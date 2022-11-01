Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Emergency Backup Plans In Place For WWE Crown Jewel Following “Imminent Attack” Report
For weeks, WWE has been promoting their return to Saudi Arabia on November 5th. The annual WWE Crown Jewel show is set to emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Logan Paul is set to square off with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. However,...
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’
A fan posted footage online which claims to prove that Jake Paul’s fight with Anderson… The post Fan Claims Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva Fight Was ‘Rigged’, Shows ‘Photo Evidence’ appeared first on Outsider.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back 27 Year Old Star After Year Long Hiatus
Her too? There have been a lot of returns to the WWE roster this year as the new regime has been a bit more open to bringing back former stars. This has caused a long string of surprises, including some names who have not been in the company in a long time. Now we have another name being rumored as a possible return after a pretty lengthy absence from the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Responds To Chris Jericho Calling CM Punk A “Cancer”
Jim Cornette appears to be one of the few people defending CM Punk over the fallout from All Out. Though no exact details have emerged on what happened in the AEW locker room, the small tidbits that have leaked out seem to paint CM Punk in a worse light than everyone else. Wrestlers that weren’t part of the alleged fight have also weighed in on the events, which in turn led to Jim Cornette giving his thoughts as well.
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Answer To The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem
She would do well. Getting the right matchup together is difficult to put together for any promotion and it can be even harder with so many wrestlers in WWE. Occasionally they will put together a story that needs the right person involved in the right spot. WWE is in the middle of such a story and now they might have found the final piece of the puzzle needed to make everything work.
itrwrestling.com
New Report Claims CM Punk May Never Wrestle Again
Returning to the ring on September 5, 2021 at AEW All Out, the match marked CM Punk’s first since the 2014 WWE Royal Rumble match. He’s since remained a prolific member of the company’s roster, wrestling everyone from top stars in Jon Moxley and MJF to rising stars in Daniel Garcia and Powerhouse Hobbs.
itrwrestling.com
SmackDown Star On Why They Have “Complete Trust” In Triple H
Since Triple H became Head of WWE Creative the landscape of the promotion’s main roster has begun to change. While opportunities have been given to those who perhaps may not have gotten them before, stables and factions have also seemingly becoming more important. One of the real beneficiaries of...
ringsidenews.com
‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Creator Denies Rumor That WWE Pressured Them To Cancel The Show
Dark Side of the Ring is one of the more popular and controversial documentaries to focus on major moments in pro wrestling history. The topics usually fuel debates among fans, pundits, and talent that was involved with the parties. Rumors that WWE forced Vice TV to cancel the series after the third season surfaces, but that’s not the case.
tjrwrestling.net
Wade Barrett Recalls “Stupid” WWE Backstage Rule
Wade Barrett has reflected on his early run on the WWE main roster and one “stupid” rule imposed on him and his Nexus group. Nexus was the group made up of the rookies on the first season of NXT – when it was still a reality-based show. The group burst onto Raw, taking WWE Superstars apart as well as the ringside area, referees, and ring announcers as they took over the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Wes Lee Comments On Relationship With WWE Hall Of Famer
At "NXT" Halloween Havoc, Wes Lee climbed his way back to the top, figuratively and literally, when he defeated four other men to win the vacant "NXT" North American Championship in a ladder match. This is Lee's biggest singles championship victory in his career, previously winning the "NXT" Tag Team Championships alongside Nash Carter, who was released earlier this year. Following the match, Lee and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, shared a moment where they were visibly emotional following Lee's moment. Lee commented on his relationship with Michaels.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Ratings – October 31st 2022
The ratings for the special Halloween night edition of Monday Night Raw have been revealed. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the October 31st episode of Raw pulled in 1,500,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 year-old demographic. By contrast, the previous week the show drew 1,641,000...
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Calls Wade Barrett ‘Disgusting’ Over Comment About His Senses Tingling
Bayley is a veteran of the sport. The multi-time women’s champion has been very vocal about her beefs with certain superstars as well. This time Wade Barrett was on the receiving end of a fiery insult. WWE RAW Superstar Bayley recently sent a message to five-time Intercontinental Champion Wade...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Takes Major Shot At DX Raw Reunion During Dynamite This Week
WWE had made special arrangements for Billy Gunn to appear during the D-Generation X reunion segment on the October 10th, 2022, edition of RAW, but Daddy Ass couldn’t join his friends on the red brand. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a Billy Gunn Birthday Bash segment with The...
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt Set To Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
Making his anticipated return to WWE at the end of Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt was welcomed back with a rapturous ovation. ‘The Eater of Worlds’ had been absent since the Raw after WrestleMania 37, being released in July 2021 and subsequently remaining absent from the world of wrestling until his blockbuster comeback.
wrestlinginc.com
Danhausen Is 'No Longer Fulfilled' Following AEW Loss
Danhausen suffered a loss at the hands of QT Marshall on a Halloween-themed episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" this week, and it's left him questioning how satisfied he is with what he's doing currently. The mysterious wrestler took to Twitter to respond to Marshall gloating about the victory, providing an ominous message about his future.
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch To Appear In Young Rock Season Three
The season three premiere of Young Rock is due to hit screens on Friday November 4th, and will feature none other than Becky Lynch. As reported by PWInsider, Lynch has been cast as music star Cyndi Lauper. For the appearance Lynch will be billed under her real name of Rebecca Quin.
Comments / 0