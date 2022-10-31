Read full article on original website
Related
mensjournal.com
Now is the Time to Pick up the Samsung 85” QLED TV at Best Buy
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. We are getting to that time...
Digital Trends
Best Buy has a 70-inch 4K TV for $450 in its (early) Black Friday sale
This year’s Best Buy Black Friday sale has already started, bringing with it bargains like a $200 discount on the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $450 for this TV instead of $650, and you won’t have to deal with the online rush on the shopping holiday itself. Those are pretty good reasons for availing yourself of this offer, so you better hurry because there’s no telling when it will end.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $179, Get the 2nd-Gen Apple TV 4K with 32GB Storage for $99.99 Shipped – Today Only
The 2nd-Gen Apple TV 4K with 32GB Storage is priced just right for the holidays, as you can get one for $99.99 shipped, today only, originally $179. Unlike its predecessor, this model has an innovative color balance process that with iPhone and its advanced sensors to improve a television’s picture quality, which means no more manually adjusting settings. Product page.
laptopmag.com
Forget the new iPad 2022 — iPad Air 4th gen just crashed to $349
Black Friday is a few weeks away, but the deals are already starting to drop fast and furiously. Today at Walmart, you can pick up this Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (2020) (opens in new tab) with 64GB of storage, Touch ID, a 12MP main camera, and 7mp HD front-facing camera for just $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)!
techeblog.com
Audio-Technica 2022 Sound Burger Resurrects the Portable Record Player with USB-C and Bluetooth
The IKEA Obergransad record player is nice, but for something truly portable with a 1980s vibe, you’ll want to pick up the Audio-Technica 2022 Sound Burger (AT-SB2022). This followup to the original from the 1980s adds USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for wireless headphone support, a 3.5mm jack and even a dual RCA adapter.
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
Cult of Mac
Forget Apple Watch Series 8! Get Series 7 at up to $150 off.
Not interested in the Apple Watch Series 8 and its temperature sensor? Then you should not miss the latest deal on the Apple Watch Series 7 on Amazon. You can grab the smartwatch with a discount of up to 28%, with selected variants available for up to $150 off. This...
9to5Mac
12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $499 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Anker iPhone gear from $14, more
Heading into a new month, all of the best Apple deals for November have arrived with up to $499 in savings on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. That’s alongside the latest Anker iPhone accessory sale which starts at $14, and is joined by markdowns on Logitech’s Combo Keyboard Folios from $160. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
techeblog.com
T-Mobile x Samsara Luggage Un-Carrier Smart Suitcase Has Integrated Wireless Charging
T-Mobile partnered with Samsara Luggage to release an Un-Carrier Smart Suitcase, and it’s touted as a workstation on wheels since it has a flat top work surface for your laptop. The technology doesn’t end there, as it is also the only carry-on suitcase with built-in wireless charging as well as a removable USB-C battery pack for all your other mobile devices.
techeblog.com
Caviar’s $133,670 iPhone 14 Pro Daytona Has an Integrated Rolex Watch with 18K Gold Switches
Caviar is known for their outlandish smartphones, and the iPhone 14 Pro Daytona is no exception. Priced from $133,670 USD for the 128GB model, it has an integrated Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch in yellow gold with eight diamonds, a perpetual mechanism, mechanical chronograph, and automatic winding. It’s limited to 3-units...
Samsung TV deal cuts 5-star rated 4K HDR TV price to £399!
Grab a brilliant 50-inch 4K HDR Samsung TV for a bargain price now in the AO Black Friday sale
Certified BMW 3.0 CS Selling on Bring A Trailer
There are few cars as iconic with as loyal of a following as the BMW E9. Making its debut in 1968, the classic BMW made a name for itself on the touring car race track. It all started with a Karmann body fitted with a 2,788-cc inline-six but progressed in 1971, making the 3.0CS the most powerful E9 up to that point.
techeblog.com
DJI Mavic 3 Classic Drone Revealed, Has 46-Minute Flight Time and 20MP Hasselblad Sensor
The Mavic 3 Enterprise is designed for corporate customers, while the all-new DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone makes their best selling line even more accessible for everyone. Featuring the same 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad 20-megapixel camera, 46-minute maximum flight time, and O3+ transmission system as the original, just without an additional telephoto lens.
Digital Trends
Save $350 on the 48-inch LG C2 OLED 4K TV at this retailer today
Over at Walmart, we’ve been seeing a lot of TV deals as we close in on the holiday shopping season. Today is no different, as we’ve recently spotted a great deal on the 48-inch version of the LG C2 OLED 4K TV. While this TV is usually priced at $1,397, you can get it now for only $1,047, a total markdown of $350. Ultimately, it is the kind of discount you might expect from high-end QLED TV deals, so we’re quite enthused to see it on an OLED as well.
techeblog.com
Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Smartphone Lets You Use Full-Sized Leica M-Series Lenses
Unlike other camera-focused smartphones, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept lets you actually use full-sized Leica M-Series lenses. It may look similar to the standard Xiaomi 12S Ultra, but a second Type 1 50.3MP sensor was added in the middle, along with a rear camera system compatible with an adapter for the full-sized lenses.
21 Photos From The 1990s That Would Confuse The Heck Out Of Gen Alpha Today
The world has changed quite a bit in a span of three decades
techeblog.com
Researchers Use Drone and WiFi Networks to See Through Walls, Called Wi-Peep
There’s LiFi technology, which uses light to transmit data, and then Wi-Peep, a drone that uses WiFi networks to see through walls. This method exploits a security loophole called polite WiFi, which means that even if a network is password protected, smart devices will automatically respond to contact attempts from any device within range.
livingetc.com
Do I need a subwoofer with a soundbar? We decide definitively on what makes the best audio
If you’re shopping around to enhance your TV’s audio, you may well ask yourself one question: do I need a subwoofer with a soundbar?. Clearly, the answer is no: you don’t need one. But getting one of the best soundbars with a subwoofer (or a model that will allow you to connect one at a later date) will provide a fuller, more immersive soundscape from your TV — and it won’t necessarily cost you all that much more, either.
Comments / 0