Over at Walmart, we’ve been seeing a lot of TV deals as we close in on the holiday shopping season. Today is no different, as we’ve recently spotted a great deal on the 48-inch version of the LG C2 OLED 4K TV. While this TV is usually priced at $1,397, you can get it now for only $1,047, a total markdown of $350. Ultimately, it is the kind of discount you might expect from high-end QLED TV deals, so we’re quite enthused to see it on an OLED as well.

1 DAY AGO