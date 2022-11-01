Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Herzog Calms Biden Administration Fear Over Possible Netanyahu Election Win
Officials in the Biden Administration expressed concern this week over the possibility that next month’s Israeli election could see Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu return to office. The officials were particularly concerned about the possibility that Religious Zionism chairperson and MK Bezalel Smotrich and his faction...
maritime-executive.com
Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
Rishi Sunak’s only been in office for a few days – and the errors are already piling up
His first week has not gone well. It’s felt long and eventful with a pile-up of errors that augur trouble ahead: politics is not a grasp of flow charts, but a subtle art. Rishi Sunak is a relative beginner and not, it seems, a quick learner. His first great...
Ancient Christian monastery found off coast of United Arab Emirates could be 1,400 years old, pre-dating Islam
An ancient Christian monastery, possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula, has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah Island, part of the sand-dune sheikhdom of Umm al-Quwain, sheds...
Iran court sentences seven anti-government protesters to be executed
An Iranian court has ordered seven anti-government protesters to be executed, one of whom is just 22 years old. It coincides with nationwide crackdowns against demonstrations, which erupted after Mahsa Amini died in police custody in September.
Khamenei on Iran protesters: ‘The Islamic system will punish these criminals’
Speaking to students in Tehran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed “foreign services” for the recent wave of protests across Iran, and said anyone connected with these “will no doubt be punished, God willing.”Nov. 2, 2022.
The Jewish Press
Biden Admin Probed Over ‘Illegal Efforts to Undermine Israeli Sovereignty Over Jerusalem’
A legal advocacy group says the Biden administration is violating U.S. law by funneling more than half-a-billion dollars to the Palestinian government and is demanding the administration release a slew of internal documents that the group believes will reveal an illegal effort “to undermine Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem,” according to a copy of the Freedom of Information Act request provided to the Washington Free Beacon.
Iran regime knows it's sitting on top of a volcano, says renowned historian
Abbas Milani, director of Iranian studies at Stanford University, says the ongoing protests may erupt into something that the Iranian regime cannot control.
Biden has it backwards on Iran, Saudi Arabia
Why does President Biden favor policies alienating Saudi Arabia, whose alignment with the U.S. dates from Franklin Roosevelt, while coddling Iran, our most dangerous Near East enemy?. Biden’s recent visit to Riyadh, pursuing his political priority to reduce gasoline prices before November’s elections, unmistakably failed. Criticizing Riyadh for meddling in...
Eye Opener: Biden delivers speech about democracy ahead of midterm elections
With just days until Election Day, President Biden warns against "dark forces" in democracy during a speech. Also, CBS News looks at the role of election deniers in several crucial midterm contests. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Putin calls for modernisation of Russian military weapons
Nov 2 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the weapons used by Russia's military should be modernised. "Weapons must constantly, continuously improve and remain effective. To achieve this, I repeat, it is important to ensure that there is active competition between manufacturers and developers," Putin told a meeting of his co-ordination council.
Ukraine news – live: Russia claims UK directed Black Sea attack, is ‘too deep’ in war
Top Russian diplomat Andrei Kelin has warned the UK is “too deep” with its involvement in the Ukraine war and accused Britain of directing an attack on Vladimir Putin’s warships which caused Moscow significant losses in the Black Sea. The Russian ambassador to the UK said that...
Supreme Court rejects Turkey’s bid to stop US brawl lawsuits
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Turkey’s bid to shut down lawsuits in U.S. courts stemming from a violent brawl outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington more than five years ago that left anti-government protesters badly beaten. The justices did not comment in...
Ethiopia's warring sides reach historic peace deal
Ethiopia signed a historic peace deal, effectively ending its nearly two year civil war. CBS News Foreign Correspondent Debora Patta explains what this agreement means for the Horn of Africa.
Trump news - live: Trump tells rally to vote in ‘giant red wave’ as he rants about ‘weaponised’ justice system
Donald Trump spoke at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday night in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have been armed and shot the man who assaulted him, intending to...
More than half of GOP midterm candidates are "election deniers," CBS News review finds
More than half of GOP candidates running in the midterm elections are categorized by CBS News as election deniers — those who have raised doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election. A CBS News review of every federal and statewide race found that 308 GOP candidates of the 597 Republicans running fall under that category.
Midterm polls – live: Biden bolstering vote in western states as inflation and economy loom over election
With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats have fanned out across the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places. President Joe Biden campaigned in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on...
6,800 Venezuelans have been approved to come to the U.S. legally under sponsorship policy
The U.S. government has given more than 6,800 Venezuelans permission to fly to the U.S. legally, and admitted several hundred of them, under a sponsorship initiative the Biden administration set up in October to manage a record number of Venezuelan migrants arriving along the southern border, officials said Thursday. Since...
Analysts say women voters hold influence in midterm elections
Candidates are looking to connect with women this midterm election as they could be the demographic that shifts the polls. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice breaks down the topics most important to women voters.
War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt
Each year there are high hopes for the two-week United Nations climate gathering and, almost inevitably, disappointment when it doesn't deliver another landmark pact like the one agreed 2015 in Paris
