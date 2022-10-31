Read full article on original website
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
Emergency Backup Plans In Place For WWE Crown Jewel Following “Imminent Attack” Report
For weeks, WWE has been promoting their return to Saudi Arabia on November 5th. The annual WWE Crown Jewel show is set to emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Logan Paul is set to square off with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. However,...
Asuka And Alexa Bliss To Defend Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel
On the October 31st episode of Monday Night Raw, Asuka and Alexa Bliss pulled off a victory over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event to claim women’s tag team gold. Asuka and Alexa Bliss have quietly become tag team specialists within WWE as the victory marks the third title win for both women. In fact, Asuka now holds the unique distinction of being the first woman to hold the titles three times with three different partners.
WWE Referee Aja Smith Will Make History At Crown Jewel
Like many of her WWE colleagues, Aja Smith is on her way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. The event is set to take place on Saturday, November 5th and will feature some of the biggest names in the wrestling world. Prior to joining WWE, Smith, under the name Aja...
Rhea Ripley Calls Out “Dirty Little Boy” At A Recent WWE Live Event
Wrestlers are no strangers to receiving slightly odd requests from fans, but Rhea Ripley wasn’t prepared for one particular fan at a recent live event. At the event in Mexico, AJ Styles teamed with Rey Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez to defeat Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, as Dominik Mysterio watched on from outside.
SmackDown Star On Why They Have “Complete Trust” In Triple H
Since Triple H became Head of WWE Creative the landscape of the promotion’s main roster has begun to change. While opportunities have been given to those who perhaps may not have gotten them before, stables and factions have also seemingly becoming more important. One of the real beneficiaries of...
Becky Lynch To Appear In Young Rock Season Three
The season three premiere of Young Rock is due to hit screens on Friday November 4th, and will feature none other than Becky Lynch. As reported by PWInsider, Lynch has been cast as music star Cyndi Lauper. For the appearance Lynch will be billed under her real name of Rebecca Quin.
Malakai Black Appears On AEW Dynamite Amidst Wrestling Hiatus
Malakai Black wrestled what appeared to be his final AEW match at All Out, teaming with House of Black allies Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a loss to Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro. He was subsequently granted what was described as his conditional release from the company. Given the...
Colt Cabana Makes Televised AEW Return For First Time In A Year
On the November 2nd Colt Cabana made his return to AEW having last wrestled for the promotion back in March on Dark. However, the star hadn’t wrestled on television since being defeated by Bryan Danielson on Dynamite back in November 2021. Although Cabana has appeared on Ring of Honor...
AEW Rampage Ratings – October 28th 2022
The ratings for the October 28th edition of AEW Rampage have been revealed. Could the show build on a strong showing from a week ago?. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the October 28th episode of AEW Rampage pulled on 378,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 year-old demographic.
AEW Dynamite Ratings – November 2nd 2022
As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the November 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite pulled in an average of 911,000 viewers. The show also scored a 0.29 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. That is a decrease on the previous week, which saw a total viewership average of 997,000 viewers with...
Tony Khan Gives The Latest On Adam Page, Reflects On His Injury
It was the October 18 AEW Dynamite episode when ‘Hangman’ Adam Page went down with a concussion, suffered upon taking a Lariat from Jon Moxley in their AEW World Championship match. Page was subsequently stretchered from ringside with the match ruled in favour of Moxley. Luckily, the one-time...
WWE Star Reveals How Relationship With Triple H Led To Their Return
Since Triple H took creative control of WWE he has set about reshaping the entire roster, and that has led to a number of former Superstars returning. While the biggest of these names is undoubtedly Bray Wyatt, stars such as Dakota Kai, Emma, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have all come back after being released.
Brutus Beefcake On The Renewed Popularity Of Scissors In Wrestling
Although the real-life Ed Leslie went by a number of monikers throughout his career, it was as Brutus Beefcake that he found the most success. His time spent as ‘The Barber’ brought significant acclaim Beefcake’s way as fans lapped up any attempt he made at cutting the hair of his adversaries.
Katsuyori Shibata Returns To AEW, Set For Title Match On 4/11 Rampage
Katsuyori Shibata is back in All Elite Wrestling and is heading for a huge championship match on the November 4th episode of Rampage. On the November 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite Orange Cassidy put his All-Atlantic Champion on the line against Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus. The match was made the previous week after both Fenix and the former AEW World Tag Team Champion argued via Christian Cage that they deserved a shot at the gold.
How Much Was Shawn Michaels Reportedly Paid For In-Ring Return At Crown Jewel?
One thing is for certain: Shawn Michaels is a very rich man. Recently on the “What Happened When” podcast, professional wrestling icon and current AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke about 2018’s WWE Crown Jewel. Shawn Michaels Was Out Here Getting Paid. Tony Schiavone also spoke about topics...
The Acclaimed Seemingly Take A Shot At D-Generation X Over Recent Reunion
Just over a month removed from their celebration of National Scissoring Day, The Acclaimed were once again in a celebratory mood during the November 2 AEW Dynamite as they celebrated Billy Gunn’s 59th birthday. Together, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and the Baltimore faithful surrounded ‘Daddy A**’ with warmth, scissoring,...
5 NXT Talents Reportedly Released
The first WWE releases of the new regime have officially been made public. These marked the first batch of releases since a crop of NXT talent was cut on April 29, which included the likes of Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, and Harland. Kai and Lumis have since returned to WWE, while Harland – as Parker Boudreaux – has signed with AEW.
Bayley Breaks Character To Congratulate NXT Star On Return From Injury
After suffering a serious injury and being sidelined for nearly a year, Odyssey Jones returned to WWE NXT on Tuesday night. Jones’ injury would be ruptured patellar tendon that would see him out from January of this year all the way until now in late October. Jones already made...
New Details On ‘Work Ethics’ Issues Leading To Recent NXT Release
News broke on November 1 that WWE had released five NXT Superstars, cutting Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng from the roster. The releases marked the first of the new regime’s era and the first batch of WWE releases since April 29. The releases...
