leads Clippers over Rockets 109-101 with Leonard out

HOUSTON -- — Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. It was the Clippers’ second win in a row over Houston following a 95-93 victory on Monday that snapped a four-game skid. “It...
HOUSTON, TX

